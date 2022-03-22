India

Naga Christian woman enters Indian parliament courtesy of pro-Hindu BJP

S. Phangnon Konyak belongs to an indigenous tribe from an underdeveloped region bordering Myanmar

S. Phangnon Konyak, an indigenous Naga Christian, will become the second woman from the northeastern state of Nagaland to enter the Indian parliament after being nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party to the Rajya Sabha. (Photo supplied)

By Nirendra Dev, New Delhi Updated: March 22, 2022 09:38 AM GMT

The Christian-dominated northeastern state of Nagaland is all set for its second female lawmaker to enter India’s national parliament in decades.

S. Phangnon Konyak, a Naga Christian who heads the state or provincial women’s wing of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been fielded for polls to the Rajya Sabha or upper house of parliament by her party.

Phangnon, 44, holds a master’s degree in English literature and hails from the development-starved Mon-Tuensang region bordering Myanmar. She belongs to the indigenous Konyak tribe whose members were killed by the Indian army in December after they were mistaken for insurgents in a botched operation.

She is the only candidate to file a nomination and the formal announcement of her unopposed win is expected to be made on March 24, the last day for withdrawal of candidature.

The last time Nagaland had a lawmaker in parliament was in 1977 when Rano Shaiza was elected to the Lok Sabha or lower house.

Nagaland has the dubious distinction of never electing a female legislator to the state assembly in 58 years of its existence. Thus the BJP’s decision to field a woman for the Rajya Sabha came as a major surprise and what many called a “path-breaking" decision.

“Her candidature is well deserved,” said Nagaland BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton.

The ruling party’s national women’s wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan said it underlined “BJP’s focus on empowering women leaders.”

In Nagaland, known for its patriarchy and male chauvinism that also dominate its politics, this was almost a revolution, BJP leaders claimed.

The state assembly during the chief ministership of veteran Congress leader S.C. Jamir in 1997 had passed a resolution that unanimously opposed reservation of 33 percent seats in the legislature and parliament for women.

The influential Naga Students' Federation too had written to parliamentary select committee chairperson Geeta Mukherjee saying the bill introducing reservations for women candidates went against Naga tradition.

Another draft law seeking higher representation for women in urban local bodies was also opposed vehemently by Nagaland politicians.

Phangnon's candidature was supported by the BJP's two provincial partners, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Rio heads a coalition government comprised of the NDPP, BJP and NPF while there is no opposition in the 60-member state assembly.

In 2018, of the 372 candidates who contested the assembly polls in Meghalaya, only 32 were women

As in Nagaland, women remain grossly under-represented in most other northeastern states.

In Meghalaya, the three dominant tribes of Khasis, Jaintias and Garos follow a matrilineal system in inheritance law and marriages. Men use the surname of either their mother or wife and move in with their in-laws after marriage.

Yet, in politics, it is the men who dominate. The state also has a notoriously high record of rapes and other atrocities against women.

India’s National Crime Records Bureau data for the year 2020 showed that Meghalaya had the highest number of cases of crimes against women among peer states in the northeast.

In 2018, of the 372 candidates who contested the assembly polls in Meghalaya, only 32 were women. Seven had fought on a Congress ticket and two as BJP nominees.

