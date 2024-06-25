News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Nepal’s Buddhist monk convicted for raping minor disciple

Ram Bahadur Bomjam, known as Little Buddha, has many hermitages set up inside the thick forest
Buddhist monks attend a prayer ceremony as a tribute to late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Kathmandu on Sept. 19, 2022. The involvement of self-styled spiritual leaders in criminal activities is increasing in the Himalayan nation.

Buddhist monks attend a prayer ceremony as a tribute to late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Kathmandu on Sept. 19, 2022. The involvement of self-styled spiritual leaders in criminal activities is increasing in the Himalayan nation. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 25, 2024 11:31 AM GMT
Updated: June 25, 2024 01:04 PM GMT

A district court in eastern Nepal convicted a popular self-styled spiritual leader for raping a minor disciple on June 24.

Ram Bahadur Bomjam, 33, known as Little Buddha among his thousands of followers across the world, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2016.

The girl was staying as a nun at one of Bomjam's hermitages inside the forest in the eastern Bara district.

Judge Jeevan Kumar Bhandari from Sunsari District Court convicted Bomjan. The punishment will be announced on July 1, Sadan Adhikari, the district court's registrar, said on June 25 

“This is welcome news. No one should be above the law,” said Seema Khan, vice-chairperson of the Nepal Muslim Women Welfare Society, on June 25.

Khan added that abusing power “under the guise of religion” should be punished.

“There is a notion among ardent followers that their superiors cannot do anything wrong. This is a wake-up call for them,” said Mukta Singh Tamang, an anthropologist associated with Tribhuvan University in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.  

Bomjam rose to prominence at 16 after purportedly meditating for months without food and water in the forest in eastern Nepal before becoming an “enlightened” one in 2005.

He was arrested on Jan. 9 over a dozen complaints of sexual assault, physical abuse, and involvement in the disappearance of at least five followers. 

In the latest case, the rape victim's family filed the complaint on Feb. 6, 2020. Bomjam is accused of targeting the minor girl in his private room at his hermitages inside the thick forest in eastern Nepal.

The complaint accused Bomjam of threatening to liquidate the victim and her family if she complained.

Bomjam was absconding but was arrested in January from his residence in Kathmandu. Nepali rupees and foreign currencies were unearthed from his house.

However, Bodhi Shrawan Dharma Sangha, a non-governmental organization associated with Bomjan condemned the Nepali court's decision to convict their leader on "false charges."

In a press statement on June 25, the Sangha demanded a review of the decision.

"This is an attack against our religious belief and sentiments. We also alert the concerned authorities to bear the consequences if the decision is not reversed," said Neil Bahadur Thing, chairperson of Sangha.

Bomjam’s case highlights the growing involvement of self-styled spiritual leaders in criminal activities.

In 2019, a Buddhist spiritual leader who claimed to be a reincarnation of the Lama (Buddhist spiritual leader) was convicted of rape. He was running a monastery in Kathmandu and was accused of repeatedly raping his female followers.

A case of alleged rape against Krishna Bahadur Giri, known as Siddhababa, is pending in a high court. The complaint was filed by a female follower in 2019.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
