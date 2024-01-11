News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Nepal

Nepal police arrest spiritual leader over rape charges

Ram Bahadur Bomjan, known as 'Buddha Boy,' has long been accused of physically and sexually assaulting his followers

Nepal police escort Ram Bahadur Bomjam (center), a spiritual leader whose devotees believe him to be a reincarnation of Buddha, at the premises of Nepal’s Central Investigation Bureau in Kathmandu on Jan. 10.

Nepal police escort Ram Bahadur Bomjam (center), a spiritual leader whose devotees believe him to be a reincarnation of Buddha, at the premises of Nepal’s Central Investigation Bureau in Kathmandu on Jan. 10. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Nepal

By AFP, Nepal

Published: January 11, 2024 05:02 AM GMT

Updated: January 11, 2024 05:11 AM GMT

Nepal police said Wednesday they had arrested a spiritual leader whose followers believe him to be a reincarnation of Buddha over allegations of disappearances and rape at his ashrams.

Ram Bahadur Bomjan, known as "Buddha Boy" among devotees, became famous as a teenager after followers said he could meditate motionless for months without water, food or sleep.

The 33-year-old guru has a devout following but has long been accused of physically and sexually assaulting his followers, and had been hiding from authorities for several years.

"He was arrested after absconding for several years," police spokesman Kuber Kadayat told AFP.

Police apprehended Bomjan in Kathmandu on a warrant issued for his alleged rape of a minor at an ashram in Sarlahi, a district south of the capital.

They said he was caught with bundles of cash amounting to 30 million Nepali rupees ($225,000) and another $22,500 in foreign currency.

Accusations of abuse and misconduct against Bomjan stretch back more than a decade.

Dozens of assault complaints were filed against Bomjan in 2010. He said he beat the victims because they disturbed his meditation.

An 18-year-old nun accused the guru of raping her at a monastery in 2018.

Police opened another investigation against him the following year after family members reported the disappearance of four of his devotees from one of his ashrams.

The whereabouts of the four are still unknown, Dinesh Acharya of the Central Investigation Bureau told reporters on Wednesday.

"Unless we know what situation the missing are in we are not in a position to call it murder," he said.

Before he went on the run, Bomjan still commanded a legion of followers as the allegations against him mounted.

At one point tens of thousands of people had gathered to witness his reputed miracles of meditation deep in the jungle.

While aged 16, Bomjan disappeared for nine months to wander the wilderness of eastern Nepal, prompting a round-the-clock vigil by Buddhist monks who prayed for his safe return.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
JOHN MASCARENHAS
this con god man has learnt his tricks from indian con god men? millions of uneducated become devotees, specially women who are poor and uneducated. hope his victims get justice!
Reply

Latest News

Main accused in Indian Catholic professor’s hand-chopping held Main accused in Indian Catholic professor’s hand-chopping held
Will Taiwan’s parliamentary elections prove a game-changer? Will Taiwan’s parliamentary elections prove a game-changer?
India’s Syro-Malabar Catholics pin hopes on new Church head India’s Syro-Malabar Catholics pin hopes on new Church head
China bars Tibetan kids from private classes, religious activities China bars Tibetan kids from private classes, religious activities
Indian Christians welcome state's Dalit quota benefit support Indian Christians welcome state's Dalit quota benefit support
Catholic publisher pulls priest's book over alleged plagiarism Catholic publisher pulls priest's book over alleged plagiarism
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Gumla

Diocese of Gumla

In a land area of 6754 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Gumla civil district and part of Simdega

Read more
Diocese of Xuan Loc

Diocese of Xuan Loc

In a land area of 5,955 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Dong Nai province and Binh Duong province's Di

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

The Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Archdiocese of Beijing

Archdiocese of Beijing

The Archdiocese of Beijing covers a territory of 30,000 sq.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.