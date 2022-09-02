News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail

The election fraud charge against the ousted leader pertains to the 2020 polls her party won in a landslide, sources say

Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail

In this file photo taken on March 2, 2021, protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: September 02, 2022 09:11 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2022 09:15 AM GMT

A Myanmar junta court sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in jail on Friday for electoral fraud over 2020 polls which her party won in a landslide.

Suu Kyi was "sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labor", a source with knowledge of the case said, adding that the Nobel laureate, 77, appeared to be in good health.

Detained since a putsch last year, Suu Kyi has already been convicted of corruption and a clutch of other charges by a closed junta court and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the military-built capital Naypyidaw and her lawyers have been prevented from speaking to the press.

The military alleged widespread voter fraud during the November 2020 election, won resoundingly by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), although international observers said the poll was largely free and fair.

The military has since canceled the result and said it uncovered more than 11 million instances of voter fraud.

Last month junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said the military was being "lenient" on Suu Kyi and could have taken "more serious actions" against her.

Myanmar was plunged into crisis following the military's power grab last year, with swathes of the country ravaged by fighting and the economy in freefall.

More than 2,200 people have been killed and over 15,000 arrested in the military's crackdown on dissent since it seized power, according to a local monitoring group.

'Peaceful and stable' 

The junta declared a state of emergency after ousting Suu Kyi's government and has previously said elections would be held and the state of emergency lifted by August 2023.

In a speech broadcast last month, Min Aung Hlaing did not mention a date for fresh polls but said they could only be held when the country was "peaceful and stable".

He also said "reform" to the electoral system was needed, including combining the first-past-the-post system -- under which Suu Kyi's NLD has won sweeping majorities -- with proportional representation.

Last month the junta-stacked Union Election Commission said the country's 92 registered political parties would have to ask for permission if they wished to meet foreign organizations or individuals.

"Political parties need to respect the law," the commission said.

"If they fail to do so their party's registration will be dissolved."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Will ‘hafu’ ever be regarded whole in Japan Will ‘hafu’ ever be regarded whole in Japan
Vietnam Christians told to focus on people, environment Vietnam Christians told to focus on people, environment
Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday
South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations
Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail
Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Bring the world closer to reconciliation pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Bring the world closer to reconciliation, pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Francis, in message to 11th General Assembly of the World Council of Churches, describes the Church as the instrument and visible sign of unity to which God calls all people

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.