News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar youths start receiving conscription notices

People’s Defence Force rebels say fighting near Thai border is taking heavy toll on military
People gather outside the embassy of Thailand to get visas in Yangon in this Feb 16, 2024, photo after Myanmar's military government said it would impose military service. More than 1,000 people lined up at the Thai embassy in Yangon as young people sought to leave Myanmar after military said it would enforce a law allowing it to call up all men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve for at least two years, as it struggles to quell opposition to its 2021 coup.

People gather outside the embassy of Thailand to get visas in Yangon in this Feb 16, 2024, photo after Myanmar's military government said it would impose military service. More than 1,000 people lined up at the Thai embassy in Yangon as young people sought to leave Myanmar after military said it would enforce a law allowing it to call up all men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve for at least two years, as it struggles to quell opposition to its 2021 coup. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt
Published: March 25, 2024 04:45 AM GMT
Updated: March 25, 2024 06:33 AM GMT

The Myanmar junta has begun mailing out conscription notices to young men and women designed to bolster its ranks by 5,000 troops a month amid defections and battlefield losses inflicted by heavy fighting with ethnic militias and the People’s Defence Force (PDF).

Standardized notices addressed to men aged between 18 and 35 and women of 18 to 27 years of age were received last week after the junta announced it would enforce a dormant conscription law that carried a warning that “failure to report will result in prosecution."

“Those letters are being received by friends back home,” a recent PDF recruit told UCA News in the Thai/Myanmar border town of Mae Sot.

“I know the military wants to conscript me so I came here to join the revolution. I will not fight for the junta.”

Another PDF recruit said: “There’s nowhere to live. I don’t want to go abroad. I don’t want to fight for the military and I now will fight them until the end. If I can only live in the jungle then okay.”

Aerial bombardments, heavy fighting and defections were reported along the frontier last week including defections which the PDF — the armed wing of the opposition National Unity Government (NUG) — says is indicative of losses suffered by the junta led by General Min Aung Hlaing.

Two batches of troops who crossed the border near here were initially reported by UCA News and Radio Free Asia (RFA). The first numbered 48 and crossed on March 19 after attacks were launched by Karen rebels.

Another 26 soldiers fled for Thailand near the Myawaddy-Mae Sot crossing on March 21 where Thai soldiers confiscated their weapons  after violence escalated inside Myanmar which also claimed the life of a Baptist pastor, according to the Karen Information Center.

A police officer was also killed in northern Chin state after the ethnic Chinland Defence Force (CDF) launched an attack on military troops based in a school, the CDF said.

Also in the north, the ethnic Kachin Independence Army claimed control of another junta base on March 24 morning, forcing 50 soldiers to flee. The rebel group says it has seized control of nine junta strongholds in the past three days.

Analysts said the PDF and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) are prepping for a major offensive in April, adding a sense of urgency to the military and its recruitment drive through conscription.

The United States Institute for Peace says the military can claim about 150,000 personnel but only some 70,000 troops are combat-ready. David Gum Awng, an NUG deputy minister for international cooperation, has previously told this journalist that those numbers are not sufficient.

Combined NUG-EAO strength is estimated at 200,000 troops. About 135,000 members are from about 20 EAOs and 65,000 soldiers are in the PDF. They are backed by some 200,000 state workers in the Civil Disobedience Movement.

“Their main issue is fighting as a cohesive force with an effective political and military strategy waged at ground level, so everyone is on the same page via a direct allied-command and control entity,” said independent military researcher Ross Milosevic.

“If they can overcome their differences, then the junta could be staring at defeat by the end of the year,” he said.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The Special Advisory Council for Myanmar, a group of experts supporting democracy efforts in Myanmar, says the junta can only claim "stable control" over 17 percent of the country, another 23 percent is contested while the PDF-EAOs hold effective control over 52 percent.

Meanwhile, the Thai military says it was to send an aid convoy for the Thai Red Cross humanitarian mission in Myanmar to Mae Sot on March 25 to be distributed to villagers west of Myawaddy who have suffered from last week’s fighting, a source said quoting Transborder News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Felix Lian Khen Thang of Kalay, Myanmar
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Rex Andrew Clement Alarcon of Caceres, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Curial Bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal of Ernakulam-Angamaly , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Bingzhang Huang of Shantou, China
Read More...
Latest News
On Palm Sunday, pope prays people quell all hatred
On Palm Sunday, pope prays people quell all hatred
US bishops urge prayers during Holy Week for end to Israel-Hamas war
US bishops urge prayers during Holy Week for end to Israel-Hamas war
UN agency for Palestinians barred from N. Gaza aid deliveries
UN agency for Palestinians barred from N. Gaza aid deliveries
Myanmar youths start receiving conscription notices
Myanmar youths start receiving conscription notices
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.