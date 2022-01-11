X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Naga Christians walk against Indian army abuse

Nagas demand repeal of draconian AFSPA and justice for 14 people killed by Indian army last month

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: January 11, 2022 08:12 AM GMT

Updated: January 11, 2022 10:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term

Jan 10, 2022
2

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
3

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

Jan 10, 2022
4

Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remark

Jan 8, 2022
5

North Korea fires second suspected missile in less than a week

Jan 11, 2022
6

India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Jan 8, 2022
7

Judge asks Indian priest to face trial for alleged hate speech

Jan 10, 2022
8

Secularization and the toxic identity war

Jan 11, 2022
9

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders

Jan 10, 2022
10

Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest

Jan 10, 2022
Support UCA News
Naga Christians walk against Indian army abuse

Thousands of Nagas took part in a walkathon from commercial hub Dimapur to state capital Kohima on Jan. 10 and 11. (Photo: UCA News)

Thousands of people, mostly Christians, in India's northeastern state of Nagaland took part in a two-day walkathon from commercial hub Dimapur to capital Kohima demanding the repeal of the draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and justice for Naga Christians killed by the Indian army last month.

Protesters including civil society activists and women and children took to the streets on Jan. 10-11 and carried placards demanding the repeal of the controversial law which was enforced in Nagaland to curb secessionist groups and armed rebellion in 1956.

"May Naga people's voices be heard, loud and clear. This is by far the most powerful non-violent movement against AFSPA," Naga activist Rosemary Dzuvichu told UCA News.

Some 14 Naga Christians were killed by Indian army paratroopers following a botched anti-insurgency operation in Mon district on Dec. 4 that mistook mine workers for terrorists.

The AFSPA gives immunity to soldiers as they have permission to search and shoot people on mere suspicion and cannot be tried in civil courts.

Nagaland has been home to the oldest insurgency in northeast India with multiple guerrilla groups operating from their hideouts in jungles bordering Myanmar.

In their walkathon, protesters trekked along hills and tough terrain for about 75 kilometers on National Highway 02 braving the chilly winter

“The latest incident is a reminder of what our people have faced for years," Baptist Naga leader Rev V. Atsi Dolie told UCA News last month.

In their walkathon, protesters trekked along hills and tough terrain for about 75 kilometers on National Highway 02 braving the chilly winter.

The demand for the repeal of the AFSPA was made last month at a special one-day session of the state assembly but the move was rejected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal government on Dec. 30.

The AFSPA as mandated by law was again extended for six months and the entire state of Nagaland was declared "dangerous and disturbed" by a Home Ministry communication.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Modi government has, however, set up an AFSPA review panel headed by India's census chief Dr. Vivek Joshi.

The panel comprising military and civil officials including the Indian army and the provincial Nagaland government was given three months to submit its report.

The federal government in Delhi is faced with a predicament as top army officers and the Defense Ministry are opposed to any move that would dilute the AFSPA’s operation.

Their argument is that without enforcement of the AFSPA, the Indian army cannot guard some of these states like Nagaland and Manipur and fight insurgency.

Security forces say that wherever the AFSPA has been withdrawn, militant groups indulge in lawlessness and rampant extortion from the civilian population.

Senior army officer Lt. Gen. P.C. Nair recently gave an interview to The Week magazine in which he claimed that "maximum extortion takes places where the AFSPA has been withdrawn."

"Over the years, the purpose of collection and utilization of that money changed. It created millionaires from the unabated extortion, which is termed by the Naga [militant] groups as ‘taxation.’ Almost every day, the Assam Rifles [a paramilitary force] arrests such people [extortionists]. But the common man continues to pay and suffer."

We Nagas are more than sincere this time. Let us have the peace pact at the earliest

On the AFSPA repeal issue, Nair said: "It is for the government to decide, but I do hope you understand the compulsions that we face in a counterinsurgency environment."

Some of the participants in the walkathon submitted a memorandum to state governor Jagdish Mukhi demanding repeal of the AFSP.

The Nagas, who are concerned with both the issues of extortion by Naga militant groups and abuse of the AFSPA, say all the complex army deployment-related issues would die a natural death if there was a permanent solution to the Naga insurgency.

"We Nagas are more than sincere this time. Let us have the peace pact at the earliest," said N. Kitovi Zhimomi, convener of the Naga National Political Groups, an umbrella body of seven militant groups.

Demands for the repeal of the AFSPA have come up in other Indian states including Jammu and Kashmir.

In July 2021, opposition leaders wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to withdraw the AFSPA along with other “black laws” like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the National Security Act (NSA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA).

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan court questions extra marks for reciting Quran
Pakistan court questions extra marks for reciting Quran
India's migrant workers head home amid lockdown fear
India's migrant workers head home amid lockdown fear
Pakistani Christians wary of maiden digital census
Pakistani Christians wary of maiden digital census
Verdict in Indian bishop's rape trial likely on Jan. 14
Verdict in Indian bishop's rape trial likely on Jan. 14
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Sri Lankan Catholics to mark 1,000 days since bombings
Sri Lankan Catholics to mark 1,000 days since bombings
Support Us

Latest News

One dead, six wounded in Philippines bus bombing
Jan 11, 2022
Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Pakistan court questions extra marks for reciting Quran
Jan 11, 2022
India's migrant workers head home amid lockdown fear
Jan 11, 2022
Pope thanks Korean Church for donations to vaccine fund
Jan 11, 2022
Philippine bishop blasts medicine hoarders
Jan 11, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Secularization and the toxic identity war
Jan 11, 2022
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church
Jan 10, 2022
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Jan 10, 2022

Features

Pakistani Christians wary of maiden digital census
Jan 11, 2022
Prayers answered for Christian prisoners in Pakistan
Jan 10, 2022
Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Trappist abbey where Charles de Foucauld was a novice is closing

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud

Guatemalan bishops urge punishment for those who killed 13 in land feud
Pope condemns cancel culture backs vaccines in state of the world address

Pope condemns "cancel culture", backs vaccines in state of the world address
What a difference a year makes or maybe not

What a difference a year makes... or maybe not
Pope mourns passing of EU parliament president

Pope mourns passing of EU parliament president
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.