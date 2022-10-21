News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vietnam

New church opens for Vietnamese ethnic groups

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church brings the Good News to communities in a remote mountainous province

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Na Phac sub-parish in Bac Kan province was formally inaugurated on Oct. 20

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Na Phac sub-parish in Bac Kan province was formally inaugurated on Oct. 20. (Photo: nhathothaiha.net)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: October 21, 2022 06:55 AM GMT

Updated: October 21, 2022 09:01 AM GMT

A diocese in northern Vietnam has inaugurated a new church to bring the Good News to ethnic communities in a remote mountainous province where Catholics had no resident priests for decades.

On Oct 20, Bishop Cosme Hoang Van Dat of Bac Ninh formally inaugurated the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Na Phac sub-parish in Ngan Son district of Bac Kan province. Some 100 priests joined the ceremony attended by many people including local government officials.

“This is the first church in the province and is a source of pride and a clear sign of the faith of local Catholics,” Redemptorist Father Joseph Nguyen Van Tinh, who was in charge of the church's construction, said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Father Tinh, 49, who began serving the sub-parish in 2011, said the Gothic-style church with a bell tower and 300 seats will be a solid fulcrum for local people to find ecstasy and peace in their faith life.

“We hope people will improve their faith life and earn absolute trust in God and the Church because they did not have such a church before,” he said. There is a Redemptorist monastery and a pastoral house adjoining the church.

The pastor of Bac Kan parish said the new church is “compelling evidence of God answering Bishop Dat’s prayers.”

"Mother Mary remembered my appeal and offered what we have today"

In his homily, Bishop Dat said in the past he was seriously concerned about the safety of two sisters who served the sub-parish with 18 Catholic families. The nuns lived in a shabby little house some 200 kilometers from the Bishop’s House in Bac Ninh City.

The Jesuit prelate said that in 2008 he paid a courtesy call to the head of the People’s Committee of Bac Kan province and was offered a bouquet of flowers.

“I immediately went to Na Phac and put the bouquet at the foot of a Marian statue in the sisters’ house, praying to Mother Mary to protect the nuns and local people and give them a church. Mother Mary remembered my appeal and offered what we have today,” he said, adding that he never dreamed of a big church there.

The bishop, who paid pastoral visits to the sub-parish and baptized many ethnic people, believed God uses this remote place to implement his plan for the local church.

“Today is the happiest day for people in Na Phac,” he said, adding that locals should be grateful to Redemptorists, government authorities and those who made generous donations for the church’s construction.

Bishop Dat ordained Father Tinh in 2011 and assigned him to the sub-parish that year and to Bac Kan parish in 2014. He also allows other Redemptorists to work in the province.

Redemptorists work hard to bring the Good News to ethnic groups and provide basic education and accommodation to ethnic children. They also help ethnic groups preserve their cultures and languages by translating the scriptures and hymns into Hmong and celebrating Masses in the Hmong and Vietnamese languages.

Many ethnic people who live far away have to arrive at the church the previous day to study catechism, attend Mass and have meals at the church.

Since the first Hmong family with five members was baptized in 2015, the sub-parish has served 450 Catholics, most of them from the Hmong and Dao ethnic groups. Some Kinh-majority Catholic families from Cao Bang province moved to the area in 1979 to avoid the Chinese invasion of Vietnam.

Na Phac is one of five sub-parishes belonging to Bac Kan parish which was founded in 1928. The province’s only parish, which had no resident priest for 60 years due to wars and religious restrictions, has a total of 1,200 members.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Folk Catholicism forms part of Filipino Church life Folk Catholicism forms part of Filipino Church life
Singapore parliament set to protect traditional marriage Singapore parliament set to protect traditional marriage
Vatican appointee faces boycott in Indian archdiocese Vatican appointee faces boycott in Indian archdiocese
Asian bishops urged to push dialogue for peace, reconciliation Asian bishops urged to push dialogue for peace, reconciliation
Twist in Filipino journalist’s murder probe raises doubts Twist in Filipino journalist’s murder probe raises doubts
Indian Hindu outfit targets Dalits adopting Christianity Indian Hindu outfit targets Dalits adopting Christianity
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.