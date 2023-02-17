Myanmar’s Cardinal Bo urges Catholics to stay firm in faith

Bishop Alfonse Nguyen Huu Long of Vinh diocese in central Vietnam has disowned a priest ordained for his diocese in the Philippines.

The move comes after laypeople questioned the worthiness of Father John Baptist Ho Huu Hoa, saying that he was once jailed for bribery and not known to have trained in a seminary.

Ho Huu Hoa (left), a former Vietnamese fortune teller who was jailed for brokering a bribe in 2021 was ordained a Catholic priest in December last year. (Photo: Facebook)

Bishop Long issued a statement last Friday, three months after the priest was ordained. The bishop said he was “surprised” by Hoa's ordination and asked him to “present the documents of his ordination so that he could celebrate sacraments validly.”

Hoa was arrested in 2019 for allegedly helping a former police intelligence colonel to broker a bribery deal. He was held in temporary detention until being released in November 2021.

On Valentine’s Day in the Philippines, Catholic couples from the global Catholic lay movement, Couples for Christ, visited orphanages and offered food to children.

Around 123 members of the movement visited the children, many of them victims of trafficking and abuse. They attended cultural programs and offered the kids fried chicken and spaghetti.

Members of the Couples for Christ movement visit and offer food to orphan children at Angel House Orphanage in Davao province in Mindanao region on Feb. 14. (Photo supplied)

Marife Ruiz, a leader of the movement, said they have been involved in the formation of children and built classrooms for them across the country. Such services are vital for children as the report from the Philippines Orphanage Foundation says the country has an estimated 2 million orphans and street children out of a total population of 109 million.

Couples for Christ was founded in the Philippine capital Manila in 1981. It is now active in 163 countries. The movement is around 120,000 strong in the country and 1.2 million members worldwide.

Police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh arrested three suspects for a recent arson attack on a Protestant Church. A senior police official said the suspects were arrested in connection with setting fire to the Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Christians came to know about the attack when they arrived for prayers last Sunday. The six-year-old church with a seating capacity of 1,000 was burnt from the inside, which resulted in damage to the Bible, prayer books, chairs, and carpets.

Indian Christians hold placards during a protest outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral following recent attacks on churches, in New Delhi on Feb. 5, 2015. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

The arsonists erased a slogan on the wall praising Jesus and inscribed the name of a Hindu god in place of it. The state, ruled by the Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party, saw a rise in anti-Christian violence since the passing of a stringent anti-conversion law in 2021.

The United Christian Forum had recorded 22 incidents of persecution against Christians and their institutions in Madhya Pradesh till November last year. In 2021, the state recorded 39 attacks on Christians.

A court in Indonesia handed down death penalty to former police inspector-general Ferdy Sambo for the murder of his aide and a junior officer.

Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso of the South Jakarta District Court ruled Sambo guilty of the premeditated murder. The Protestant Christian was charged with ordering the killing of his aide, Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat.

Former Inspector General Ferdy Sambo of Indonesia's National Police, was sentenced to death for the murder of his own aide, Brigadier Yosua Nopryansyah Hutabarat. (Photo: Indonesia Police)

The murder was committed in Sambo's official residence on July 8, 2022, while Sambo was still in service. His wife, Putri Candrawathi, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in planning the murder.

She was charged with twisting facts and speaking dishonestly throughout the hearings. She had claimed Hutabarat raped her but failed to offer evidence. Tough sentences against police for crimes are rare in Indonesia. Data from Amnesty International shows police were involved in 27 out of 30 extrajudicial killings in 2022.

The family of Malaysian Anglican pastor Raymond Koh who went missing six years ago vowed not to rest until they find answers for his mysterious disappearance.