News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

North Korea

N. Korea enshrines nuclear power status in constitution

Leader Kim Jong Un says the constitutional amendment will help North Korea hold a ‘definite edge’ in deterring threats

This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sept. 28 shows the 9th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.

This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sept. 28 shows the 9th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Seoul

By AFP, Seoul

Published: September 28, 2023 04:30 AM GMT

Updated: September 28, 2023 04:35 AM GMT

North Korea has enshrined its status as a nuclear power in its constitution, with leader Kim Jong Un calling for more modern atomic weapons to counter the threat from the United States, state media reported Thursday.

Despite international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme, North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year, ignoring warnings from the United States, South Korea and their allies.

Diplomatic efforts to convince Pyongyang to give up its atomic arsenal failed, and after Kim's declaration last year that North Korea was an "irreversible" nuclear weapons state, the status was included in the constitution this week.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

North Korea's "nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout", Kim said at a meeting of the State People's Assembly, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The rubber-stamp parliament met on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kim said North Korea needed nuclear weapons to counter an existential threat from the United States and its allies.

The United States has "maximized its nuclear war threats to our Republic by resuming the large-scale nuclear war joint drills with clear aggressive nature and putting the deployment of its strategic nuclear assets near the Korean peninsula on a permanent basis", he said.

Kim described the recently enhanced security cooperation between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo as the "worst actual threat".

As a result, he added, "it is very important for the DPRK to accelerate the modernization of nuclear weapons in order to hold the definite edge of strategic deterrence."

Kim also "stressed the need to push ahead with the work for exponentially boosting the production of nuclear weapons and diversifying the nuclear strike means", according to KCNA.

Enshrining North Korea's nuclear status in the constitution has further dimmed hopes of convincing its leadership to give up atomic weapons, experts said.

"Kim's speech... signifies the permanence of his nuclear force," Yang Moon-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.

"This pushes the prospect of North Korea's denuclearisation even further away."

Space, missile programmes 

North Korea's weapons tests this year included intercontinental ballistic missiles, and its military this month conducted what it described as simulations of a "tactical nuclear attack".

Pyongyang has also tried and failed twice this year to put a military spy satellite in orbit.

South Korea and the United States have ramped up their security cooperation in response, with large-scale joint drills and trilateral naval exercises with Japan.

The last known North Korean weapons test, involving two short-range ballistic missiles, took place while Kim was on his way to meet President Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Kim's visit to Russia -- his first abroad since the coronavirus pandemic -- fanned Western fears that Moscow and Pyongyang will defy sanctions and strike an arms deal.

Russia is believed to be interested in buying North Korean ammunition for its war in Ukraine, while Pyongyang wants Russian help with its missile and space programmes.

Kim's Russia visit "and the potential strengthening of military cooperation (with Moscow) indicate an increased dedication towards branding itself into a formidable nuclear power", said Yang at the University of North Korean Studies.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

There’s no time to lose for crisis-hit Myanmar There’s no time to lose for crisis-hit Myanmar
Indian Catholic school targeted by hardline Hindu mob Indian Catholic school targeted by hardline Hindu mob
Hong Kong terms Jimmy Lai’s release call slanderous Hong Kong terms Jimmy Lai’s release call slanderous
UN decries Myanmar violence, bishop seeks prayers for peace UN decries Myanmar violence, bishop seeks prayers for peace
French bishops launch project to save crumbling religious heritage French bishops launch project to save crumbling religious heritage
Hope must be restored in communities, pope says Hope must be restored in communities, pope says
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Seoul

Archdiocese of Seoul

The archdiocesan territory covers Seoul, an area of 605 square kilometers, and Hwanghae province, an area of 16,744

Read more
Diocese of Tezpur

Diocese of Tezpur

In a land area of 38,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Darrang, Udalguri,

Read more
Diocese of Kalibo

Diocese of Kalibo

In a land area of 1,817.89 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil Province of

Read more
Diocese of Pekhon

Diocese of Pekhon

Pekhon diocese is situated in the southern part of Shan State, in eastern Myanmar.There are five townships in the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.