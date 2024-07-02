Myanmar’s Shan state sees surge in violence

An upsurge in violence in Myanmar's northern Shan state over the last 10 days has resulted in human casualties and displacements, sources have said.

On July 1, rebels attacked four military battalions in Naungcho Township in Kyaukme district as part of an offensive in Shan state which borders China to the north and Laos to the east.

Fighting between the ruling military and rebels has also taken place in Moe Mait Township in Mongmit district of Shan state, a leading producer of opium in the Southeast Asian nation.

Earlier, on June 29, an airstrike damaged at least eight houses in Naungcho Township. Later, the military bombed Kyaukme Township, where a 500-pound bomb hit the downtown area, destroying a hotel, damaging a monastery, and causing extensive damage to 20 houses.

The escalation of violence has crippled normal life. The military and rebels have been fighting since June 24, said a 27-year-old resident of Kyaukme who fled to Mandalay on June 28.

Since the upsurge in violence around 30 people have been killed and many homes were destroyed, local organizations reported.

An airstrike on Kyaukme Township on June 24, left several people dead and injured many, he said.

Since then some 22 people have been killed and around 30 injured in Naungcho, Kyaukme, and Mogok in an attack by the military, they said.

On June 29, a rebel group, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), announced the displacement of thousands of people.

Close to 3,000 internally displaced persons are sheltering in three townships, said the TNLA.

In Mogok, five days of fighting from June 25 to 29, saw 53 members of the military taken prisoner, the TNLA claimed.

On June 29, the TNLA took control of the western part of Mogyoke.

"I believe more residents will leave Mogok," said Ko Win Zaw, a 42-year-old resident of Mogok Township.

"Now roads are devoid of people. We might lose electricity, phone services, and internet connection," he added.

The offensive was initiated by several armed groups comprising the People Defense Force (PDF) and the Northern Alliance Group, including the TNLA in Naungcho, Pyinoo Lwin, and Mogok, as well as throughout the Mandalay Region, according to the PDF, an umbrella outfit.

Their primary targets were the territories beneath Lashio City, the Northeast Command Region's military headquarters, as well as the entrance areas of the Mandalay Region.

Previous operations before the upsurge mostly targeted areas close to the Chinese-Myanmar border, including Kokang and Muse.

Heavy fighting is also taking place in several other regions, including the Sagaing Region, Rakhine and Chin states.

The fighting has affected the operations of humanitarian groups operating in several areas.

“Doctors without Borders [MSF] has been forced to suspend its operations in Rathedaung, Buthidaung and Maungdaw due to the conflict in northern Rakhine state," the MSF said in a statement.