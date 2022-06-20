News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

New Hong Kong cabinet includes four under US sanctions

Leader John Lee says he 'scoffed at the so-called sanctions' and paid them no attention

Hong Kong's chief executive-elect John Lee (front center) with his newly appointed cabinet at the central government's headquarters in Hong Kong on June 19

Hong Kong's chief executive-elect John Lee (front center) with his newly appointed cabinet at the central government's headquarters in Hong Kong on June 19. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hong Kong

By AFP, Hong Kong

Published: June 20, 2022 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: June 20, 2022 05:21 AM GMT

Beijing has appointed a new Hong Kong administration that includes four senior officials under US sanctions that its incoming leader has decried as an attempt to "bully" China.

The United States hit 11 Hong Kong and Beijing officials with sanctions two years ago after a sweeping national security law was imposed to snuff out dissent in the semi-autonomous city following the massive, sometimes violent democracy protests of 2019.

Seven were members of the Hong Kong government, and four will continue in the new administration, including leader-in-waiting John Lee, security minister Chris Tang, mainland affairs minister Erick Tsang and newly appointed chief secretary for administration Eric Chan.

The other three sanctioned were retired police chief Steven Lo, outgoing city leader Carrie Lam and justice secretary Teresa Cheng, who will be replaced.

Under the sanctions, Lam has said she was forced to receive her salary in cash due to banking restrictions.

Introducing his new cabinet to reporters on June 19, Lee said he "scoffed at the so-called sanctions" and paid them no attention.

John Lee, 64, a former security chief who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy movement, was chosen as the next chief executive by a small committee of Beijing loyalists in early May

"Some countries of bullies tried to intimidate [Hong Kong] officials with measures like sanctions, especially after their plots to sabotage our national security failed because of the measures we deployed," Lee said.

"This made us more determined in continuing to discharge our duties of defending national security."

The appointment of 26 principal officials comes less than two weeks before the new government assumes office on July 1, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's transfer from British to Chinese rule and halfway point of the "one country, two systems" political model.

While speculation has been rampant that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong for the anniversary celebrations in what would be a symbolic endorsement of Lee's new administration, the trip has yet to be confirmed.

Such a visit would mark the first time Xi has traveled outside the Chinese mainland since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

John Lee, 64, a former security chief who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy movement, was chosen as the next chief executive by a small committee of Beijing loyalists in early May.

During Lee's visit to Beijing for his formal appointment last month, Xi said Lee had the "courage to take responsibility" and "had made contributions to safeguarding national security and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability".

Lee was the sole candidate in the race and received 99 percent of the vote after China overhauled Hong Kong's electoral system in 2021 to ensure anyone deemed unpatriotic would be ineligible to run.

Under a restructuring plan proposed by the outgoing Lam, Lee's administration will be expanded, including the addition of two new policy bureaus and creation of three deputy secretary positions for administration, finance and justice.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics bid farewell to priest who collected antiques Vietnam Catholics bid farewell to priest who collected antiques
South Korea's euthanasia law dismays Catholics South Korea's euthanasia law dismays Catholics
Pope makes unusual choice for new Indonesian bishop Pope makes unusual choice for new Indonesian bishop
Pakistan still failing to protect religious minorities Pakistan still failing to protect religious minorities
Pope Francis hears Myanmar people's 'cry of pain' Pope Francis hears Myanmar people's 'cry of pain'
Islamic State claims Sikh temple attack in Afghanistan Islamic State claims Sikh temple attack in Afghanistan
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Synodality and electing the Bishop of Rome

Synodality and electing the Bishop of Rome

Does a conclave that is restricted to cardinals still make sense in a synodal Church?

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.