New cardinals increase Asia’s tally, enthuse Catholics

Pope Francis named 21 new cardinals including two from Asia – Malaysian Bishop Sebastian Francis of Penang and Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong
Updated: July 14, 2023 11:42 AM GMT
Pope Francis on Sunday named 21 new cardinals, including Malaysian Bishop Sebastian Francis of Penang and Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong.
71 year old Bishop Francis will be the second Malaysian cardinal after Cardinal Anthony Soter Fernandez, who died in October 2020. While 63 year old Bishop Chow will be the fourth Hong Kong cardinal. The new appointments will be formalized during a consistory or assembly of cardinals in the Vatican on Sept. 30.
Observers say that with the upcoming consistory, the 86-year-old pope seeks to put lasting imprint on the global Catholic Church. In Hong Kong, some Catholics said appointment of Bishop Chow as a cardinal shows the pope’s “high concern” for the church in Hong Kong and China.
Bishop Francis will be the fourth cardinal from the region. Along with Cardinal William Goh of Singapore archdiocese, he will represent the regional Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.
Pope Francis embracing a cardinal at a recent consistory. (Photo: Vatican News)
Pope Francis will inaugurate “House of Mercy” – a Catholic charity center for migrants and destitute in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar when he visits the central Asian nation in September.
Francis will be in Mongolia from Sept. 1 to 4 and attend a series of programs including meeting with local Catholic clergy, religious and laypeople as well as top government officials and leaders of various faith groups. The theme of Francis’ apostolic journey in Mongolia is “Hoping Together."
Pope Francis will be the first pope to visit Mongolia in September. (Photo: Vatican News)
The opening of the House of Mercy in Ulaanbaatar's Bayangol district will be the pope’s final public event before he heads back to Rome. Media reports say the center is a symbol of love and compassion for the weaker sections of society from Mongolia’s tiny Catholic Church with about 1,500 members and 77 missionaries.
The project started in 2019 thanks to efforts by Giorgio Marengo, an Italian missionary and apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar whom Pope Francis made a cardinal last year.
An Indian human rights group has documented sharp rise in anti-Christian violence this year. New-Delhi based United Christian Forum reported 400 cases of violence against Christians in the first half of the year compared with 274 cases during the same period last year.
The report released on Tuesday listed Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in northern India, at the top of the list among 23 states. The state saw 155 cases of anti-Christian violence.
Catholics from Delhi archdiocese pray during an annual rally on Palm Sunday on April 9, 2017.(Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)
Among the districts nationwide, the tribal dominated Bastar in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh occupied the top slot with 31 incidents of violence. The month of June saw highest 88 cases of violence against Christians.
The rights group reported that violence is linked to stringent anti-conversion laws in nearly two dozen states ruled by the pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Violence against Christians and other minority groups increased sharply since Modi came to power in 2014.
Church leaders in Pakistan have condemned some Muslims painting images of the Swedish flag on squat toilets to protest last month's Quran-burning incident in Stockholm.
The Church's reaction came after a video went viral on social media, showing Muslims applauding the paintings of the flag – a yellow cross on a field of light blue – on the toilets. The video was posted by a member of the hardline Islamic party, Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan.
Some Muslim activists in Pakistan have painted toilets with the Swedish national flag to protest last month's Quran-burning incident in Stockholm. (Screen grab from a social media video)
President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Pakistan, Archbishop Joseph Arshad said respecting every religion was the "only way we can build a peaceful society and the world.” Christian leaders in the Islamic nation have condemned the June 28 burning of the Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque by Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika.
The incident has sparked outrage across the Muslim world, including the Muslim-majority Pakistan. Thousands of Muslims and some Christians rallied on the streets in protest.
Former Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena, top defense ministry and intelligence officials have failed to pay compensation equivalent to 980,000 US dollars to victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.
The Supreme Court in January ordered Sirisena and others to pay the amount from their personal funds. They were asked to deposit the funds with the government's Office for Reparation within six months.
Sri Lanka's former president, Maithripala Sirisena, seen here in a photograph taken on June 6, 2019, has failed to pay for compensation to victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings as ordered by the Supreme Court in January last. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)
The former president has so far paid only 15 million rupees. He requested the Supreme Court for an extension of time to pay the outstanding amount of 85 million rupees through ten equal installments until 2033.
A total of 279 people died and some 500 were injured in the serial blasts that rocked the island nation on Easter Sunday. While compensations for the victims have been delayed, the government has come under strong criticism for failing to conduct a proper probe into the bombings allegedly carried by a local Islamic extremist outfit.
