Myanmar

Myanmar to contest ICJ Rohingya case without Suu Kyi

Ousted civilian leader presented Myanmar's arguments when the case was first heard in December 2019

AFP, Yangon

AFP, Yangon

Published: February 21, 2022 05:54 AM GMT

Updated: February 21, 2022 06:06 AM GMT

Myanmar to contest ICJ Rohingya case without Suu Kyi

Rohingya refugees sit on a wooden boat at the Krueng Geukueh port in Indonesia's Aceh province on Dec. 31, 2021, after they were rescued by Indonesia's navy in the waters off Bireuen. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar's junta is set to replace Aung San Suu Kyi at the UN's top court today as it seeks to dismiss a case over the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

Suu Kyi personally presented Myanmar's arguments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) when the case was first heard in December 2019, but she was ousted as civilian leader in a military coup last February.

The Nobel peace laureate, who faced criticism from rights groups for her involvement in the case, is now under house arrest and trial by the same generals she defended in The Hague.

In its "preliminary objections" today, Myanmar will argue that the court has no jurisdiction over the case and must throw it out before it moves on to substantive hearings.

Myanmar media said the junta has a new delegation led by Ko Ko Hlaing, international cooperation minister, and Thida Oo, attorney general, who will attend virtually. Both have been hit with US sanctions over the coup.

The case brought by the mainly Muslim African nation of The Gambia accuses predominantly Buddhist Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya minority over a bloody 2017 military crackdown.

Suu Kyi now faces trial herself in Myanmar on a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years

The ICJ made a provisional order in January 2020 that Myanmar must take "all measures" to prevent the alleged genocide of the Rohingya while the years-long proceedings are underway.

The Gambia will make its counter-arguments on Feb. 23.

Around 850,000 Rohingya are languishing in camps in neighboring Bangladesh while another 600,000 Rohingya remain in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The ICJ was set up after World War II to rule on disputes between UN member states. Its judgments are binding but it has no real means to enforce them.

The Rohingya case at the ICJ has been complicated by the coup that ousted Suu Kyi and her civilian government, triggering mass protests and a bloody military crackdown. More than 1,500 civilians have been killed, according to a local monitoring group.

Suu Kyi now faces trial herself in Myanmar on a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years.

Ahead of the hearing, the shadow National Unity Government (NUG) dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi’s ousted party said it, not the junta, "is the proper representative of Myanmar at the ICJ in the case."

It also rejects Myanmar’s preliminary objections, saying the hearings for these should be canceled and the court should quickly get down to the hearing of the substantive case.

The NUG holds no territory and has not been recognized by any foreign government. It has been declared a "terrorist" organization by the junta.

The Gambia accuses Myanmar of breaching the 1948 UN genocide convention. Its case is backed by the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Canada and the Netherlands.

