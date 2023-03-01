News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

New asteroids named for pope, Jesuit astronomers

International Astronomical Union approved of honoring Pope Gregory XIII who commissioned the globally accepted calendar

New asteroids named for pope, Jesuit astronomers

From left Father Johann Hagen SJ, Father Wiliam R. Stoeger, Father Robert Janusz, and Pope Gregory XIII. (Photo: Vatican Observatory)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: March 01, 2023 04:37 AM GMT

Updated: March 01, 2023 04:44 AM GMT

Three Jesuit astronomers and the 16th-century pope who commissioned the Gregorian calendar have recently been honored with having asteroids named after them.

The new additions include: "562971 Johannhagen," honoring Austrian Jesuit Father Johann Hagen, who was serving as director of the Georgetown University Observatory when Pope Pius X called him to Rome in 1906 to be the first Jesuit director of the new Vatican Observatory; "551878 Stoeger," honoring U.S. Jesuit Father Bill Stoeger, a cosmologist and theologian who died in 2014; and "565184 Janusz," honoring Polish Jesuit Father Robert Janusz, a philosopher and physicist on the staff at the Vatican Observatory.

A working group of the International Astronomical Union also approved of the designation of "560974 Ugoboncompagni," honoring Ugo Boncompagni, who was elected Pope Gregory XIII in 1572.

The working group approved and published the names in its bulletin Feb. 7, the Vatican Observatory said in a press release Feb. 28. There are now 32 asteroids named after Jesuits.

Pope Gregory began the tradition of having papal astronomers and observatories. He commissioned German Jesuit Father Christopher Clavius to help with the reform of the calendar, which took his name, the "Gregorian" calendar, and still today is an internationally accepted civil calendar.

This is not the first asteroid named after a pope, however.

According to the Minor Planet Center's asteroid orbital database, the "8661 Ratzinger" was named after Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the future Pope Benedict XVI, after it was discovered in Germany in 1990.

The asteroid's discoverer chose to name it after the German theologian, who was head of the Vatican Congregation of the Doctrine of Faith at the time, honoring him as "one of the most authoritative voices in the Vatican."

"Under his supervision, the Vatican opened its archives in 1998 to enable researchers to investigate judicial errors against Galileo and other medieval scientists," the center's database said.

"According to the IAU, the assignment of a particular name to a particular asteroid -- minor planet -- comes about through a process that can, in some cases, take decades," the Vatican Observatory said.

Only after the orbit of a newly discovered minor planet has been "determined well enough that its position can be reliably predicted far into the future," it said, does the body receive "a permanent designation number, issued sequentially by the IAU's Minor Planet Center" and then its discoverer is invited to suggest a name for it.

Naming rights cannot be purchased, it said, and "names of pets or names of a commercial nature are not allowed." Proposed names are then judged by the working group committee.

The very first asteroid, Ceres, was discovered by an Italian priest, Theatine Father Giuseppe Piazzi, in 1801. The 1000th asteroid to be designated was named Piazzi in his honor in 1923, a lunar crater was named after him in 1935 and a large feature on Ceres, possibly a crater, imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope has been informally named Piazzi.

More than 30 objects on the moon are named after Jesuits, starting with the Riccioli Crater named after Jesuit Father Giovanni Battista Riccioli, who developed the system, still in use today, of naming lunar objects. He led the naming and cataloging of many of the moon's larger craters, including the "Sea of Tranquility" where the Apollo 11 mission landed three centuries later.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholicism 'most trusted religion' in South Korea Catholicism 'most trusted religion' in South Korea
Protesters demand apology for Taiwan massacre Protesters demand apology for Taiwan massacre
Indian pastor, wife held for alleged religious conversion Indian pastor, wife held for alleged religious conversion
Indian state-owned firm sold gun barrels to Myanmar Indian state-owned firm sold gun barrels to Myanmar
Spanish church vows to resist 'anti-life laws' Spanish church vows to resist 'anti-life laws'
US dating crisis fuels Catholic marriage vocation collapse US dating crisis fuels Catholic marriage vocation collapse
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hpa-an

Diocese of Hpa-an

Hpa-an is the capital city of Kayin State. Karen State is composed of 3 districts and 7 townships. The three districts

Read more
Diocese of Hyderabad

Diocese of Hyderabad

The Dioceses comprises the entire southern Sindh province, except the Karachi metropolis. With an area of 137,386

Read more
Archdiocese of Dhaka

Archdiocese of Dhaka

The archdiocesan area of 26,788 sq. kilometres includes one of the country's eight divisions. It comprises the civil

Read more
Diocese of Bangued

Diocese of Bangued

In a land area of 3,975.5 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Abra, a landlocked province

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.