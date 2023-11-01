News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar revokes passports of Singapore-based activists

The junta move is part of 'political revenge' against supporters of shadowy National Unity Government, critics say

Protesters hold signs in support of the National Unity Government (NUG) during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon’s Sanchaung township on April 27, 2021.

Protesters hold signs in support of the National Unity Government (NUG) during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon’s Sanchaung township on April 27, 2021. (Photo: STR/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 01, 2023 10:45 AM GMT

Updated: November 01, 2023 11:27 AM GMT

Myanmar nationals including anti-coup activists living in Singapore have expressed shock and dismay after their passports were allegedly revoked by the military junta in a move to “instill fear.”

Mae Kyaw Soe Nyunt, a Myanmar national living in Singapore said that she was caught off-guard after officials at the airport informed her that her passport was revoked, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Oct. 30.

“When I arrived at the airport, officials said my passport was no longer valid, so I could not travel,” Nyunt said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I told them the passport had not expired yet, but they said that, even so, the number was no longer valid and could no longer be used… They said it was ordered by my [country’s] embassy,” Nyunt added.

Nyunt claimed that she knew “three or four” other Myanmar nationals who had their passports revoked.

Singapore hosts around 300,000 Myanmar nationals – with valid work permits or permanent residency permits – who have been allegedly vocal against the junta that seized power through a military coup on Feb. 1, 2021.

In Dec. 2021, Myanmar’s junta began revoking the passports and citizenship of members of the shadow National Unity Government and high-profile opposition leaders in what critics have called “a form of political revenge.”

The affected Myanmar nationals pointed out that the suspension of passports was an unprecedented move usually reserved for the high-profile opposition leaders and members of the exiled shadowy government.

Among those affected, the Myanmar nationals in Singapore with a valid permanent residence permit are safe and can continue their stay, however, the revoked passport prevents them from leaving Singapore.

Indiscriminate targeting of Myanmar nationals

An unnamed Myanmar citizen claimed that there has been an indiscriminate targeting of citizens and “more people than expected” were affected by the move.

“It’s a lot, according to the information that I received,” the unnamed source said.

The source alleged that some of the pro-junta sympathizers were behind the move and had shared details of the anti-junta sympathizers.

“There are people who have sent the list of names [of those who support the anti-junta movement] to the regime. Whether it is true or not, your passport will be revoked if your name is on the list,” the source added.

An anti-junta activist in Singapore who declined to be named fearing retaliation pointed out that Myanmar embassy staff in the country had denied receiving any orders to revoke passports from the junta.

“There is a question as to whether the junta is directing [Singapore’s] immigration instead of directing its embassy,” the unnamed activist said.

“Currently, some people [can] renew their passports at the embassy, so they must not be on the blacklist,” the activist added.

Police complaints in Singapore against Myanmar activists

Reportedly, the Myanmar junta has resorted to filing complaints against pro-democracy activists with the Singapore police based on tips from their informants.

A third unnamed source, whose passport was revoked told RFA that the junta’s crackdown on Myanmar activists was aimed at “instilling fear,” but those who are being persecuted “will not back down.”

“They are trying to destroy our lives in various ways,” the source said.

“Because of their actions, the strength [of the anti-regime movement] may be lessened. But it won’t stop people’s support for the movement,” the source added.

Besides Singapore, other Asian nations including Thailand, South Korea and Japan have a sizeable Myanmar expatriate community.

Those in other countries have not reported any issues with their passports.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Is There a Lay Spirituality? Is There a Lay Spirituality?
Church forum seeks peace, reconciliation on Korean peninsula Church forum seeks peace, reconciliation on Korean peninsula
Indian Christian school principal, staff booked for conversion Indian Christian school principal, staff booked for conversion
Myanmar revokes passports of Singapore-based activists Myanmar revokes passports of Singapore-based activists
Eleven dead, scores hurt in Bangladesh political violence Eleven dead, scores hurt in Bangladesh political violence
MEP 'takes pride' in Vietnam beatification bid for founder MEP 'takes pride' in Vietnam beatification bid for founder
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Pangkalpinang diocese is based in Pangkalpinang, the provincial capital of Bangka-Belitung. Its territory includes the

Read more
Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Archdiocese of Taunggyi

Taunggyi Archdiocese is situated in the Southern Shan State, in the eastern part Myanmar. It was established as a

Read more
Diocese of Talibon

Diocese of Talibon

In a land area of 2,243 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers half of the civil province of Bohol, a small

Read more
Diocese of Hosur

Diocese of Hosur

The eparchy of Hosur includes the northern part of Tamil Nadu state, where there are around 50,000 Syro-Malabar

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.