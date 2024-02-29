News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar rights body labeled junta's ‘propaganda’ tool

The commission should be isolated and expelled from global bodies for covering up the junta’s horrific crimes, activists say
Myanmar rights body labeled junta's ‘propaganda’ tool

A family cooking amid the debris following fighting between Myanmar's military and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) in Nam Hpat Kar, Kutkai township in Myanmar's northern Shan State, on Feb. 4. Civil society and activist groups have blasted the National Human Rights Commission for its silence on gross rights violations by the military junta. (Photo by AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: February 29, 2024 12:06 PM GMT

Civil society and activist groups have slammed Myanmar’s National Human Rights Commission (MNHRC) for functioning as a propaganda machine for the military junta and called for its isolation and expulsion from various global rights associations.

The Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA) and other rights groups denounced the MNHRC for its silence on ongoing rights violations in the country in a joint statement on Feb. 28.

Jack Musgrave, a research consultant at Progressive Voice Myanmar alleged the MNHRC of supporting human rights violations and degrading itself into a propaganda machine for the junta.

“The MNHRC has transformed itself from a biased incompetent institution and an appeaser of the military, into a brazen propaganda partner to cover up the junta’s incessant horrific crimes,” said Musgrave said.

“To continue to entertain the MNHRC as a viable and credible institution is tantamount to allowing the junta to continue its grave crimes against the Myanmar people with complete impunity,” Musgrave added.

The joint statement was issued following an online seminar on an analysis paper titled Accessory to the Junta’s Crimes, published on Feb. 27.

The Working Group on Independent National Human Rights Institution Myanmar, a coalition of 20 civil society groups, and the Asian NGO Network on National Human Rights Institutions (ANNI) jointly drafted the paper.

The paper highlighted the concealment and complicity of the MHNRC in ongoing horrendous crimes committed by the Myanmar military junta against civilians and popular resistance since the coup of Feb. 1, 2021.

The paper highlighted a “litany of failures” of the MNHRC, including the continued denial of the rights of ethnic communities, religious groups, and LGBTQI+ people, and the failure to call out the Myanmar military’s continued armed conflict against ethnic communities.

Zee Pe, director of Athan – Freedom of Expression Activist Organization, alleged that the MNHRC never truly represented or served the people of Myanmar or advocated for their rights.

“Regional and international human rights actors must honor and provide concrete support for Myanmar civil society’s campaign for a Union Human Rights Commission to allow for a genuine protection of human rights of the Myanmar people,” Pe said.

The Working Group and ANNI also urged for accountability and the establishment of a new human rights commission in the country.

The rights groups alleged that the Asia Pacific Forum (APF), Southeast Asia National Human Rights Institution Forum (SEANF), and Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) “have disappointingly kept silent,” about MNHRC’s inactions.

In addition, GANHRI had invited the MNHRC to its Annual Meeting held at the UN in 2023.

Shanna Priangka Ramadhanti, Coordinator of ANNI said they would continue the process of constructive dialogue with regional and global rights bodies on MNHRC.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

“We urgently call on the bodies as well as its NHRI members to take the principled stance of disengaging from the MNHRC,” Ramadhanti said.

Ramadhanti urged the organizations to take concrete actions to avoid legitimizing the military junta and support the people of Myanmar to achieve genuine federal democracy in the country.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Pulloppillil of Bongaigaon , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Alexis Mitsuru Shirahama of Hiroshima, Japan
Read More...
Cardinal
Apostolic Administrator Anthony Poola of Nalgonda , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Albert George Alexander Anastas of Kuzhithurai, India
Read More...
Latest News
Govt admits 219 deaths in sectarian strife in India’s Manipur
Govt admits 219 deaths in sectarian strife in India’s Manipur
Myanmar rights body labeled junta's ‘propaganda’ tool
Myanmar rights body labeled junta's ‘propaganda’ tool
Filipino rights groups decry 'lighter penalties' for killer cops
Filipino rights groups decry 'lighter penalties' for killer cops
Doctors’ strike puts pressure on Korean Catholic hospitals
Doctors’ strike puts pressure on Korean Catholic hospitals
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.