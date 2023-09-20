Myanmar’s Cardinal Bo deserves our support

We need to understand the dynamics he has to navigate, the limitations he is under, and above all the values he is pursuing

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, who is president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), speaks at the closing Mass of the Asian Continental Assembly on Synodality at the Baan Phu Waan (The Sower’s House) Pastoral Training Centre of Bangkok Archdiocese on Feb. 26. (Photo: bangkok.synod2023.org )

Last month, 13 members of the United Nations Security Council issued a joint statement condemning the “unrelenting violence” across Myanmar following a closed-door briefing on the continuing crisis in the country.

Only China and Russia – the major providers of arms, and financial and political support to Myanmar’s military regime – refused to sign it.

The statement was followed by the United States’ new sanctions against providing aviation fuel to Myanmar's armed forces, a welcome move that will impede the military’s campaign of airstrikes against civilians throughout the country.

These are rare steps forward in a crisis that has for too long been overlooked by the international community.

While the world rightly invests attention and support for Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s invasion, help has been in short supply for the people of Myanmar in the face of the human rights and humanitarian crisis unleashed upon them by the 2021 military coup, which overthrew a democratically-elected government and undid a decade of reform.

An article by the deputy director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, Erin Murphy, making this point recently caught my eye. Published in January this year, it outlines the scale of the crisis in Myanmar – and the paucity of the world’s response.

It is an excellent article and I agree with the analysis and with all of the author’s conclusions and recommendations – with one very stark exception. She gets Myanmar’s Catholic Cardinal, the Archbishop of Yangon Charles Bo, completely and profoundly wrong.

Absurdly, in a vituperative couple of paragraphs, she turns one of Myanmar’s most courageous voices for peace and justice into a villain.

Murphy states as one of her key recommendations that the Vatican could help Myanmar by “recalling” Cardinal Bo, who she claims “cavorted” with junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing instead of “fostering critical interfaith dialogue.”

With all due respect to Murphy, this shows a total lack of understanding of the situation and a shallow, sloppy analysis. Instead of focusing her fire on the real villains – the generals and their enablers and appeasers – she turns on a spiritual leader who has done more than most to speak out against injustice.

I have known Cardinal Bo for over 15 years. He has been one of the most courageous voices for peace, justice, human dignity, human rights, freedom, democracy, religious freedom and inter-religious dialogue.

I have worked with him first-hand and sat alongside him as he hosted inter-faith dialogues with Buddhist monks, Muslims and Christians of all traditions many, many times.

I traveled with Cardinal Bo to the United Nations in Geneva in 2016, a year after he became Cardinal, together with a Muslim activist and Buddhist monk from Myanmar. He addressed the UN Human Rights Council about Myanmar’s inter-religious tensions.

I have hosted him in the British Parliament in Westminster, where he spoke out about the atrocities against the Rohingyas back in 2016, calling their persecution “an appalling scar on the conscience of my country”.

He said then – and has repeated many times – that the Rohingyas are “among the most marginalized, dehumanized and persecuted people in the world.”

“They are treated worse than animals. Stripped of their citizenship, and rejected by neighboring countries, they are rendered stateless. No human being deserves to be treated this way,” he added.

I could point to numerous quotes from homilies, speeches, lectures, articles and statements that Cardinal Bo has delivered over the years, in which he has bravely put his head above the parapet to speak out for justice.

Hardly a week goes by without a homily on justice, peace, freedom, human rights and human dignity. Sometimes the wording is direct and explicit; sometimes the message is a little more subtle but easy to grasp if you bother to read it. And I could point to numerous initiatives he has led, sponsored, hosted, or participated in to promote inter-faith dialogue.

In his role with the international organization Religions for Peace, he has been a champion for religious freedom. You only have to watch his address in 2021, just over a month after the coup in Myanmar, for the Global Day of Prayer for Myanmar, to know that.

Murphy presumably bases her attack on Myanmar’s first-ever cardinal on his pre-Christmas meetings with Myanmar’s coup leader, General Min Aung Hlaing.

On Dec 23, 2021, the day before Christmas Eve, the Cardinal met the general in St Mary’s Cathedral in Yangon. Unfortunately, photographs were taken of the two cutting a cake. Undoubtedly, the optics looked bad.

But if Murphy knew what I know about Cardinal Bo, she would have been less quick to judge. I knew in advance that he would meet the junta leader, and I knew that his purpose was to plead for an end to the killings, and for humanitarian access to internally displaced peoples.

He wanted to look the General in the eye and appeal to him to stop bombing civilians. Surely, as a religious leader, that is the right thing to do – and it takes courage.

On Christmas Eve that year, there was a terrible massacre in Karen State, and Cardinal Bo immediately put out a very strong statement – within hours of his meeting with Min Aung Hlaing.

He described the whole country as a “war zone” and he condemned the “heart-breaking and horrific atrocity,” offering prayers for the victims of what he called an “unspeakable and despicable act of inhumane barbarity.”

Cardinal Bo has not held back, and instead of calling for him to be sacked, we should all offer him our respect and support.

Murphy clearly did not do her homework on Cardinal Bo’s record. But she also failed to do her homework on the dangers facing people in Myanmar today, especially for those who critique the junta directly.

It is easy for Murphy – or indeed for me – to sit in the comfort of Washington, DC, or London and condemn the military’s atrocities. That is what we should do – it is our responsibility to do so – but we must do so in the knowledge that those inside the country do not have the freedom to do so.

Cardinal Bo has been bold. But he has also been wise. He speaks out when he feels he can. And he uses his status to try to appeal to the junta when he can. We need to understand the dynamics he has to navigate, the limitations he is under, and above all the values he is pursuing.

This is a military regime that has executed pro-democracy legislators and activists, jailed elected representatives and a Nobel Laureate, and placed a bounty on the heads of pro-democracy leaders who have fled into exile. He has every reason to be cautious.

Cardinal Bo wants peace, justice, an end to human rights atrocities and the facilitation of humanitarian assistance to those who need it. If it takes making a bold statement to the international community he will do it; if it takes delivering an inspiring homily he’ll deliver it; and if it requires meeting the military in order to help his people, he will do so.

He’s never cavorted with anyone. He has only ever sought to speak up for and help his people.

In a homily on the Feast of the Assumption of Mary last month, Cardinal Bo invoked the Virgin Mary in slaying the “dragons” of our world: “poverty, power imbalance, injustice, hunger” and calls on God for their “utter destruction.”

I’d say that is a sign that he is on the side of the people of Myanmar – indeed, on the side of the angels. Far from being “recalled,” he should be championed and supported.

All the rest of Murphy’s recommendations I support passionately. But in regard to Cardinal Bo, she’s just plain wrong. She should focus her energies on the real villains and enemies, instead of attacking allies and heroes of Myanmar’s fight for freedom.

*This article is an extended version of a letter originally published on Sept. 20 in Nikkei Asia. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.