News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

N Korean refugees pray for peace at Christmas event

Communist regime in North Korea is ranked as one of the world's worst violators of religious freedom

In this file photo, South Korean volunteers in Santa Claus outfits throw Santa hats during a ceremony before the delivery of Christmas gifts in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec 24, 2018.

In this file photo, South Korean volunteers in Santa Claus outfits throw Santa hats during a ceremony before the delivery of Christmas gifts in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec 24, 2018. (Photo: AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 20, 2023 08:24 AM GMT

Updated: December 20, 2023 12:32 PM GMT

North Korean Catholics residing in South Korea as refugees have prayed for peace and unification on the Korean Peninsula and expressed their desire to reunite with their family members during a pre-Christmas program.

The program in the national capital Seoul included a Holy Mass arranged by the Committee for Korean Reconciliation of the Archdiocese of Seoul, the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CBCP) reported on Dec. 18.

An unnamed refugee also prayed for more religious freedom in his home country.

"Please open the way for hidden believers who are trying to maintain their faith in North Korea to live a free religious life as soon as possible," said the refugee in a prayer during the Holy Mass.

The committee’s vice-chairman Father Jeong Soo-young, celebrated the Mass with other priests and laity from the archdiocese in the presence of refugees and their children from shelter homes run by the archdiocese.

A children's choir performed Christmas carols and received gifts from a volunteer dressed as Santa Claus. A magic show followed, and Christmas cards were exchanged.

Jeong urged the refugees not to give up hope despite the challenges they face and pray for the well being of their loved ones “back home” whom they expect to meet again in the future.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul visited and greeted the refugees after the Mass. He also joined them for dinner.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USIRF) ranks Communist North Korea among the world’s worst violators of religious freedom or beliefs.  

The North Korean government “reportedly continues to execute, torture, arrest, and physically abuse individuals for their religious activities,” the commission said in its latest report.

Some 50,000-70,000 Christians are imprisoned in North Korea, according to a US-based Christian rights group Open Doors.

North Korean Christians’ experience of persecution is “violent and intense” and “life for Christians … is a constant cauldron of pressure; capture or death,” Radio Free Asia reported referring to an Open Doors report.

The Joseon dynasty ruled Korea from 1392 to 1887 until the Japanese occupation. Despite brutal persecution from the Joseon rulers, Christianity spread and thrived in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The end of Japan’s colonial rule in 1945 following its defeat in World War II, saw Korea split in two. A communist regime took over the North under Soviet influence, and the democratic South sided with the West.

The Korean War (1950-53) was a result of disagreements over unification. The communist forces invaded the South, leaving about four million dead and some 10 million displaced.

Christians in North Korea faced brutal persecution unleashed by the communists who branded them as collaborators of US-led Western powers.

Churches were destroyed and Christians were tortured and killed, forcing most Christians to flee to the South.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladesh’s democratic backslide to continue next year Bangladesh’s democratic backslide to continue next year
87 tribal Christians buried months after Manipur riots 87 tribal Christians buried months after Manipur riots
How significant is Vatican note on blessing same sex couples? How significant is Vatican note on blessing same sex couples?
Subdued Christmas awaits crisis-hit Sri Lankans Subdued Christmas awaits crisis-hit Sri Lankans
2023 sees Indian Church make news for the wrong reasons 2023 sees Indian Church make news for the wrong reasons
Blessing won’t change Catholic marriage: Singapore cardinal Blessing won’t change Catholic marriage: Singapore cardinal
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Dipolog

Diocese of Dipolog

In a land area of 7,205.92 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil province of Zamboanga del

Read more
Diocese of Warangal

Diocese of Warangal

In a land area of 24,702 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil districts of Warangal and

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of San Jose Occidental Mindoro

Apostolic Vicariate of San Jose Occidental Mindoro

In a land area of 5,879 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Occidental Mindoro with

Read more
Archdiocese of Taiyuan

Archdiocese of Taiyuan

In a land area of about 12,400 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the 6 districts of Xinghualing, Yingze,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.