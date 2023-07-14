New cardinals increase Asia’s tally, enthuse Catholics

Pope Francis will inaugurate “House of Mercy” – a Catholic charity center for migrants and destitute in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar when he visits the central Asian nation in September.

Francis will be in Mongolia from Sept. 1 to 4 and attend a series of programs including meeting with local Catholic clergy, religious and laypeople as well as top government officials and leaders of various faith groups. The theme of Francis’ apostolic journey in Mongolia is “Hoping Together."

Pope Francis will be the first pope to visit Mongolia in September. (Photo: Vatican News)

The opening of the House of Mercy in Ulaanbaatar's Bayangol district will be the pope’s final public event before he heads back to Rome. Media reports say the center is a symbol of love and compassion for the weaker sections of society from Mongolia’s tiny Catholic Church with about 1,500 members and 77 missionaries.

The project started in 2019 thanks to efforts by Giorgio Marengo, an Italian missionary and apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar whom Pope Francis made a cardinal last year.

An Indian human rights group has documented sharp rise in anti-Christian violence this year. New-Delhi based United Christian Forum reported 400 cases of violence against Christians in the first half of the year compared with 274 cases during the same period last year.

The report released on Tuesday listed Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in northern India, at the top of the list among 23 states. The state saw 155 cases of anti-Christian violence.

Catholics from Delhi archdiocese pray during an annual rally on Palm Sunday on April 9, 2017.(Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)

Among the districts nationwide, the tribal dominated Bastar in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh occupied the top slot with 31 incidents of violence. The month of June saw highest 88 cases of violence against Christians.

The rights group reported that violence is linked to stringent anti-conversion laws in nearly two dozen states ruled by the pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Violence against Christians and other minority groups increased sharply since Modi came to power in 2014.

Church leaders in Pakistan have condemned some Muslims painting images of the Swedish flag on squat toilets to protest last month's Quran-burning incident in Stockholm.

The Church's reaction came after a video went viral on social media, showing Muslims applauding the paintings of the flag – a yellow cross on a field of light blue – on the toilets. The video was posted by a member of the hardline Islamic party, Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan.

Some Muslim activists in Pakistan have painted toilets with the Swedish national flag to protest last month's Quran-burning incident in Stockholm. (Screen grab from a social media video)

President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Pakistan, Archbishop Joseph Arshad said respecting every religion was the "only way we can build a peaceful society and the world.” Christian leaders in the Islamic nation have condemned the June 28 burning of the Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque by Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika.

The incident has sparked outrage across the Muslim world, including the Muslim-majority Pakistan. Thousands of Muslims and some Christians rallied on the streets in protest.

Former Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena, top defense ministry and intelligence officials have failed to pay compensation equivalent to 980,000 US dollars to victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

The Supreme Court in January ordered Sirisena and others to pay the amount from their personal funds. They were asked to deposit the funds with the government's Office for Reparation within six months.

Sri Lanka's former president, Maithripala Sirisena, seen here in a photograph taken on June 6, 2019, has failed to pay for compensation to victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings as ordered by the Supreme Court in January last. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

The former president has so far paid only 15 million rupees. He requested the Supreme Court for an extension of time to pay the outstanding amount of 85 million rupees through ten equal installments until 2033.

A total of 279 people died and some 500 were injured in the serial blasts that rocked the island nation on Easter Sunday. While compensations for the victims have been delayed, the government has come under strong criticism for failing to conduct a proper probe into the bombings allegedly carried by a local Islamic extremist outfit.

Church leaders have slammed Indonesian President Joko Widodo after he claimed conditions in conflict-torn Papua are ‘99 percent safe’ during a recent visit to the Christian-majority region.