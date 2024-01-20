News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Myanmar soldiers flee to India after rebel gains

A total of 276 troops carrying their arms and ammunition arrived at a border village in Mizoram state, Indian official says

Myanmar soldiers flee to India after rebel gains

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2023, shows members of the ethnic minority armed group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) standing guard in a temple area of a hill camp seized from Myanmar's military in Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Guwahati

By AFP, Guwahati

Published: January 20, 2024 04:50 AM GMT

Updated: January 20, 2024 04:53 AM GMT

Nearly 300 Myanmar soldiers crossed the border into India to flee an advance by armed insurgents fighting the country's junta, an Indian paramilitary officer told AFP on Friday.

Clashes have rocked parts of Myanmar near the Indian border since the Arakan Army (AA) attacked security forces in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a 2021 military coup.

This week, the group said it had taken over the major town of Paletwa and six military bases along the border of India's Mizoram state, where the soldiers had crossed on Wednesday.

A total of 276 troops carrying their arms and ammunition arrived at Bondukbangsora village, an officer from the Assam Rifles paramilitary force, who declined to give a name, told AFP.

"We have given them shelter at our camp," he said, adding that the arriving soldiers were "given all the support they require".

The officer said that his unit was collecting biometric data from the soldiers and had sought approval from the defense ministry in New Delhi to return them to Myanmar.

Hundreds of other Myanmar troops have fled to India to escape fighting since the ceasefire ended in November, according to local media reports.

Two Myanmar military aircraft arrived in Aizawl, the Mizoram state capital, to collect and repatriate soldiers who retreated from the conflict.

In October, an alliance of the AA and two other ethnic minority armed groups launched a joint offensive across Myanmar's northern Shan state, capturing towns and seizing vital trade hubs on the China border.

Last week, the alliance announced a China-mediated ceasefire in Shan state after months of conflict that posed the biggest threat to the junta since it seized power.

The agreement does not apply to areas near the Indian border where fighting between the military and insurgents has raged on.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Lenin's legacy still profoundly affects church communities Lenin's legacy still profoundly affects church communities
Protecting environment is protecting human life, pope says Protecting environment is protecting human life, pope says
Experts discuss medical research ethics at Vatican meet Experts discuss medical research ethics at Vatican meet
Myanmar soldiers flee to India after rebel gains Myanmar soldiers flee to India after rebel gains
Seoul police chief charged over 2022 Halloween crush Seoul police chief charged over 2022 Halloween crush
Filipino Christians pray for peace amid China threat Filipino Christians pray for peace amid China threat
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Agats

Diocese of Agats

Agats diocese covers an area of 37,000 square kilometers that comprises the whole of Asmat district and a small part of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Baojing

Apostolic Prefecture of Baojing

Baojing County is situated in Hunan Province, in China. It comes under the administration of Jiangxi Autonomous

Read more
Diocese of Jining

Diocese of Jining

In a land area of approximately 55,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Pakse

Apostolic Vicariate of Pakse

In a land area of 45,000 square kilometers, the vicariate’s territory covers Attapeu, Champasak, Salavan and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.