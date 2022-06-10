News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Nepal

Nepal's new Christian leaders vow to protect community

Nepal Christian Society has defended the rights of Christians in the Hindu-majority nation since 1996

Pastor Om Prakash Subba, the new chairman of Nepal Christian Society, has vowed to protect and uphold the rights of the community

Pastor Om Prakash Subba, the new chairman of Nepal Christian Society, has vowed to protect and uphold the rights of the community. (Photo: Nepal Christian Society) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 10, 2022 07:21 AM GMT

Updated: June 10, 2022 07:42 AM GMT

A major ecumenical Christian forum in Nepal has elected new leaders who have pledged to protect and ensure the rights of the community from the grassroots to the center in the Himalayan Hindu-majority nation.

Nepal Christian Society (NCS) elected its 51-member central working committee for a three-year mandate during the forum’s 19th general assembly in capital Kathmandu last week.

Pastor Om Prakash Subba was elected chairman, while Barnabas Shrestha and L.B. Chaudhary became co-chairmen. Dilli Ram Paudel was re-elected as general secretary. The forum has elected seven vice-presidents representing seven provinces of Nepal, reported Turahi News.

Following his election on June 1, Pastor Subba said he is committed to strengthen the NCS from district level to the center to ensure the rights of churches and the Christian community in Nepal.

He said he will ensure effective collaboration between the NCS and major Christian forums like the National Christian Federation of Nepal and Nepal Christian Foundation to empower hundreds of its member churches.

“Collaboration and cooperation will help us implement our projects to empower the community,” he said, adding that the NCS will be on the forefront to respond to the needs of the community in every situation.

Animosity against Christians has intensified since 2018 after Nepal amended its century-old Penal Code to ban proselytization and conversion to other faiths from Hinduism

Pastor Subba, a father of three, is the second senior pastor of Protestant Quinonia Patan Church in Patan (Lalitpur) of Nepal. He hails from Lumbini province in western Nepal, famed as the birthplace of Gautama Buddha.

He obtained a bachelor of arts and bachelor of education from Tribhuvan University of Nepal and a master of divinity in Bible theology from the International Graduate School of Leadership in the Philippines.

The NCS was set up in 1996 and is registered with Nepal's government as a social welfare organization. It is affiliated to the Asian Evangelical Alliance and World Evangelical Alliance.

The organization is an umbrella group comprised of more than 53 denominations and church groups with an estimated 10,000 affiliated churches, para-churches, theological institutions and Christian development, social and missionary organizations, according to data from its website.

A former Hindu kingdom, Nepal amended its constitution in 2015 to declare the nation a secular democracy. About 81 percent of Nepalese are Hindu, 9 percent Buddhist, 4.4 percent Muslim and 1.4 percent Christian, according to the census of 2011.

Church sources say Nepal has about 10,000 Catholics. The NCS estimates there are about 1.5 million Christians in Nepal today.

The World Database of Christians records the Christian community in Nepal as one of the fastest growing in the world.

In recent times, Christians have faced persecution and hostility from both state and non-state actors. Animosity against Christians has intensified since 2018 after Nepal amended its century-old Penal Code to ban proselytization and conversion to other faiths from Hinduism.

At least 13 Christians including two elderly Korean Catholic nuns have been facing court cases on charges of conversion in Nepal, church sources say.

US-based Christian group Open Doors ranks Nepal 48th among 50 countries in the world where Christians face severe forms of persecution.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Muslim-majority Indonesia eager to welcome pope Muslim-majority Indonesia eager to welcome pope
Indonesia's caliphate movement is a creeping menace Indonesia's caliphate movement is a creeping menace
Malaysia intends to axe mandatory death penalty Malaysia intends to axe mandatory death penalty
Businessmen help Filipino fishermen hit by oil price hike Businessmen help Filipino fishermen hit by oil price hike
Indian cardinal upset by court order on eco-sensitive zones Indian cardinal upset by court order on eco-sensitive zones
Timor-Leste president drops in for priest's 101st birthday Timor-Leste president drops in for priest's 101st birthday
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Vatican remains silent over its suspension of French ordinations

Vatican remains silent over its suspension of French ordinations

Officials in Rome refuse to say why the Holy See stopped the bishop of a southern French diocese from ordaining priests and deacons at the end of this month

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: supp[email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.