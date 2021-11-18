X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Nagging wife's conviction sparks uproar in Indonesia

Attorney general to examine a case in which a woman is jailed for scolding her drunken husband

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: November 18, 2021 07:49 AM GMT

Updated: November 18, 2021 07:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute brings street protest

Nov 15, 2021
2

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
3

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
4

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
5

Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?

Nov 16, 2021
6

Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects

Nov 17, 2021
7

A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety

Nov 15, 2021
8

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Nov 18, 2021
9

US bishops at odds with Pope Francis on climate change

Nov 15, 2021
10

Film to feature Korea's first Catholic martyr-priest

Nov 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Nagging wife's conviction sparks uproar in Indonesia

Valencya (left) and her lawyer appear in court. (Photo supplied)

Indonesia’s Attorney General's Office has launched a probe into the handling of a legal case in which a woman was jailed for a year for nagging her husband.

Valencya, who like many Indonesians only goes by one name, was convicted on Nov. 11 in West Java’s Kerawang district for having scolded her husband for drinking too much and neglecting his family.

The sentence was condemned by activists and lawyers and sparked a public outcry, prompting the attorney general to step in to re-examine the case and look at how prosecutors handled it.  

According to prosecutors, the mother of two was found guilty of violating a law on domestic violence because “she often scolded her husband, Chan Yung Chin, harshly and kicked him out the house.”

The case against her was brought by her husband, who reported her to police in September 2020. She was charged on Jan. 11, 2021.

Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin said he has ordered a deputy to look into the case.

A housewife sentenced to one year for this is inhumane. This conviction needs to be overturned

"Because of the public reaction, it will be handled directly by the Deputy Attorney General for General Crimes," spokesman Leonard Simanjuntak said on Nov. 17.

A West Java police spokesman said three officers who investigated the case were suspended from duty and transferred to inactive posts on Nov. 17.

Iwan Kurniawan, Valencya’s lawyer, called the prosecution of his client a travesty of justice, saying she was the real victim. 

“A housewife sentenced to one year for this is inhumane. This conviction needs to be overturned,” he said. 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The National Commission on Violence Against Women also expressed dismay. 

“It shows the inability of law enforcers, particularly police and prosecutors, in understanding domestic violence cases,” it said in a statement.

Petrus Celestinus, a Catholic lawyer, said Valencya’s case was a sham.

“The public prosecutor doesn’t have a sense of what is proper and an innocent housewife has become a victim,” he told UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Philippine poll body faces favoritism claim
Philippine poll body faces favoritism claim
Philippines says Chinese vessels fired water cannon at boats
Philippines says Chinese vessels fired water cannon at boats
Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban
Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban
Vietnam to commemorate Covid-19 victims
Vietnam to commemorate Covid-19 victims
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Support Us

Latest News

Police guard Indian actor after hit film sparks caste furore
Nov 18, 2021
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
India orders probe into shooting of Kashmir civilians
Nov 18, 2021
Philippine poll body faces favoritism claim
Nov 18, 2021
Nagging wife's conviction sparks uproar in Indonesia
Nov 18, 2021
US bishops back communion text but avoid debate on rite
Nov 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021
A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety
Nov 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church
Nov 15, 2021

Features

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics in Togo oppose vaccine requirements for attending Mass

Catholics in Togo oppose vaccine requirements for attending Mass
Parents of traddie priests to march on Rome to save Old Rite

Parents of traddie priests to march on Rome to save Old Rite

The French engineer who became a Friar of the South Bronx

The French engineer who became a Friar of the South Bronx
Catholic bishops dream of a strifefree postCovid Bolivia

Catholic bishops dream of a strife-free post-Covid Bolivia

After year of divisive debate US bishops approve tepid document on Communion

After year of divisive debate, US bishops approve tepid document on Communion
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.