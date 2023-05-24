News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Nearly 2,000 children abused by Catholic clergy: Illinois AG

Attorney general releases investigation into abuse between 1950 and 2019 and hails survivors ‘who have long suffered in silence'

Nearly 2,000 children abused by Catholic clergy: Illinois AG

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul greets supporters on Primary Day at Manny's Deli on June 28, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: AFP)

Gina Christian, OSV News

By Gina Christian, OSV News

Published: May 24, 2023 04:55 AM GMT

Updated: May 24, 2023 04:59 AM GMT

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a May 23 report revealing decades of abuse by Catholic clergy against almost 2,000 children.

The report, unveiled during a May 23 press conference and totaling almost 700 pages, concludes a multi-year investigation launched in 2018 into child sexual abuse by 451 clergy and religious brothers in all six Catholic dioceses in Illinois.

Prior to Raoul's investigation, the Catholic dioceses of Illinois publicly listed just 103 credibly accused abusers.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

According to Raoul's office, attorneys and investigators "reviewed more than 100,000 pages of documents held by the dioceses and received more than 600 confidential contacts from survivors through emails, letters, interviews and phone calls."

"I was raised and confirmed in the Catholic Church and sent my children to Catholic schools. I believe the church does important work to support vulnerable populations," said Raoul in a May 23 statement. "However, as with any presumably reputable institution, the Catholic Church must be held accountable when it betrays the public's trust."

He added that although "these perpetrators may never be held accountable in a court of law," their naming in the report would "provide a public accounting and a measure of healing to survivors who have long suffered in silence."

Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in a statement that archdiocesan officials "have not studied the report in detail but have concerns about data that might be misunderstood or are presented in ways that could be misleading."

Among what he said church officials "know to be true" is that the 451 clergy named in the report include the priests already on the six diocesan websites. "ALL were reported to civil authorities, none were undisclosed, none were 'hiding in plain sight' since at least 2002."

"We must think first of the survivors of sexual abuse who carry the burden of these crimes through their lives," Cardinal Cupich said. "On behalf of the archdiocese, I apologize to all who have been harmed by the failure to prevent and properly respond to child sexual abuse by clerics. Survivors will forever be in our prayers, and we have devoted ourselves to rooting out this problem and providing healing to victims."

"For more than 30 years, the Archdiocese of Chicago has been at the forefront of developing and improving policies and programs to address the scourge of child sexual abuse and to support survivors," he said, adding, "I hope the attention drawn to the issue by the Report will encourage those who work with minors to learn from our experience and take steps to protect all children from sexual abuse."

In a May 23 statement, SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) called the report "stunning."

SNAP also said the report's release explained a May 19 press statement from all six of the state's Catholic dioceses, describing the safe environment policies and procedures each has in place.

"With today's news, we now know why those church leaders felt the need to remind parents and parishioners about these policies," said SNAP, alleging "those policies are weak, vague, and rarely followed."

Attorney Jeff Anderson, who has represented numerous clerical abuse survivors, said in a May 23 statement that the report was "the most survivor-centric, robust, and thorough (attorney general) report -- a foundational exposé unearthing crimes of those who chose to abuse their positions of power."

OSV News called the Illinois Catholic Conference asking for comment and was awaiting a response.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

China launches database of Christian, Muslim clergy China launches database of Christian, Muslim clergy
For a better future for the people and the Church in China For a better future for the people and the Church in China
Indian prelates seek end to man-animal conflict Indian prelates seek end to man-animal conflict
Indonesian Church leader, rights groups oppose military posts Indonesian Church leader, rights groups oppose military posts
Case filed against attackers of Indian Protestant church Case filed against attackers of Indian Protestant church
Fourth Cambodian charged for attempting ‘peasant revolt’ Fourth Cambodian charged for attempting ‘peasant revolt’
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Military Ordinariate of Korea

Military Ordinariate of Korea

The Military Ordinariate in Korea (called Gunjong in Korean) covers all Catholic Military personnel and their family.

Read more
Archdiocese of Hyderabad

Archdiocese of Hyderabad

In a land area of 30,814 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers urban district of Hyderabad, which is

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanning

Archdiocese of Nanning

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanning is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Khulna

Diocese of Khulna

The Diocese of Khulna was canonically erected on January 3, 1952, as the Diocese of Jessore, with parts taken from the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.