News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar’s Shan state sees surge in violence

At least 30 people killed and thousands displaced as rebels mount offensive against junta forces in country's north
In this March 9, 2023 photo a member of the ethnic rebel group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) stands guard at a checkpoint near Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.
In this March 9, 2023 photo a member of the ethnic rebel group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) stands guard at a checkpoint near Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State. (Photo:AFP)
Sithu Kyi
Published: July 02, 2024 07:51 AM GMT
Updated: July 02, 2024 09:30 AM GMT

An upsurge in violence in Myanmar's northern Shan state over the last 10 days has resulted in human casualties and displacements, sources have said.

On July 1, rebels attacked four military battalions in Naungcho Township in Kyaukme district as part of an offensive in Shan state which borders China to the north and Laos to the east.

Fighting between the ruling military and rebels has also taken place in Moe Mait Township in Mongmit district of Shan state, a leading producer of opium in the Southeast Asian nation. 

Earlier, on June 29, an airstrike damaged at least eight houses in Naungcho Township. Later, the military bombed Kyaukme Township, where a 500-pound bomb hit the downtown area, destroying a hotel, damaging a monastery, and causing extensive damage to 20 houses.

The escalation of violence has crippled normal life. The military and rebels have been fighting since June 24, said a 27-year-old resident of Kyaukme who fled to Mandalay on June 28.

Since the upsurge in violence around 30 people have been killed and many homes were destroyed, local organizations reported.

An airstrike on Kyaukme Township on June 24, left several people dead and injured many, he said.

Since then some 22 people have been killed and around 30 injured in Naungcho, Kyaukme, and Mogok in an attack by the military, they said.

On June 29, a rebel group, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), announced the displacement of thousands of people.

Close to 3,000 internally displaced persons are sheltering in three townships, said the TNLA.

In Mogok, five days of fighting from June 25 to 29, saw 53 members of the military taken prisoner, the TNLA claimed.

On June 29, the TNLA took control of the western part of Mogyoke.

"I believe more residents will leave Mogok," said Ko Win Zaw, a 42-year-old resident of Mogok Township.

"Now roads are devoid of people. We might lose electricity, phone services, and internet connection," he added.

The offensive was initiated by several armed groups comprising the People Defense Force (PDF) and the Northern Alliance Group, including the TNLA in Naungcho, Pyinoo Lwin, and Mogok, as well as throughout the Mandalay Region, according to the PDF, an umbrella outfit. 

Their primary targets were the territories beneath Lashio City, the Northeast Command Region's military headquarters, as well as the entrance areas of the Mandalay Region. 

Previous operations before the upsurge mostly targeted areas close to the Chinese-Myanmar border, including Kokang and Muse.

Heavy fighting is also taking place in several other regions, including the Sagaing Region, Rakhine and Chin states. 

The fighting has affected the operations of humanitarian groups operating in several areas.

“Doctors without Borders [MSF] has been forced to suspend its operations in Rathedaung, Buthidaung and Maungdaw due to the conflict in northern Rakhine state," the MSF said in a statement.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Francis Xinping Lu of Nanjing, China
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Francis Than Htun of Yangon, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil of Shamshabad, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Fidelis Lionel Emmanuel Fernando of Mannar, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Latest News
India’s new criminal code increases death penalty crimes
India’s new criminal code increases death penalty crimes
Pakistan court sentences Christian youth to death
Pakistan court sentences Christian youth to death
Family seeks help in finding Vietnam’s missing 'barefoot monk'
Family seeks help in finding Vietnam’s missing 'barefoot monk'
Call for release of elderly Filipino political prisoners
Call for release of elderly Filipino political prisoners
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.