Myanmar

Myanmar shrine guards prevent sex doll ritual plans

A group attempted to bring two 'lady dolls' into the towering, gold-plated Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon on Saturday

A worker painting the face of a silicone doll at a factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian, on Feb. 1, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: October 24, 2022 05:26 AM GMT

Updated: October 24, 2022 05:30 AM GMT

A group who used sex dolls to carry out "ritual incantations" in the car park of Myanmar's holiest site will be prosecuted by the religious affairs ministry, state media said Monday.

Around eight people attempted to bring two "lady dolls" into the towering, gold-plated Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon on Saturday, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

Security prevented the dolls from entering the complex, which dominates the commercial capital's skyline and, according to local chronicles, contains strands of the Buddha's hair.

The group instead left them outside and made a circumambulation of the compound before repairing to the car park to begin "ritual incantations," according to the report, which did not specify what those were.

"While performing their ritual incantations, pagoda security personnel called them for interrogation and rid the pagoda precinct of the dolls," it said.

State media showed pictures of the dolls wearing tiaras and traditional dresses, their palms pressed together in a traditional greeting and with offerings of fruit and flowers laid out before them.

Local reports said the two figures had been dressed as spirit guardians typically worshipped to bring protection and good luck.

The group will be prosecuted "for defamation of the Buddhist religion," the statement said.

Some online users condemned the groups' actions.

"This is very rude acting like this at Shwedagon as it is a holy place," one wrote.

