Myanmar's strife-torn Loikaw diocese gets new bishop

Bishop-elect Shwe says he will prioritize helping internally displaced persons, the poor in his diocese

Bishop-elect Celso Ba Shwe (Photo: Christ the King Cathedral)

Pope Francis has named Monsignor Celso Ba Shwe as the new bishop of Loikaw diocese — the worst affected diocese in civil war-torn Myanmar.

Bishop-elect Shwe succeeds Bishop Stephen Tjephe, who died in December 2020.

Bells rang at the Christ the King Cathedral in Loikaw, capital of eastern Kayah State, bordering Thailand, on March 29 when retired bishop Sotero Phamo revealed the new appointment.

Over a thousand faithful, including many internally displaced persons (IDPs), gathered at the cathedral to hear the news about the new 58-year-old Bishop-elect Shwe.

“We thank God as we are in a very challenging time as IDPs are thirsty for spiritual and moral support from the bishop, the clergy and religious,” Shwe told UCA News on March.30.

He further said, “I am not worthy of receiving this position, but I believe God has a plan to use me for his people despite many challenges.”

The new bishop played a leading role in providing humanitarian assistance to IDPs in Loikaw diocese where 16 parishes out of 38 are severely affected by a longstanding conflict which has intensified since the junta ousted the elected government in a coup on Feb. 1, 2021.

When clashes and protests started in Loikaw in May 2021 following the military coup, he played a mediator role between unarmed protesters, who also included Christians, and the security forces. About 90,000 Catholics live in Kayah State with a population of 300,000.

At least 150,000 civilians in Kayah State have been forced to flee their homes and take refuge in churches, convents, relatives’ homes and in forests. At least nine Catholic churches have been hit by artillery shelling and air strikes in the diocese.

“Becoming a bishop is for the poor and for those who are most in need, including IDPs. So, I will prioritize it,” Shwe said.

Sylvester, a member of the pastoral council of Christ the King Cathedral, and who only gave one name said: “It is good news for the people of Loikaw diocese as we receive a shepherd amid the suffering.”

“He seldom blames others and encourages the people and listens with patience,” Sylvester told UCA News on March 30.

Shwe was born on July 22, 1964, in Momblo village and was ordained a Loikaw diocesan priest on April 16, 1994.

He has served as general procurator of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar(CBCM) for nine years and was vicar general and parish priest of Christ the King Cathedral from 2010 to 2020.

