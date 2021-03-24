X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence

Country's top churchman promises full support for all non-violent and peaceful efforts to restore democracy

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: March 24, 2021 02:05 PM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
3

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
5

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
6

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
7

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
8

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
9

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

Mar 22, 2021
10

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence

This handout photo obtained from an anonymous source and taken on March 23, 2021 shows a "placard only" candle-light demonstration against the military coup in Yangon's Thaketa township. (Photo: AFP)

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon has appealed to young people to continue pursuing a path of non-violence to restore democracy in Myanmar, which has been plunged into turmoil following a military coup.

Cardinal Bo, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops Conferences, also lauded young people’s historical contribution to the country in a March 24 statement.

“Yours is a nationwide movement, grounded in the values of democracy, non-violence, equity and solidarity, and seeks to bring justice for all,” Cardinal Bo told student-aged young people spearheading the pro-democracy movement.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He said the movement has gained the world’s admiration for its spontaneity, creativity, orderliness, massive organization skills, and non-violent approach.

The prelate, also president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar (CBCM), said he recognized many of the challenges that the youths are facing.

“Brutal violence against the people that makes it increasingly impossible for peaceful gatherings; fear, depression and anxiety over the course of future action; finding safe places and living in existential anxieties,” are some of those challenges, he said.

The 73-year-old cardinal said he was “heartbroken and frustrated” by the violence that the young people face.

With the rising death toll, “you wonder if armed struggle may be the better response to the daily repression and brutality that you face.

“I appeal to you to remain determined and disciplined in non-violence,” Cardinal Bo said.

“Your impressive movement has gained worldwide attention, solidarity, admiration and support because of its peaceful nature so far,” he reminded them.

Related News

The path of violent struggle will initially excite a section of people but in the long-term, it will alienate the majority, losing all support and goodwill not only at home but also within the international community, he added.

“Again, I appeal to you to be peaceful and strategic to avoid confrontation and loss of life,” the Catholic leader said.

The cardinal said he will “continue to support all non-violent and peaceful efforts and interventions. I am fully committed at all levels to reduce violence in the streets and for the protection of lives.”

The plea comes as the daily death toll continued to rise in the Southeast Asian nation as the military stepped up lethal action to suppress pro-democracy protesters.

At least 275 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

A seven-year-old girl killed in her home by security forces in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, on March 23, is the youngest victim so far in the bloody crackdown.

Pro-democracy protests continue across the nation. A silent strike on March 24 kept many businesses and offices closed and people inside their homes.

Asian Church leaders have also joined in making fervent appeals for an end to the violence.

“Please begin a dialogue to find a solution, a way to go ahead,” 12 Asian cardinals said in a statement.

They said they were with their dear Brother Cardinal Bo.

“We share your pain and anguish. We join you as you lead your people in prayer to God for a speedy resolution to the conflict, and for light to all to see the way towards a solution.”

They also appealed to all religious leaders in Myanmar to join them in praying for peace.

Also Read

Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys
Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys
Filipino bishops go to war over the word 'lumad'
Filipino bishops go to war over the word 'lumad'
Manila Archdiocese vows to defy govt Holy Week ban
Manila Archdiocese vows to defy govt Holy Week ban
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns

Latest News

What is really Shintoism
Mar 24, 2021
Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys
Mar 24, 2021
Indian court denies bail to elderly Jesuit 
Mar 24, 2021
Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence
Mar 24, 2021
Filipino bishops go to war over the word 'lumad'
Mar 24, 2021
Pakistani lawmaker faces wrath for negating minorities’ persecution
Mar 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021

Features

What is really Shintoism
Mar 24, 2021
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The spirit of resistance in Chiapas

The spirit of resistance in Chiapas
Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries

Bishops in France rethink the future of seminaries
Immortalizing Americas San Romero and countless martyrs

Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave

Germany cancels Easter celebrations due to third Covid wave
Discerning the Grain of Wheat

Discerning the Grain of Wheat
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord

Readings of the Day: The Annunciation of the Lord
Lord, help me to do Your will always

Lord, help me to do Your will always
Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation

Grant that we may all accept our own annunciation
Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Annunciation of the Lord | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.