Vietnam

New church opens in Vietnam's age-old subparish

Catholics in Vinh Lai Subparish have endured suffering due to wars, natural disasters and religious persecution

Catholics attend the inauguration of the new church in Vinh Lai Subparish in Nam Dinh province on May 9. (Photo courtesy of tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: May 10, 2022 09:37 AM GMT

Updated: May 10, 2022 09:46 AM GMT

Catholics in northern Vietnam who endured pain and suffering caused by wars, natural disasters and religious persecution have witnessed the opening of a new church.

Cardinal Peter Nguyen Van Nhon, emeritus archbishop of Hanoi, formally blessed the new church in Vinh Lai Subparish in Vu Ban district of Nam Dinh province on May 9.

Some 20 priests joined the special thanksgiving Mass attended by hundreds of people, with many wearing traditional costumes.

Cardinal Nhon said the new church with an area of 300 square meters and a bell tower 25 meters in height is the fourth church built by local people since the early 20th century.

For the first time, local Catholics have attended an inauguration of a church as political and social upheavals halted inauguration of previous churches.

“The building of the new church on the same place as older churches shows the local Catholics have been having absolute trust in divine mercy and persevering in community building for centuries,” the 84-year-old cardinal said.

“Looking back to our ups and downs, we see that God offers much grace to the subparish that is home to several martyrs and produces many priests and religious"

The history of the local Catholic community is remarkable as the subparish dates back hundreds of years since foreign missionaries brought the Catholic faith to local people, he said.

Cardinal Nhon said that in some difficult times the subparish had a few families after most other people moved to other places to avoid difficulties.

“It is your strong attachment to one another to maintain the subparish, lead an active faith life and live in harmony,” he told participants.

“Looking back to our ups and downs, we see that God offers much grace to the subparish that is home to several martyrs and produces many priests and religious.” 

Noting that a lot of local youths move to other places to study and work, Cardinal Nhon urged local people to pray for and keep in regular contact with their relatives and help them keep their faith and religious traditions alive in their new places.

Thanks to financial support from people in other places and abroad, they built a new church three years later, although priests were not allowed to pay regular pastoral visits

In the early 20th century, the late Father Joseph Hoang Quoc Tuan provided pastoral care for Vinh Lai Subparish with 1,700 members. They had a small wooden church.

In 1909, they started to build another bigger church to meet local people’s religious needs and the church was not finished until 12 years later due to financial difficulties.

The church was badly damaged in 1953 by bombs during fierce fighting between French troops and communist forces. Most Catholics had to move to other places to avoid the war. After the war, they repaired and used the church until 1986, when a tropical storm destroyed it completely.

Thanks to financial support from people in other places and abroad, they built a new church three years later, although priests were not allowed to pay regular pastoral visits.

The building was in bad condition after being used for nearly 30 years, and they started to build a new one in early 2018 that was completed four years later.

Vinh Lai Subparish belonging to Dai Lai Parish has 316 Catholics.

South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
