New bishop aims to heal Hong Kong’s wounds

Civil society activists held a protest in Pakistan over the Muslim mob lynched a Sri Lankan on allegations of blasphemy. Priyantha Kumara, a factory manager in Sialkot in Punjab province, was beaten, stripped and burned to death on December 3.

The workers accused him of ripping a poster from a wall that contained salutations of the Prophet Muhammad. The horrific lynching has triggered shockwaves and condemnation at home and abroad.

Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara was beaten to death and set on fire by an angry mob in Pakistan's Punjab province over blasphemy allegations. (Photo supplied)

Religious and civil society leaders in Sri Lanka made strong calls for justice over the brutality. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to ensure justice and vowed punishment for religious vigilantes.

However, minority leaders have expressed skepticism over his promises in a country where both Muslims and minorities have faced atrocities and deaths over blasphemy allegations over the years.

Catholics in India have urged a top religious body to investigate the recent suicide of a nun.

Senior nuns, theologians and laywomen were among those who signed a letter to insist the Conference of Religious India send a fact-finding team to probe the mysterious death of Sister Mary Mercy, a member of the Franciscan Immaculate Sisters.

Sister Mary Mercy, a member of the Franciscan Immaculate Sisters, was found dead in her convent chapel in Jalandhar Diocese in Punjab state, India, on Nov. 30. (Photo supplied)

The letter was addressed to Apostolic Carmel Sister Maria Nirmalini, the newly appointed president of the congregation. The letter noted that India had witnessed more than 20 mysterious deaths of nuns since 1987.

In the latest case, Sister Mercy was found hanged in her convent in Jalandhar Diocese of Punjab state in northern India on November 30. Her family members suspected foul play and sought a police investigation, but her congregation denied the accusation.

Meanwhile, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of Hindu extremists attacked and vandalized a Catholic school.

About 500 Hindu radicals armed with stones and iron rods raided St. Joseph School in Ganj Basoda town in Sagar Diocese on Monday. The school, run by Malabar Missionary Brothers, has 1,500 students.

St. Joseph School suffered damage estimated at 2 million rupees. (Photo: St. Joseph School)

The attack came after Hindu extremists accused the school of converting eight students to Christianity, a charge the school has denied. School officials alleged that the attack was premeditated and the police and district administration didn’t make efforts to prevent it despite a request.

Madhya Pradesh is among eight Indian states that have criminalized religious conversion where Christians face frequent extremist attacks on fabricated charges.

In Combodia, a prominent Christian activist and Bible editor appeared in court as the country resumed mass trials of dissidents and supporters of the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party and its exiled leader Sam Rainsy.

Theary Seng is among 139 people facing a charge of conspiracy to commit treason for backing a failed bid by Rainsy to return home in November 2019.

Rights advocate Theary Seng smiles as she walks in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Jan. 14 during a mass trial against more than 100 opposition members and activists charged with conspiracy to commit treason related to self-exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy’s failed plan return to the country in 2019. (Photo: AFP)

The exiled leader allegedly planned to stage widespread protests against the government of authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen. If convicted, they face up to 12 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Seng appeared briefly in the court in capital Phnom Penh alongside 41 people accused of similar charges. Seng, a Cambodian-American, told reporters that the charge is politically motived and a violation of human rights, reflecting Cambodia’s long and ungraceful fall from the promises it made to serve and protect its people.

Remember the famous kneeling nun from Myanmar’s conflict-torn Kachin state whose moving image went viral? That was Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng who has now received international recognition for her fearlessness and courage.