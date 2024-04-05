News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Nepali Christians face trial under stringent anti-conversion law

Four Nepali and seven Australian Christians were detained last month for alleged forceful conversion
Nepali Christians join a Church service in Lapa village of Dadhing, about 100 kilometers northwest of Kathmandu, in this file image

Nepali Christians join a Church service in Lapa village of Dadhing, about 100 kilometers northwest of Kathmandu, in this file image. (AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 05, 2024 11:23 AM GMT
Updated: April 05, 2024 11:35 AM GMT

Christian leaders in Nepal have expressed dismay after a court ordered four Christians to face trial for allegedly engaging in forced religious conversion in a district bordering India.

The district court in Bara in Eastern Nepal on April 3 asked the Christians to furnish a personal bond of 150,000 Nepali rupees (US$1,130) each for bail.  

The Christians were detained last month and spent 24 days in police custody after they were accused of proselytizing and carrying Bibles and other religious documents.

“This is an outrageous case of injustice against all Christians," said B.P. Khanal, an educationist, author and inter-faith coordinator of Nepal Christian Society (NCS), an ecumenical Christian forum.

He said it was "a real big setback" that was influenced by the "intensifying anti-Christian bias among the public and government bodies.” 

The four Christians reportedly visited a non-Christian family. A group of locals confronted them in that house in Kolhabi municipality on March 10. 

Meanwhile, seven Australian Christians were taking a walk on the street following a Christian gathering in the Hindu-majority town.

The locals called the police, asking for the detention of all Christians for allegedly attempting to forcefully convert the locals.

The Australians were deported to their country while the four Nepali Christians were detained for further investigations.

“The police heard the crowd’s voice and didn’t want to hear our side of the story,” one of the detained Christians said, according to Khanal.

Persecution of Christians in the Hindu-majority Himalayan nation is common despite Nepal adopting a secular constitution in 2015.

The Constitution guarantees religious and cultural freedom but criminalizes religious conversion.

Nepal revised the Penal Code in 2017 making forced conversion a crime, punishable with five years jail term and 50,000 rupees fine.

It also stipulates the deportation of foreigners found guilty of encouraging or promoting religious conversions within a week.

“The increasing cases in the name of religious conversion is worrisome,” said Tanka Subedi, a pastor with the Family of God Church.

More than 20 cases of persecution of Christians and attacks on Churches have been reported since 2018, when the revised Penal code came into force, according to the Nepal Christian Society.

The actual number should be much higher, the group says.

Khanal said Christians are treated like criminals and arrested for practicing their right to religious freedom. "Most of them come from poor economic backgrounds and cannot pay for bail or fine,” he said.

Subedi said discrimination and violence against Christians have intensified with the radicalization of Hinduism and increasing religious nationalism promoted by major political parties.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Catholic Father Lalit Tudu, parish priest of Assumption Cathedral in the capital Kathmandu, said: “No one should hurt the sentiments of other religions and respect each other's beliefs and practices to maintain social and religious tolerance."

More than 80 percent of Nepal’s estimated 31 million population are Hindus, according to official data. Christians account for about two percent.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Paul Jiansen Ling of Jiangmen, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Jose Serofia Palma of Cebu, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Lucas Dau Ze Jeimphaung of Lashio, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Padiyath of Shamshabad, India
Read More...
Latest News
Sri Lanka’s ex-prez dodges court over Easter attack remarks
Sri Lanka’s ex-prez dodges court over Easter attack remarks
Holy Week and the worldly path of the Sino-Vatican agreement
Holy Week and the worldly path of the Sino-Vatican agreement
Nepali Christians face trial under stringent anti-conversion law
Nepali Christians face trial under stringent anti-conversion law
Catholic Diocese promises to help people in quake-hit Taiwan
Catholic Diocese promises to help people in quake-hit Taiwan
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.