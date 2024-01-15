News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
North Korea

N. Koreans endure forced labor in re-education camps

The communist regime plans to increase such facilities for people who violate the nation's criminal code

North Korean citizens bow heads in front of life-size statues of communist supremo Kim Jong Un in this file image

North Korean citizens bow heads in front of life-size statues of communist supremo Kim Jong Un in this file image. (Photo: Kim Woh Jin/AFP/Getty Images)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 15, 2024 10:26 AM GMT

Updated: January 15, 2024 10:35 AM GMT

North Korea’s communist regime continues to run nine so-called re-education camps where alleged or convicted criminals including political prisoners are subjected to forced labor, says a report.

The regime of the nation’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un is also moving ahead to increase such facilities for people who allegedly violated various laws of the state, Daily North Korea reported on Jan. 15.

The re-education camps house “criminals who have violated every law of the republic’s criminal code,” an unnamed source told Daily NK.

“In terms of crimes, violators of the law to eradicate reactionary thought and culture account for the most,” the source added.

This is “followed by people who have committed non-socialist and anti-socialist acts, murder, theft, smuggling, drugs, and kidnapping,” the source further added.

Reactionary ideology and culture are defined as “a rotten ideology and culture of hostile forces including South Korean publications that paralyzes the people’s revolutionary sense of ideology and social class and deteriorates and depraves our [North Korean] society,” the report stated.

It further states that reactionary ideology and culture include “all types of impure and absurd ideology and culture that are not in our [North Korean] own style.”

The punishments for violating the law range from a couple of years in labor camps to the death penalty for various offenses.

The source also pointed out that the number of inmates who were caught for illegal border crossing had decreased due to Covid-19.

Many of the political prison camps that were closed or downsized have been reopened or expanded, while the re-education camps remained the same, and no new ones were opened, or the old ones closed, reports say.

The Corrections Bureau of the Ministry of Social Security “is still operating nine re-education camps, including the Chongo-ri Re-education Camp in North Hamgyong Province and the Songgan Re-education Camp in Chagang Province,” the source said.

The bureau’s activity has remained stagnant since the last Daily NK survey of the camps in 2020.

The types of forced labor include coal mining, mineral mining, forestry, general agricultural work, vegetable farming, rice farming, animal husbandry, cement production, corpse disposal, office work, indoor work (knitting, artificial eyelash production, wig making), and cooking, among others.

The source also pointed out that the re-education policy within the camps had changed from the one that was based on what North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung had established.

The earlier policy permitted halving the sentences of recommended prisoners who worked well and led exemplary reformed lives.

However, a July 2023 order called for the selection of candidates for reduced sentences based on the crimes they committed.

“Accordingly, among the candidates for amnesty or reduced sentences, people will be selected or receive reduced sentences based on the crimes they committed,” another source said.

“People who stole state or personal property, illegal border crossers, thieves, and smugglers are the most favored candidates, while drug criminals, human traffickers, and robbers are the least favored,” the source added.

Reportedly, the exact standards used to select the candidates for reduced sentences remain unknown, Daily NK reported.

The suspects are first investigated by prosecutors and then undergo a preliminary examination – which weighs the facts and evidence to determine whether punishment is warranted – before going to trial, it added.

Allegedly, the people sentenced to re-education are deprived of their civil rights and banned from party and other social organization activities.

However, those sentenced to forced labor in prison retain their civil rights and participate in state-mandated activities, including criticism sessions, Daily NK reported.

