X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Indonesia

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes

After promising to seriously investigate human rights abuses, the government must walk the talk

Siktus Harson

Siktus Harson, Jakarta

Published: December 03, 2021 04:12 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
2

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Dec 2, 2021
3

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
4

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan

Dec 1, 2021
5

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Hindu activists intensify attacks on Indian Christian prayer meets

Nov 30, 2021
8

Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act

Dec 2, 2021
9

Vietnam prepares to deal with new coronavirus variant

Dec 1, 2021
10

India's Eastern Church implements new Mass form, disputes continue

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes

Two men shout as they sit inside a police truck after being arrested during a protest by mostly university students from the Free Papua Organization and the Papua Student Alliance in Jakarta on Dec. 1, 2016. Papuan activists have accused Indonesian President Joko Widodo of not doing enough to honor a pledge to resolve a case in which four students were shot dead by soldiers in Paniai district in 2014. (Photo AFP)

The decision of the Indonesian government to settle serious human rights violations has raised new hope after years of stalemate.

Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin announced last month his determination to accelerate the investigation of serious crimes and bring to justice those behind them.

The ruling comes as a result of incessant pressure by the Indonesian Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM), activists, victims and the public who demand punishment for past abuses.

For a long time, the government has been accused of deliberately holding up the legal process in cases that have claimed many lives. Its failure to comply with the 2000 law on a human rights court has forged public distrust of law enforcement.

The law, which was passed not long after Suharto was toppled, mandates the general court to settle serious human rights cases. It enables the government to reopen crimes committed during Suharto’s 30-year regime and to prevent similar abuses from happening in the future.

Despite the law’s existence, rights abuses continue to happen due to the government’s mediocrity. Activists and victims of past crimes even slammed President Joko Widodo for appointing some military officials allegedly involved in those cases to assume top posts in the cabinet. These included Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who was allegedly involved in the 1998 kidnapping of activists, and Wiranto, the former coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs.

The public doubts the government’s seriousness in solving such big crimes because it even fails to solve some smaller cases.

The government’s decision to give an honorary award to Eurico Guterres, a former pro-Indonesian militia leader in East Timor's fight for independence, has also caused public dissatisfaction.  

Nevertheless, after years of investigations, the human rights commission has finally determined 13 cases that fall under the severe crimes category, including the killing of students during anti-Suharto protests in Jakarta along with the killing of Acehnese and Papuan Christians.

At least 16 civilians were killed when the military raided Jambo Keupok village in Aceh on May 17, 2003, as they looked for Free Aceh Movement militias. Voices against the incident softened when the Helsinki peace accord was signed in 2005 between the militias and the Indonesian government. However, the commission urges the government to settle it.

The Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS) recorded more than 1,300 cases of violence against Acehnese people — killing, torture, forced disappearance and sexual violence — during the military operation in a region which now fully applies Islamic Sharia law.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Other incidents on the list of heinous crimes are the killing of Papuans in Wasior, Wamena, and Paniai districts.

The Wasior incident occurred on June 13, 2001, when security forces killed four civilians and tortured 39 others — one was sexually abused — when they retaliated against the killing of five mobile brigade police officers who were hired by a timber company.

The Wamena incident occurred on April 4, 2003 — Good Friday — when the military attacked villages in retaliation for the death of two soldiers who were killed by unknown persons. Nine civilians were killed and hundreds fled. More deaths were reported while they were in refugee camps.

The public doubts the government’s seriousness in solving such big crimes because it even fails to solve some smaller cases.

However, Mahfud MD, the coordinating minister for politics, law and security affairs, assures the public that the government is not playing around. As proof,  the government will start with the killing of four Papuan youths aged 16-18 in Enarotali, the capital of Paniai district, in December 2014.

The incident began on Dec. 7, the second Advent Sunday, when a group of young people warned a soldier to turn on the lights of his car. The soldier did not accept the advice and severely beat the students. The news quickly spread to nearby villages and the next day people flooded the district capital to demand an explanation.

The protesters gathered at Karel Gobai Square, near the police and military headquarters. The protest started to heat up as they pelted stones at military and police officers for not listening to them. The officers then opened fire at the crowd, killing four and injuring more than 20.

The government has singled out the killing of Papuans in Paniai district as the first case to solve

The reason the killing of Paniai youths became a priority was that it was the first severe crime under Widodo’s leadership. He instructed ministries and agencies to settle it while he is in office. He wants to keep the promise he made to settle the case when he attended a Christmas meeting in Jayapura several days after the incident.

Widodo has been unhappy when rights groups have accused him of doing nothing to solve past crimes despite the chances and instruments his administration has at its disposal.

When Indonesia marked two years of Widodo's leadership with Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in October, rights groups again criticized him for lack of commitment to improve the situation. They said massive attacks on rights defenders, inaction over rights violations and a continued repressive approach in Papua are evidence of democracy’s deterioration during his second term.

The government has singled out the killing of Papuans in Paniai district as the first case to solve. It has to walk the talk to prove that it’s not an empty promise.

The recent appointment as military chief of General Andika Perkasa, who favors a humanistic rather than militaristic approach in handling conflicts, could be advantageous for efforts to interrogate military personnel allegedly involved in those violations.

His support for Widodo’s initiatives can be a good opportunity to speed up investigations within a military that has been known for its impunity.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Indonesian Christians told to help Covid affected
Indonesian Christians told to help Covid affected
Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency
Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Support Us

Latest News

Abused altar boys win justice in Indonesia
Dec 3, 2021
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Dec 3, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop
Dec 3, 2021
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Dec 3, 2021
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Dec 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer
Dec 2, 2021
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Dec 2, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021

Features

Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of todays world

What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of today’s world?

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue
Exrefugee from Lesbos now working in Rome thanks to the pope

Ex-refugee from Lesbos now working in Rome, thanks to the pope
Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetits sudden fall from grace

Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetit's sudden fall from grace
Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks

Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.