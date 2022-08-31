News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar troops 'have burned 30,000 homes'

Predominantly Christian Chin state along with Sagaing and Magway regions have been primary targets

Myanmar troops 'have burned 30,000 homes'

This handout photo from Amnesty International taken between June 27 and July 4 and released on July 20 shows a civilian building destroyed after being landmined and burned down by the Myanmar military, according to the rights group, in Daw Ngay Ku village in Hparuso township, in eastern Myanmar's Kayah state. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 31, 2022 08:30 AM GMT

Updated: August 31, 2022 08:52 AM GMT

Myanmar’s military junta has burned nearly 30,000 homes in the country during the past 19 months since it overthrew the democratically elected government, according to data compiled by a domestic research group.

Data for Myanmar said in a report released on Aug. 28 that junta soldiers had torched 28,434 houses since the military seized power on Feb.1, 2021.

The highest number of 20,153 houses were destroyed in the Sagaing region followed by 5,418 houses in the Magway region, both Bamar-Buddhist majority areas in central Myanmar.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The predominantly Christian Chin state in the country’s western region witnessed the burning of 1,474 houses. Another 1,389 homes were burned elsewhere.

The three regions are hotbeds of civilian resistance to military rule by the armed opposition People’s Defense Forces (PDF).

The villagers from those regions have witnessed fierce attacks including air strikes, heavy artillery and indiscriminate attacks on civilians that led to thousands of people being internally displaced.

"The junta leader denied committing arson"

At least 500 homes from historic Catholic villages like Chan Thar and Chaung Yoe in the Sagaing region were set ablaze during junta raids in May and June respectively.

Junta soldiers also burned civilian homes and property in Kachin, Kayah and Mon regions, southern Shan state, and in Bago, Tanintharyi and Mandalay regions.

In Chin state’s Thantlang town, hundreds of homes and several churches including Catholic ones were burned down by junta troops from last September to June, according to Church sources and rights groups.

Archbishop Marco Tin Win of Mandalay Archdiocese, which covers the Sagaing region, had called for human dignity and civilian property to be respected amid the junta attacks in several villages in the region.

Noeleen Heyzer, the United Nation’s special envoy on Myanmar, told the military leadership during a visit to the Southeast Asian nation on Aug 16 to not burn down villages and civilian properties.  But the junta leader denied committing arson, claiming they were trying to protect civilians.

Various religious leaders, including Catholic bishops in Myanmar and Pope Francis, have called for the protection of places of worship, hospitals and schools and respect for human life in Myanmar.

The junta forces have repeatedly ignored such calls, by local or international authorities, and chosen not to adhere to international laws or war ethics. Its bloody crackdown against the PDFs shows no sign of abating with the death toll rising to more than 2,200.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

South Korea’s 99-year-old archbishop keeps going strong South Korea’s 99-year-old archbishop keeps going strong
Magsaysay awards Asians working for poor, environment Magsaysay awards Asians working for poor, environment
The Vatican’s silence on China is disconcerting The Vatican’s silence on China is disconcerting
Indian fishermen to continue protests against port Indian fishermen to continue protests against port
Mob vandalizes Pieta statue, priest’s car in India Mob vandalizes Pieta statue, priest’s car in India
Catholics want fair trial against brutal Indonesian soldiers Catholics want fair trial against brutal Indonesian soldiers
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Rome on Mission

Rome on Mission

Pope Francis’ reform of the Curia

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.