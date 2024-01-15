News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
New head fails to settle liturgy dispute in Indian Church

Priests, laity in Syro-Malabar Church feel let down by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil after asked to adopt synod-approved Mass

Catholics of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Eastern Rite Syro-Malabar Church, who oppose the liturgy approved by their Church's synod, burned an order from the pontifical delegate on Aug. 17, 2023, in the southern Indian city of Kochi after it called on them to follow the Church-approved liturgy

Catholics of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Eastern Rite Syro-Malabar Church, who oppose the liturgy approved by their Church's synod, burned an order from the pontifical delegate on Aug. 17, 2023, in the southern Indian city of Kochi after it called on them to follow the Church-approved liturgy. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 15, 2024 11:59 AM GMT

Updated: January 15, 2024 12:41 PM GMT

The Synod of Bishops in India’s Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church has reaffirmed its decision to implement the uniform mode of Mass in the troubled Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly where the majority of priests and laypeople are opposed to it.

Bishop Bosco Puthur, the archdiocesan apostolic administrator, issued a circular on Jan. 15 addressed to the priests, religious and laity urging them to celebrate the synod-approved Mass.

The circular was accompanied by a letter with the signatures of 49 bishops who attended the synod meeting of the church based in southern Indian Kerala state on Jan. 13.

The letter reaffirmed the earlier stand of the synod on the uniform Mass and also cited the exhortation of Pope Francis on Dec. 7, 2023, in their support.

The Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), which is leading the protest against the Synod Mass, said it "will not make any compromise on its stand” while asserting that there will be no change in their demand for continuing with their traditional Mass.

AMT is a body of priests, religious, and laity in the archdiocese at the forefront in support of the traditional mode of Mass.

The liturgy dispute in the Syro-Malabar Church dates back more than five decades. It began a decade after the Vatican Second Council when attempts began to revive the Church’s liturgy.

One group wanted to revive the liturgy in line with ancient traditions while another wanted to modernize it.

The traditionalists wanted priests to face the altar throughout the Eucharistic celebration, while the modernists wanted them to face the congregation.

The Church’s synod in 1999 devised a uniform Mass that required priests to face the altar during the Eucharistic prayer and face the people at other times. It was seen as a comprise formula, but could not be implemented following opposition from the traditionalists.

The synod in August 2021 without any prior demand revived the controversial Mass and ordered all 35 dioceses to implement it with effect from November 2021.

After initial opposition, its 34 dioceses adopted the synod-approved Mass with effect from November 2021 but the resistance from priests and laity in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese continues.

Bishop Puthur has instructed the priests to read out the circular in all the parishes on Jan. 21 and urged everyone to forget about the past disputes and adopt the Synod Mass for the greater good of the Church.

The dispute is only on the rubric as the liturgy text is the same for all the dioceses in the Church.

On Dec. 25, the priests in the archdiocese celebrated a Synod Mass in all the churches in compliance with the pope’s Dec. 7 exhortation but later continued to offer their traditional Mass.

“We had great hope from the new Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil who had promised to listen to us and find an amicable solution, but the synod under him has now taken a different stand,” said Riju Kanjookaran, the spokesperson of the AMT.

Archbishop Thattil assumed the office of major archbishop on Jan. 11, becoming the fourth head of the Church after his predecessor Cardinal George Alencherry resigned over his failure to settle the liturgy dispute among other reasons.

“Our stand is clear. We will not allow Synod Mass,” Kanjookaran told UCA News on Jan 15 adding that “the new Major Archbishop had disappointed” them.

“It is quite disheartening that Archbishop Thattil agreed to consider our concerns in a meeting in the Major Archbishop’s House on Jan. 13” but then issued the circular, he lamented.

The lay leader said more than 450 priests and half a million faithful in the archdiocese are in favor of the traditional Mass and asserted, “there is no change in our stand,” indicating another round of protests over Eucharistic celebration in case the Synod continued with its earlier stand.

The archdiocese, the seat of the Church head, witnessed unprecedented protests including hunger strikes, a boycott of the then Church head Cardinal Alencherry, the then apostolic administrator, and the burning of their effigies among other things.

The St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica has remained closed for more than a year after a violent protest inside it and the minor seminary also has been shut down for over six months. The ordinations of deacons are pending as a result.

“We all expected the new Major Archbishop would address the issue but now he too is following the footsteps of his predecessor,” Kanjookaran regretted.

Contact Us: [email protected]
