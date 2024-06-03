News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

N. Korean defectors to match Pyongyang’s ‘balloon’ provocation

Fighters for a Free North Korea intends to send leaflets and digital copies of popular South Korean songs on June 6
Unidentified objects believed to be North Korean trash from balloons that crossed the inter-Korea border on a street in Seoul on June 1.

Unidentified objects believed to be North Korean trash from balloons that crossed the inter-Korea border on a street in Seoul on June 1. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 03, 2024 11:55 AM GMT
Updated: June 03, 2024 11:56 AM GMT

A Seoul-based North Korean defectors' group has announced their plans to send balloons carrying leaflets and digital copies of popular South Korean songs in retaliation to Pyongyang sending balloons loaded with waste into the South.

The civic group Fighters for a Free North Korea said that it plans to send 200,000 leaflets and 5,000 USB drives containing Korean dramas and songs of Lim Young-woong, a popular South Korean singer, the Korea Herald reported on June 3.

Last week, North Korea sent hundreds of balloons with trash and animal feces to South Korea, threatening to send more if balloons carrying South Korean leaflets entered its territory again.

Park Sang-hak, the leader of the group who defected from North Korea in 1998, said the group will send the leaflets and USB drives on June 6, which is South Korean Memorial Day.

"[North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un sent South Korean people garbage, but us defectors will send love and truth to our compatriots up north," Park said.

The defector group called North Korea’s recent move "an embarrassing form of threat and blackmail," and said it would consider not sending the leaflets if Kim apologizes for the garbage balloons.

Meanwhile, Pyongyang on June 1 had said that it would stop sending the trash-filled balloons across the border but warned that the operation would resume if Seoul sent any more of the leaflets carrying negative messages toward the Kim regime, the Korea Herald reported.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister and one of Pyongyang's key spokespeople, mocked South Korea for complaining about the balloons last week, saying North Koreans were simply exercising their freedom of expression.

In the past, South Korea has broadcast anti-Kim propaganda into the North, which infuriates Pyongyang, AFP reported.

The defector groups’ activism has been a reason for debate in South Korea, the Korea Herald reported.

In October 2014, Park's group sent a balloon full of leaflets toward the North from a border area in Paju, some 40 kilometers northwest of Seoul.

North Korean soldiers at the border responded by shooting at the balloons, while South Korean soldiers shot back in retaliation. No damage, injuries, or loss of lives were reported from both sides following the incident.

The defector group arrived two weeks later at the same location to send more leaflets.

The move infuriated Paju residents who complained that the defector group’s activism was endangering their lives and livelihood.

The release of balloons to North Korea was banned by the Moon Jae-in administration after it took office in 2017.

In an old interview, Thae Yong-ho -- a South Korean lawmaker who defected from the North in 2017 – had said that he opposes "some organizations" publicly sending the leaflets, saying such operations should be conducted discreetly.

The two Koreas' propaganda offensives have sometimes escalated into larger tit-for-tats, AFP reported.

In June 2020, North Korea unilaterally cut off all official military and political communication links with South Korea and blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Cornelius Piong of Keningau, Malaysia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Daniel O. Presto of San Fernando de La Union, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Vincent Silu Zhan of Xiapu, China
Read More...
Bishop
Coadjutor Bishop Bosco Jianzhang Zhao of Tianshui, China
Read More...
Latest News
Saint Thomas Aquinas: An Important Heritage
Saint Thomas Aquinas: An Important Heritage
N. Korean defectors to match Pyongyang’s ‘balloon’ provocation
N. Korean defectors to match Pyongyang’s ‘balloon’ provocation
Pedophilia is not taboo enough in Japan
Pedophilia is not taboo enough in Japan
Blasphemy-accused Pakistani Christian succumbs to injuries
Blasphemy-accused Pakistani Christian succumbs to injuries
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.