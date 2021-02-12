X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

New archbishop named for Pakistan's largest city

Bishop Benny Travas replaces Cardinal Joseph Coutts as head of Karachi Archdiocese

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Updated: February 12, 2021 04:54 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia halts probe into abduction of Thai activist

Feb 8, 2021
2

Pope Francis calls for release of Myanmar leaders

Feb 9, 2021
3

Pope prays for peace in Myanmar as anti-coup protests grow

Feb 8, 2021
4

Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice

Feb 8, 2021
5

China arrests Australian journalist in spying case

Feb 9, 2021
6

Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices

Feb 9, 2021
7

India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border

Feb 10, 2021
8

Dalit Christians stage protest march in southern India

Feb 10, 2021
9

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools

Feb 8, 2021
10

Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia

Feb 10, 2021
Support UCA News
New archbishop named for Pakistan's largest city

Archbishop Benny Travas (left), Father Yousaf Sohan and Caritas Pakistan Multan members distribute food and hygiene packs among 42 families affected by floods on Dec. 22, 2020. (Photo: Samuel Clement)

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Karachi and transferred Bishop Benny Travas of Multan to take his place as archbishop of Pakistan's largest city.

Cardinal Coutts has headed the southern archdiocese since Jan. 25, 2012. He was appointed chairperson of the Christian Study Centre, a key Christian research center, in Rawalpindi last month.

Cardinal Coutts was born on July 21, 1945, in Amristar in the Diocese of Jullundur in British India. He was ordained a priest in Lahore on Jan. 9, 1971

Bishop Travas was born in Karachi in 1966 and ordained a priest on Dec. 7, 1990. He served as vicar general of Karachi Archdiocese and was ordained bishop of Multan on Aug. 15, 2015. He has also served as a professor of canon law at the National Catholic Institute of Theology in Karachi.

Karachi has a population of 20 million. According to the Catholic Church directory 2018, the seaport archdiocese has 182,000 Catholics and 16 parishes.  

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“The son of Karachi has returned,” Father Mario Rodrigues, former rector of St. Patrick's Cathedral in Karachi, told UCA News.

“There is a lot of joy and we are receiving phone calls of congratulations. He is a canonist and pastoral who can address the needs of the minority community in the megacity. Our people call for education, medicine and unity.”

Father Bonnie Mendes, former executive secretary of the Catholic bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peace, called it a good choice.

“Archbishop Travas knows all the priests and religious of Karachi well. The metropolis needed a dynamic leader — they have one now. We were expecting big changes, especially after the cardinal resigned more than a year ago,” he said. 

Father Yousaf Sohan, vicar general of Multan Diocese, also congratulated Archbishop Travas.

Related News

“His elevation is an honor for Multan Diocese. He is a simple person who can inflame spirituality in the metropolis. We hope and pray for a new bishop of our diocese soon,” he said.

On New Year’s Day, Pope Francis named Capuchin Father Khalid Rehmat as the new vicar apostolic of Quetta in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province. His consecration is scheduled for next month. 

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Sri Lankan cardinal demands to see report on terror attacks
Sri Lankan cardinal demands to see report on terror attacks
Eight to hang for murder of Bangladeshi publisher
Eight to hang for murder of Bangladeshi publisher
Pope, bishops express grief over Indian glacier disaster
Pope, bishops express grief over Indian glacier disaster
Bishops warn of sectarian politics ahead of Indian state's polls
Bishops warn of sectarian politics ahead of Indian state's polls
A vibrant life of faith can help achieve well-being
A vibrant life of faith can help achieve well-being

Latest News

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar
Feb 12, 2021
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Feb 12, 2021
Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry
Feb 12, 2021
Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels
Feb 12, 2021
Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case
Feb 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists
Feb 12, 2021
A vibrant life of faith can help achieve well-being
Feb 11, 2021
Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Feb 9, 2021
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Feb 9, 2021

Features

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Feb 12, 2021
Myanmar military's charm offensive targets religious groups
Feb 11, 2021
Myanmar coup reignites Thai pro-democracy protests
Feb 11, 2021
After 11 months of 'giving up,' what is there left to give up this Lent?
Feb 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa

Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Catholic bishops in Ecuador call for fraternity following contentious elections

Catholic bishops in Ecuador call for fraternity following contentious elections
Vatican tells Enzo Bianchi to leave Bose before start of Lent

Vatican tells Enzo Bianchi to leave Bose before start of Lent
Nun praises popes prophetic gesture to make her Synods secondhighest official

Nun praises pope's "prophetic gesture" to make her Synod’s second-highest official
Protestantism is beginning to outpace Catholicism in Mexico

Protestantism is beginning to outpace Catholicism in Mexico
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, thank You for our eyes, ears and our hearts

Lord, thank You for our eyes, ears and our hearts
May the persecuted and abused girl children be saved

May the persecuted and abused girl children be saved
Holy Childhood

Holy Childhood
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.