Church leaders have slammed Indonesian President Joko Widodo after he claimed conditions in conflict-torn Papua are ‘99 percent safe’ during a recent visit to the Christian-majority region.
As per Christian activists, Widodo lacks proper understanding of the situation in the region which is one of the country’s most violence-ridden territories due to decades-old armed insurgency. Others say that his statement shows how the government underestimates problems in Papua. Media reports suggest Widodo’s statement sought to secure local and foreign investments in the impoverished and underdeveloped region.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks to journalists in Papua on July 7. (Photo: Cabinet Secretariat)
Rights groups say the conflict in Papua has worsened since 2018 leaving at least 242 people dead, including 177 civilians, 44 military and police personnel, and 21 rebels.
More than 550 people have died due to hunger and health problems during this period while over 60,500 Papuans have been displaced. Currently, some 16,900 soldiers are deployed in Papua.
A popular Christian street evangelist accused China's communist regime of conspiring to arrest him again by threatening his family and followers to extract false testimonies.
Chen Wensheng of the Xiaoqun Church in Hunan Province also dismissed allegations that he had betrayed his community by trying to get them arrested. Chen’s ordeal came to light after he released a statement on social media in June saying he will never betray anybody he knows or “testify before the minions of the devil.”
Chinese Christian street evangelist Chen Wensheng alleged the government is conspiring to arrest him based on false testimonies. (Photo: ChinaAid)
He also refuted allegations from a Christian couple who claimed he betrayed the community and brought the police to their home to arrest them, among other things. Chen said the testimony was fabricated as he never visited the couple’s home and did not even know where they lived.
Media reports say Chinese Communist Party officials have threatened Chen’s wife and relatives to force him to stop his religious activities and making statements. Chen was arrested and jailed multiple times in the past few years.
Christians remain increasingly vulnerable to persecution for their faith in communist-ruled Laos as the authorities follow the model of China to strictly monitor and control religious groups.
Patrick Klein, the founder of Vision Beyond Borders, stated Christians are forced to travel hundreds of miles to purchase Bibles, hear sermons from pastors under official control, and face prison for evangelism. He said Christians in the countryside face even stricter regulations and harsher persecution.
Christian villagers in Laos are seen in an undated photo. Christians in the communist country face routine harassment and persecution, activists say. (Photo: RFA)
Reports say in some parts of Laos, pastors have been imprisoned for their faith or even killed. Klein alleged that China is pushing the Laos government “to mirror China’s own clampdown on Christian churches.”
As a result, many officials in Laos intimidate Christians and deny them access to services in hospitals, schools, and churches, while refusing them even national identity cards. Christian rights group, Open Doors, ranks Laos 26th among the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.
Millions of people in the Philippines will experience severe lack of water for a year beginning this month because of a dry season prompted by climate change.
This week, hundreds of people in Navotas City, Quezon City, in Metro Manila have lined up to fetch water from public faucets and the fire department in the early hours of the day.
Residents splash and spray water over pedestrians as they take part in celebrations for their patron saint, John the Baptist, in San Juan, Manila on June 24, 2022. The Philippine capital and its surrounding areas are currently facing severe water shortages brought on by the dry season and the El Nino phenomenon. (Photo: AFP)
The El Nino phenomenon and the dry season have caused the problem with water receding in the main local reservoir.
Maynilad Water Services, one of the largest private water concessionaires in the Philippines, says its customers have to face shortages due to low supply in the Angat Dam, a reservoir northeast of the capital. It said the raw water allocation for Maynilad has been brought down drastically due to the dam falling below its minimum operating level.
South Korean Catholic Church has condemned the nation’s President Yoon Suk-yeol for terming those working for peace and reconciliation in the Korean peninsula as "anti-state forces."
Father Oh Yong-ho, an advisor to the Catholic bishops’ National Reconciliation Committee, said the church is concerned over the statement because it has strived for reconciliation in the Korean Peninsula for decades. He said the president’s statement revealed the government’s “extreme position” on North Korea.
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in New York on Sept. 21, 2022. Yoon has come under criticism from the Catholic Church for calling those seeking the end of sanctions against North Korea 'anti-state forces.' (Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)
The reaction came after Yoon apparently took a jibe at former President Moon Jae-in who pursued a pacifist policy with North Korea.
In a Facebook post, former president Moon commented that it seems “there are still many people who have not escaped from the Cold War mentality." Father Oh wondered if Korean Church should be labeled an "anti-state force" for its policy of peace and reconciliation with North Korea, which was in line with the previous government and opposite of the current administration.
