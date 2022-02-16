X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar urged to scrap draconian cybersecurity bill

Proposed law would consolidate junta's ability to conduct pervasive censorship and surveillance, says HRW

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 16, 2022 05:32 AM GMT

Updated: February 16, 2022 05:42 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

UN seeks answers over Papua human rights abuses

Feb 15, 2022
2

Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations

Feb 14, 2022
3

Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections

Feb 15, 2022
4

Myanmar military accused of war crimes against civilians

Feb 15, 2022
5

UN refugee who threw sandal at Hun Sen billboard freed from jail

Feb 14, 2022
6

Prominent Indians call for repeal of anti-conversion laws

Feb 14, 2022
7

Catholic lay group leader in Philippines backs Marcos

Feb 14, 2022
8

Dalit Catholics struggle for representation in Indian Church

Feb 14, 2022
9

Life-changing or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines' poor

Feb 15, 2022
10

Timor-Leste to provide basic food for Covid-hit families

Feb 14, 2022
Support UCA News
Myanmar urged to scrap draconian cybersecurity bill

A masked man next to a laptop being used to produce an underground newsletter to spread information in Yangon amid internet outages in Myanmar in April 2021. (Photo: AFPTV/AFP)

A leading human rights group has demanded Myanmar’s military junta scrap a draconian cybersecurity bill as it would pave the way for the junta to curb free expression and access to information.

New-York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the cybersecurity law was initially proposed a week after the coup last February. The current draft includes new provisions that would ban the use of virtual private networks (VPNs), abolish the need for certain evidential proof at trial, and require online service providers to block or remove criticism of junta leaders.

The current draft would allow the junta to access user data, block websites, order internet shutdowns and prosecute critics and representatives of non-complying companies.

“Myanmar’s military junta has taken a terrible draft of the cybersecurity law and made it even worse,” Linda Lakhdhir, Asia legal adviser at HRW, said in a Feb. 15 statement.

“The junta should scrap this bill, which would further devastate free expression and access to information across the country.”

The draft law would apply to all those providing digital platform services, defined to include any over-the-top service that can provide the service to express data, information, images, voices, texts and video online by using cyber resources and similar systems or materials, according to the rights group.

The proposed cybersecurity law would consolidate the junta’s ability to conduct pervasive censorship and surveillance and hamper the operation of businesses in Myanmar

It said the law applies not only to social media and other content-sharing platforms but also to digital marketplaces, search engines, financial services, data processing services and communications services providing messaging or video calls and games.

Furthermore, the use of VPNs to browse the internet would be a criminal offense without specific permission from an as-yet-unspecified ministry authorized to deal with cybersecurity. Use of an unauthorized VPN would be punishable by up to three years in prison.

People in Myanmar have resorted to using VPNs to access Facebook and Twitter to search for news as many have struggled to get online since the military putsch last year. The junta also frequently shuts down the internet and blocks social media platforms.

Myanmar went without internet access for 72 consecutive days from February to April 2021, driving demand for VPNs up by 7,200 percent, according to Top10VPN.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

HRW said that since any criticism of the coup or the military could be deemed as intending to cause loss of trust in the junta or social division, the junta could use these provisions as sweeping censorship tools.

“The proposed cybersecurity law would consolidate the junta’s ability to conduct pervasive censorship and surveillance and hamper the operation of businesses in Myanmar,” Lakhdhir said.

Ten international chambers of commerce in Myanmar said in a joint statement on Jan. 28 that the proposed law “disrupts the free flow of information and directly impacts businesses’ abilities to operate legally and effectively in Myanmar.”

Myanmar was ranked 17 for internet freedom in 2021 on a scale in which 100 is most free, according to a Freedom House report released last September.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls
Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls
Film highlights Indonesian farmers' mining fight
Film highlights Indonesian farmers' mining fight
Cambodia puts off controversial internet gateway
Cambodia puts off controversial internet gateway
Foreign firms in Myanmar face tough choices after coup
Foreign firms in Myanmar face tough choices after coup
Indonesian religious teacher gets life for raping students
Indonesian religious teacher gets life for raping students
Bishop calls for repentance from God-shunning Filipinos
Bishop calls for repentance from God-shunning Filipinos
Support Us

Latest News

Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls
Feb 16, 2022
Film highlights Indonesian farmers' mining fight
Feb 16, 2022
Cambodia puts off controversial internet gateway
Feb 16, 2022
Foreign firms in Myanmar face tough choices after coup
Feb 16, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Italy's constitutional court rejects euthanasia referendum
Feb 16, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Catholic educators play key role in Philippine polls
Feb 16, 2022
Can Christians influence South Korean presidential poll?
Feb 16, 2022
We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril
Feb 15, 2022
Stirring the communal cauldron in India
Feb 15, 2022
Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations
Feb 14, 2022

Features

India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
Valentine's Day signals recovery of Philippine motels
Feb 14, 2022
Finding love and happiness in Japan
Feb 11, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic churches are rapidly disappearing in Quebec

Catholic churches are rapidly disappearing in Quebec
Trappists elect Dutchman as new abbot general

Trappists elect Dutchman as new abbot general
New demands for an investigation into clergy sex abuse in Italy

New demands for an investigation into clergy sex abuse in Italy

Synod a certain disillusionment in Sao Paulo

Synod: a certain disillusionment in Sao Paulo
How the Irish changed penance

How the Irish changed penance
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.