X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

New archbishop of Karachi sets out priorities

Bishop Trevas to focus on communion, helping youth, building a priestly fraternity and providing education for the poor

Zahid Hussain Khan

Zahid Hussain Khan, Karachi

Updated: February 14, 2021 04:04 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dalit Christians stage protest march in southern India

Feb 10, 2021
2

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws

Feb 12, 2021
3

India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border

Feb 10, 2021
4

Malaysian Christians pray for missing pastor, disappeared

Feb 10, 2021
5

Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine

Feb 10, 2021
6

Myanmar military's charm offensive targets religious groups

Feb 11, 2021
7

Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia

Feb 10, 2021
8

Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?

Feb 10, 2021
9

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists

Feb 12, 2021
10

Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case

Feb 12, 2021
Support UCA News
New archbishop of Karachi sets out priorities

Bishop Benny Travas (second from right) and Caritas Pakistan Multan members distribute food and hygiene packs among 42 families in Multan on Dec. 22, 2020. (Photo: Caritas Pakistan)

The newly appointed archbishop of Karachi has outlined his key priorities for Pakistan’s largest archdiocese.

Bishop Benny Mario Trevas of Multan was appointed by Pope Francis on Feb. 11 after Cardinal Joseph Coutts stepped down on reaching the canonical retirement age of 75 in July 2020.

In his first comments after the announcement of his appointment, he said he has chosen “Communion” as his motto, which is deep in its meaning in the context of unity in diversity, communion within the clergy, communion within parishes, communion among Protestant brethren and communion with all people living in Pakistan.

As chairman of Caritas Pakistan, the new archbishop supported youth in Multan Diocese to prepare for exams to secure top government jobs.

“This has been a good experience which has produced desired results. We hope to replicate it in Karachi so that the youth here can benefit from it,” 54-year-old Bishop Trevas said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The new leader of Karachi’s Catholic community also aims to build a priestly fraternity and provide quality education to the poor.

“Karachi is close to my heart since I grew up here and served for 24 years as a priest,” he said.

“I am ready to work harder as there are many expectations from my family and friends. All will be done with the blessings of the Lord and the prayers of the faithful.”

Sabir Michael, a human rights activist and professor at the University of Karachi, welcomed the decision of Pope Francis over the new archbishop for Karachi.

“I am hopeful that Bishop Trevas will promote the diocese and laity in spiritual, cultural and social development,” he said.

Related News

“The archbishop-elect has vast experience in Caritas in development projects and is a very prominent canonist. We do hope that he will lead the diocese in a prominent way on the journey left by Cardinal Coutts. We wish him good luck and pray for our new shepherd for the betterment of the diocese and the faithful.”

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
First Catholic crematorium gets underway in India
First Catholic crematorium gets underway in India
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Sri Lankan cardinal demands to see report on terror attacks
Sri Lankan cardinal demands to see report on terror attacks
New archbishop named for Pakistan's largest city
New archbishop named for Pakistan's largest city
Eight to hang for murder of Bangladeshi publisher
Eight to hang for murder of Bangladeshi publisher

Latest News

Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
New archbishop of Karachi sets out priorities
Feb 14, 2021
Letter from Rome: Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office
Feb 14, 2021
Ex-seminarian's suit against US archdiocese, seminary 'baseless'
Feb 13, 2021
Spanish lawyers act to prevent removal of crosses by officials
Feb 13, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office
Feb 14, 2021
Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists
Feb 12, 2021
A vibrant life of faith can help achieve well-being
Feb 11, 2021
Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Feb 9, 2021

Features

Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Feb 12, 2021
Myanmar military's charm offensive targets religious groups
Feb 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Commending faith

Commending faith
Biden the Catholic Part Two

Biden the Catholic, Part Two
The way through

The way through
Keys to understanding an unexpected pontificate

Keys to understanding an unexpected pontificate
The love that restores life

The love that restores life
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 14 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 14 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord, make me clean to participate sincerely

Lord, make me clean to participate sincerely
God the Creator, mould us individually

God the Creator, mould us individually
Sts. Cyril and Methodius

Sts. Cyril and Methodius
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.