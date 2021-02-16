X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Laos

Mystery over murder of Lao Christian leader

Police are investigating whether the Hmong man was killed because of his religious beliefs

UCA News reporter, Vientiane

UCA News reporter, Vientiane

Updated: February 16, 2021 04:59 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Spread of evangelical groups causes alarm in Sri Lanka

Feb 15, 2021
2

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws

Feb 12, 2021
3

Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests

Feb 15, 2021
4

Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case

Feb 12, 2021
5

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists

Feb 12, 2021
6

Govt under pressure to save Indonesia's 'forest paradise'

Feb 12, 2021
7

Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines

Feb 13, 2021
8

Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels

Feb 12, 2021
9

Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry

Feb 12, 2021
10

Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar

Feb 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Mystery over murder of Lao Christian leader

Cha Xiong was described by a neighbour as a good man who was well liked. (Photo: Radio Free Asia)

Two months after Cha Xiong, an ethnic Hmong Christian community leader, was shot and killed on his way home in Luang Prabang province in northern Laos, local authorities say they still don’t have a suspect in the case.

Lao police do not rule out the possibility, however, that the murder was religiously motivated in a conservative, predominantly Buddhist communist country where Christians are routinely marginalized and discriminated against.

Radio Free Asia, an American news service, has reported, citing an unnamed villager, that the 28-year-old Christian man had been well liked in his village and had had no known enemies.

“We lived close together. He is a good man and I’ve never heard anything bad about him,” the villager told the news service.

“His killing couldn’t have had anything to do with his behavior. He had four kids and now his wife has to raise them on her own without a husband.”

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

According to locals, Cha Xiong was returning home on his motorcycle from work on his farm around 9pm on Dec. 13 when he was gunned down by an unknown assailant. His body was found by a villager on the side of a street the next day.

Some local Christians believe that Cha Xiong may have been killed over his religious beliefs and Lao police say they are pursuing that line of inquiry, even though the motive behind the murder remains unknown.

“It is noteworthy that he was trying to propagate Christianity and had been appointed to be responsible for other followers of that religion,” an official told Radio Free Asia.

Many conservative Buddhists around the rural hinterland of the impoverished communist nation look askance at Christians, whom they accuse of seeking to undermine traditional Lao mores with their religion.

Owing to decades of communist propaganda, Christianity is widely seen as an alien religion that was imported into Laos by colonialists and western missionaries.

Related News

Christians number around 150,000 in a nation of 7 million, accounting for a small minority. There are many Christians among ethnic minorities such as the Hmong, a hill tribe with their own distinctive customs and traditions.

Many Christians face various forms of abuse and discrimination in their villages at the hands of Buddhist neighbors and local officials often turn a blind eye to it, according to foreign Christian groups who maintain contacts in a nation without any free press.

Local officials themselves may persecute Christians for openly practicing their faith, which has caused many believers to worship only in private for fear of being arrested or evicted from their homes.

Last year several Christian families living in different villages were evicted from their homes in what rights activists say is a clear pattern of discrimination across Laos.

In one instance, two families of ethnic minority Khmu villagers who converted to Christianity were evicted from their homes by fellow villagers at the instigation of a high-ranking soldier who despises Christians, according to foreign Christian organizations.

In addition to outright ostracism, Christians are also often denied various forms of aid.

“They say that Christians have no rights and that no one will take care of them,” one Hmong villager recently was quoted as saying. “We even go to speak to the village leaders, but these are the same people who are already angry with Christians.”

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Philippine police storm Catholic school to arrest students
Philippine police storm Catholic school to arrest students
Report slams widespread abuses by Indonesian police
Report slams widespread abuses by Indonesian police
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Philippine diocese consecrates woman to life of virginity
Philippine diocese consecrates woman to life of virginity
Indonesian cardinal urges 'right choices' amid pandemic
Indonesian cardinal urges 'right choices' amid pandemic
Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia

Latest News

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021
Philippine police storm Catholic school to arrest students
Feb 16, 2021
Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan
Feb 16, 2021
Report slams widespread abuses by Indonesian police
Feb 16, 2021
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Feb 16, 2021
Philippine diocese consecrates woman to life of virginity
Feb 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Feb 16, 2021
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Feb 16, 2021
Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India
Feb 15, 2021
Pope Francis points way to better times beyond Covid-19
Feb 15, 2021

Features

Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Feb 15, 2021
The Wall of Jesus stands tall in Pakistan
Feb 15, 2021
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Nigerian Catholic bishops criticize govt for refusing to accept help

Nigerian Catholic bishops criticize govt for refusing to accept help
Archbishop of Paris closes experimental Vatican II parish

Archbishop of Paris closes experimental, "Vatican II" parish
Iranian converts have to prove their faith to obtain asylum

Iranian converts have to prove their faith to obtain asylum
Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
The paradox of new media and social media

The paradox of new media and social media
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me focus on You

Lord, help me focus on You
O Lord bless all people with peace

O Lord bless all people with peace
Saint Gilbert of Sempringham

Saint Gilbert of Sempringham
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.