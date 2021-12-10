New bishop aims to heal Hong Kong’s wounds

Politically troubled and divided Hong Kong has welcomed a new Catholic bishop who promises healing and bridge building. In other parts of Asia, people cling to hope for freedom, justice and unity in unfavorable environments.
Catholics in Hong Kong have witnessed the ordination of a new bishop. The 62-year-old Jesuit Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan was consecrated at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception last Saturday.
Bishop Chow has promised action to heal Catholics and the wider society in Hong Kong after divisions over China’s suppression of pro-democracy protests over the past two years. He expressed a desire to become a bridge between the government and the Catholic Church in Hong Kong, and between the Church, fellow Christian denominations and other religions.
The former British colony has been in turmoil since Beijing imposed a tough national security law to allow security forces to crack down on mounting pro-democracy protests. Dozens of activists have been arrested and jailed.
On Thursday, Catholic media mogul Jimmy Lai and two other democracy campaigners were convicted of taking part in a banned vigil to commemorate the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre.
Cardinal John Tong Hon, the diocesan apostolic administrator, places a mitre on Bishop Stephen Chow as he is ordained the new bishop of Hong Kong at Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Dec. 4.
Civil society activists held a protest in Pakistan over the Muslim mob lynched a Sri Lankan on allegations of blasphemy. Priyantha Kumara, a factory manager in Sialkot in Punjab province, was beaten, stripped and burned to death on December 3.
The workers accused him of ripping a poster from a wall that contained salutations of the Prophet Muhammad. The horrific lynching has triggered shockwaves and condemnation at home and abroad.
Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara was beaten to death and set on fire by an angry mob in Pakistan's Punjab province over blasphemy allegations.
Religious and civil society leaders in Sri Lanka made strong calls for justice over the brutality. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to ensure justice and vowed punishment for religious vigilantes.
However, minority leaders have expressed skepticism over his promises in a country where both Muslims and minorities have faced atrocities and deaths over blasphemy allegations over the years.
Catholics in India have urged a top religious body to investigate the recent suicide of a nun.
Senior nuns, theologians and laywomen were among those who signed a letter to insist the Conference of Religious India send a fact-finding team to probe the mysterious death of Sister Mary Mercy, a member of the Franciscan Immaculate Sisters.
Sister Mary Mercy, a member of the Franciscan Immaculate Sisters, was found dead in her convent chapel in Jalandhar Diocese in Punjab state, India, on Nov. 30.
The letter was addressed to Apostolic Carmel Sister Maria Nirmalini, the newly appointed president of the congregation. The letter noted that India had witnessed more than 20 mysterious deaths of nuns since 1987.
In the latest case, Sister Mercy was found hanged in her convent in Jalandhar Diocese of Punjab state in northern India on November 30. Her family members suspected foul play and sought a police investigation, but her congregation denied the accusation.
Meanwhile, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of Hindu extremists attacked and vandalized a Catholic school.
About 500 Hindu radicals armed with stones and iron rods raided St. Joseph School in Ganj Basoda town in Sagar Diocese on Monday. The school, run by Malabar Missionary Brothers, has 1,500 students.
St. Joseph School suffered damage estimated at 2 million rupees.
The attack came after Hindu extremists accused the school of converting eight students to Christianity, a charge the school has denied. School officials alleged that the attack was premeditated and the police and district administration didn’t make efforts to prevent it despite a request.
Madhya Pradesh is among eight Indian states that have criminalized religious conversion where Christians face frequent extremist attacks on fabricated charges.
In Combodia, a prominent Christian activist and Bible editor appeared in court as the country resumed mass trials of dissidents and supporters of the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party and its exiled leader Sam Rainsy.
Theary Seng is among 139 people facing a charge of conspiracy to commit treason for backing a failed bid by Rainsy to return home in November 2019.
Rights advocate Theary Seng smiles as she walks in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Jan. 14 during a mass trial against more than 100 opposition members and activists charged with conspiracy to commit treason related to self-exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy's failed plan return to the country in 2019.
The exiled leader allegedly planned to stage widespread protests against the government of authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen. If convicted, they face up to 12 years in prison.
On Tuesday, Seng appeared briefly in the court in capital Phnom Penh alongside 41 people accused of similar charges. Seng, a Cambodian-American, told reporters that the charge is politically motived and a violation of human rights, reflecting Cambodia’s long and ungraceful fall from the promises it made to serve and protect its people.
Remember the famous kneeling nun from Myanmar’s conflict-torn Kachin state whose moving image went viral? That was Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng who has now received international recognition for her fearlessness and courage.
The BBC has listed 45-year-old Sister Ann, a member of the St. Francis Xavier congregation, among 100 influential and inspiring women of the year. The nun drew global attention after she knelt down on the street and confronted heavily armed members of the security forces as they prepared to attack young anti-coup protesters in Myitkyina, capital of Kachin state.
Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng pleads with police not to harm protesters in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state amid a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup.
Meanwhile, Myanmar continues to burn amid a crackdown from the military junta that took over the country in a coup in February. This week a special court sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail for her alleged incitement against the military in what rights groups have described as a trumped-up case.
The soldiers continue to attack civilian targets including churches. At least 1,300 people including children have been killed in the past 10 months.
At least 34 people have been killed, dozens injured and thousands rendered homeless after a powerful volcanic eruption by Mount Semeru in Indonesia.
Clouds of hot ash shot in the sky and tons of volcanic debris including lava and gas blanketed towns and villages in East Java province. Officials said heavy rain caused the eruption of the volcano last Saturday.
Damaged homes are seen at Sumber Wuluh village in Lumajang on Dec. 6 following a volcanic eruption from Mount Semeru that killed at least 15 people.
Rescuers raced against time as they made frantic efforts to evacuate thousands in more than a dozen affected areas. Catholic groups in Malang Diocese, which covers the affected region, have started to collect donations and materials to assist the survivors.
Indonesia has 130 active volcanos and it sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity. In 2018, a volcanic eruption caused an underwater landslide and tsunami that killed more than 400 people.
The Catholic Church in communist-ruled Vietnam welcomed 30 new priests in one week in striking contrast to many countries where priestly and religious vocations are in decline.
The Archdiocese of Hanoi witnessed the consecration of 15 priests on December 3 and the Diocese of Thai Binh in northern Vietnam ordained 15 priests on Wednesday.
Parents offer chasubles to new priests at Hoang Nguyen Church in Hanoi on Dec. 3.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the country, 10 northern dioceses are expected to ordain 137 new priests and 43 transitional deacons by the end of this year. Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi said that the Church takes great pride in ordaining new priests.
He urged the newly ordained priests to become great missionaries like St. Francis Xavier to spread the word of God and bring Catholic values to local people while serving and comforting all, especially the poor and ethnic minorities.
Catholic individuals and organizations in South Korea are answering Pope Francis' call to provide Covid-19 vaccines for poor countries.
In the latest effort, the Catholic Lay Apostolate Council of Korea, Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation and the Catholic Times of Korea donated funds equivalent to US$ 300,000 during a ceremony organized by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea in capital Seoul on Tuesday.
Representatives of Catholic groups in South Korea make donations to the Vatican's Covid-19 vaccine-sharing program on Dec. 7.
The money will be sent to the Vatican. Until now, the Catholic Church in Korea has sent the Vatican more than $5 million raised by 16 dioceses for the vaccine-sharing campaign. It will donate another $6 million by the end of the year. Pope Francis expressed his gratitude to Korean Catholics by sending letters in July and October.
