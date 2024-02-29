Myanmar rights body labeled junta's ‘propaganda’ tool

Civil society and activist groups have slammed Myanmar’s National Human Rights Commission (MNHRC) for functioning as a propaganda machine for the military junta and called for its isolation and expulsion from various global rights associations.

The Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA) and other rights groups denounced the MNHRC for its silence on ongoing rights violations in the country in a joint statement on Feb. 28.

Jack Musgrave, a research consultant at Progressive Voice Myanmar alleged the MNHRC of supporting human rights violations and degrading itself into a propaganda machine for the junta.

“The MNHRC has transformed itself from a biased incompetent institution and an appeaser of the military, into a brazen propaganda partner to cover up the junta’s incessant horrific crimes,” said Musgrave said.

“To continue to entertain the MNHRC as a viable and credible institution is tantamount to allowing the junta to continue its grave crimes against the Myanmar people with complete impunity,” Musgrave added.

The joint statement was issued following an online seminar on an analysis paper titled Accessory to the Junta’s Crimes, published on Feb. 27.

The Working Group on Independent National Human Rights Institution Myanmar, a coalition of 20 civil society groups, and the Asian NGO Network on National Human Rights Institutions (ANNI) jointly drafted the paper.

The paper highlighted the concealment and complicity of the MHNRC in ongoing horrendous crimes committed by the Myanmar military junta against civilians and popular resistance since the coup of Feb. 1, 2021.

The paper highlighted a “litany of failures” of the MNHRC, including the continued denial of the rights of ethnic communities, religious groups, and LGBTQI+ people, and the failure to call out the Myanmar military’s continued armed conflict against ethnic communities.

Zee Pe, director of Athan – Freedom of Expression Activist Organization, alleged that the MNHRC never truly represented or served the people of Myanmar or advocated for their rights.

“Regional and international human rights actors must honor and provide concrete support for Myanmar civil society’s campaign for a Union Human Rights Commission to allow for a genuine protection of human rights of the Myanmar people,” Pe said.

The Working Group and ANNI also urged for accountability and the establishment of a new human rights commission in the country.

The rights groups alleged that the Asia Pacific Forum (APF), Southeast Asia National Human Rights Institution Forum (SEANF), and Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) “have disappointingly kept silent,” about MNHRC’s inactions.

In addition, GANHRI had invited the MNHRC to its Annual Meeting held at the UN in 2023.

Shanna Priangka Ramadhanti, Coordinator of ANNI said they would continue the process of constructive dialogue with regional and global rights bodies on MNHRC.

“We urgently call on the bodies as well as its NHRI members to take the principled stance of disengaging from the MNHRC,” Ramadhanti said.

Ramadhanti urged the organizations to take concrete actions to avoid legitimizing the military junta and support the people of Myanmar to achieve genuine federal democracy in the country.