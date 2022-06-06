News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Myanmar

Myanmar villagers live in fear from junta raids

Catholic villages in Sagaing region are being targeted to end growing resistance from people's defense forces

A destroyed village structure in Myanmar's Karen state after airstrikes in the area by the military that Amnesty International called 'a new wave of war crimes' on June 1

A destroyed village structure in Myanmar's Karen state after airstrikes in the area by the military that Amnesty International called 'a new wave of war crimes' on June 1. (Photo: KNU Doo Pla Ya District/AFP) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 06, 2022 07:51 AM GMT

Updated: June 06, 2022 09:12 AM GMT

Thousands of villagers including Catholics from Myanmar’s central regions are living in fear as the military junta continues torching hundreds of homes.

At least 320 out of an estimated 350 households were burned down during a military raid on the historic Catholic village of Chaung Yoe in the Sagaing region on May 20, according to local sources.

Catholic villages in the Sagaing region, the heartland of the ethnic Bamar people who live primarily in the Irrawaddy River basin, remain the main targets for junta troops due to growing resistance to military rule by people’s defense forces (PDFs).

Soldiers keep raiding villages and destroying homes as part of a strategy to crush PDFs in the region. They torched hundreds of homes in Kinn, Upper Kinn and Ke Taung villages during a three-day raid last week.

Drone footage purportedly of the aftermath showed columns of smoke rising into the sky from the villages, set along a roughly eight-kilometer stretch of the Chindwin River, according to an AFP report.

The report said a health clinic seen in the video matched the geographical location of one in Ke Taung village.

Myanmar is facing a political, military and humanitarian crisis after the military seized power by toppling elected civilian leaders in February 2021

The junta’s offensive in the Sagaing region continues with artillery shelling, airstrikes and the burning of houses in several villages. Mobile phones and internet lines were cut off in some of townships.

Hundreds of people in a historic Catholic village in this western region have temporarily fled into towns for safety. Villagers hear gunfire on a daily basis, according to sources who said the fear of being raided by the junta had caused hundreds of them to flee to safe areas.

Amnesty International has accused Myanmar's junta of committing a "new wave of war crimes" with atrocities including unlawful killings, arbitrary detentions and forcible displacement of civilians in the two Christian-majority regions of Karen and Kayah.

Myanmar is facing a political, military and humanitarian crisis after the military seized power by toppling elected civilian leaders in February 2021.

For the first time, the number of displaced people in Myanmar has exceeded one million including almost 700,000 people displaced by the post-coup conflict that erupted last February, according to the latest report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Nearly 1,900 people have lost their lives in the brutal crackdown by the military and over 13,000 have been detained.

