News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

New Bangladesh bishop prioritizes dialogue, development

Pope Francis appointed Father Emmanuel Kanon Rozario as the new bishop of Barishal on June 21

Pope Francis appointed Father Emmanuel Kanon Rozario, 59, as the new bishop of Barishal Diocese of Bangladesh on June 21

Pope Francis appointed Father Emmanuel Kanon Rozario, 59, as the new bishop of Barishal Diocese of Bangladesh on June 21. (Photo supplied)

Stephan Uttom Rozario

By Stephan Uttom Rozario

Published: June 22, 2022 07:55 AM GMT

Updated: June 22, 2022 09:32 AM GMT

The newly appointed bishop of Bangladesh’s youngest Catholic diocese has sought participation and cooperation of local Catholics to promote dialogue and development in the impoverished southern coastal region.

Pope Francis appointed Father Emmanuel Kanon Rozario, currently vicar general of Rajshahi Diocese, as the new bishop of Barishal Diocese on June 21.

Bishop-elect Rozario, 59, is the second bishop of the diocese that was canonically erected in 2015. He succeeds Holy Cross Archbishop Lawarence Subrato Howlader of Chittagong who led the diocese from 2015 until his transfer in February last year.

“I am an ordinary priest with human weakness and sinfulness. I believe Jesus has chosen me despite my weakness and sinfulness. I want to become one of them and continue to work faithfully in the church,” Bishop-elect Rozario told UCA News after the official announcement.

He said that as the new bishop he aims to ensure better pastoral care, build leadership, promote interreligious and ecumenical dialogue, and help socioeconomic development.

“I urge every Catholic to move from a self-centric society to a participatory one and work towards that goal. There is a prevailing tendency to walk alone. I will try to make people church-oriented through theological reflection of the reality of society so that we can form a synodal church,” he said.

“There are different churches with different opinions and interests, which is a challenge for sure. I will work with all bring them to consensus so that we can walk together by overcoming selfishness"

Barishal offers ample opportunities for dialogue with various faiths and churches to end differences of opinion and to work together for the common good, he said.

“There are different churches with different opinions and interests, which is a challenge for sure. I will work with all bring them to consensus so that we can walk together by overcoming selfishness,” he added.

James Premananda Biswas, 63, a Catholic and development worker, noted that besides empowering local Catholics spiritually and pastorally, the new bishop will need to prioritize social development as most Catholics still languish in poverty.

“I believe the new bishop will strengthen the foundation of the church laid by the first bishop in the new diocese,” said Biswas, deputy director of the Bangladesh Development Society, a non-government organization.  

Biswas pointed out that most people in the southern coastal region are farmers and fishermen, while others make a living from private jobs and businesses. Many Catholics used to rely on fishing for a living but most have switched to agriculture in recent times, he said.

The region has high rate of poverty of 28.7 percent compared to the national rate of 24.3 percent, according to government data.

“Due to living in coastal and disaster-prone areas, about 70 percent of local Catholics are poor people. I hope the new bishop will focus on increasing employment and developing our people economically"

Barishal Diocese covers 11 civil districts and has 18,598 Catholics. Until 2015, Catholics in Barishal were part of Chittagong Archdiocese, one of the country’s oldest Catholic strongholds.

“Due to living in coastal and disaster-prone areas, about 70 percent of local Catholics are poor people. I hope the new bishop will focus on increasing employment and developing our people economically,” Biswas said.

Born on Feb. 8, 1963, at St. Francis Xavier’s Church in Pabna district, now part of Rajshahi Diocese, Bishop-elect Rozario studied philosophy and theology at Holy Spirit National Major Seminary in capital Dhaka and was ordained a priest on Dec. 28, 1993.

Following stints as a priest in various parishes of Rajshahi Diocese, he studied at the Pontifical Urbaniana University in Rome from 1997 to 2001 and obtained a doctorate degree in biblical theology.

He started teaching Scripture at Holy Spirit Major Seminary in 2007 and became its dean of studies. He served as its rector from June 2012 to 2018.

From 2019 to 2021, he was director of development and administration in Rajshahi Diocese. He became its vicar general in 2021.

comment

Share your comments
2 Comments on this Story
FR. ZACHARIUS MARDY
I pray for the new bishop for his good health and bright future for the people who belong to Barisal diocese.
Reply
NORBERT MENDES
Sincerely pray that he will walk and be committed to a participatory Catholic Church in his new role as the Bishop of the Diocese of Borishal - “I urge every Catholic to move from a self-centric society to a participatory one and work towards that goal. There is a prevailing tendency to walk alone. I will try to make people church-oriented through theological reflection of the reality of society so that we can form a synodal church.”
Reply

Latest News

Biden should give peace a chance in Holy Land Biden should give peace a chance in Holy Land
Journalists, police urged to attend Philippine rights seminar Journalists, police urged to attend Philippine rights seminar
Indian archbishop leads farmers' protest against eviction threat Indian archbishop leads farmers' protest against eviction threat
Cambodian opposition politician charged after winning seat Cambodian opposition politician charged after winning seat
Indonesian Catholic school transforms to transform others Indonesian Catholic school transforms to transform others
New Bangladesh bishop prioritizes dialogue, development New Bangladesh bishop prioritizes dialogue, development
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

A world free from nuclear weapons is necessary and possible says pope

A world free from nuclear weapons is necessary and possible, says pope

Use of nuclear arms, as well as their mere possession, is immoral, Francis says in message for First Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.