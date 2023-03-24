Myanmar’s displaced people forced to leave camps

A recent verdict from India’s Supreme Court is expected to have wider implications for minority Christian-run higher educational institutions in the country.

The top court ruled last Friday that while a minority educational institution is free to devise its own fee structure, the state has the power to regulate it. It came during the hearing of a petition that challenged the authority of a committee set up by the central state of Madhya Pradesh to regulate fees and admissions in minority-run higher education institutions in the state.

The state established the committee in 2007 to fix the fees and supervise the admission process in private higher education institutions following complaints that these institutions were charging exorbitant fees.

Church officials accepted the verdict with mixed feelings, saying that church institutions do not fix admission and other fees to make profits, but to provide excellent structures and modern facilities, which cannot be compared with government colleges. Despite being a minuscule minority, Christians run thousands of educational institutes across India.

Expensive pipe water systems, corruption, and poverty are among the main reasons behind the lack of clean water in millions of households in the Philippines.

People suffering from a lack of access to clean water reacted with frustrations after a government official said almost 11 million families lack access to clean water. National Water Resource Board's Executive Director Sevillo David, Jr. said on Monday that due to the crisis, many people are forced to rely on water from “unprotected sources.”

He also said lack of water results in poor sanitation that forced some families to defecate in the open, polluting water and soil. High level of corruption is blamed for the lack of a safe water supply.

Availing of clean piped water is expensive in a country where poverty is widespread. The Philippines Statistics Agency reported in 2022 that about 18.1 percent or about 20 million Filipinos lived below the poverty line.

An Indonesian intelligence official has withdrawn a defamation case against an activist Catholic priest who allegedly accused him of involvement in a human trafficking mafia.

Bambang Panji Priyanggodo, deputy head of the Indonesian State Intelligence Agency for Riau Islands Province withdrew the libel suit against Father Chrisanctus Paschalis Saturnus, chairman of the Migrant and Overseas Pastoral Peace Justice Commission of Pangkalpinang Diocese, last Saturday.

The priest, however, refused to withdraw the human trafficking allegations he made against him. The official is accused of backing a mafia on the islands that smuggle Indonesian workers through ports close to the borders of Malaysia and Singapore.

Riau Islands is known as a transit hub for illegal migrants heading to various countries. Father Saturnus has been hailed for anti-trafficking efforts for years. The case against him sparked protests with priests and nuns seeking the intervention of President Joko Widodo to probe allegations against the official.

Authorities in China’s eastern province of Zhejiang have issued directives asking parents of children in kindergartens to sign a pledge denouncing religious beliefs. Rights groups say the order from officials in Wenzhou city violates the right to religious freedom guaranteed in the constitution.

Following a government order, kindergartens in Longwan district in Wenzhou asked the guardians of students to sign a “Pledge Form of Commitment for Family not to hold a religious belief.” Similar directives were issued in Xiaoshan district of Hangzhou city in Zhejiang in February.

In Wenzhou, Christians make up a sizable chunk of the population and they have faced persecution in recent years. For two years since 2014, thousands of crosses were demolished as the authorities called them “illegal structures.”

In 2017, the government banned the city’s hospital employees, school lecturers, and all civil servants from entering churches for prayer and worship. Vatican-approved Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou Diocese was detained by authorities several times since 2011.

Church-run Tak Nga Primary School in Hong Kong announced it will close operations gradually by 2028 due to a decline in student admissions caused by a falling birth rate and staff shortage resulting from the ongoing emigration wave.