The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem

Thailand

Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand

Thousands of refugees stream across border in the wake of fierce fighting between Karen rebels and the military

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: December 22, 2021 05:17 AM GMT

Updated: December 22, 2021 05:21 AM GMT

Support UCA News
Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand

Myanmar refugees, who fled their homes amid a surge in violence, eat at a temporary shelter in Thailand's Mae Sot district on Dec. 18. (Photo: AFP)

The United Nations has urged the Thai government to allow its aid workers “urgent access” to thousands of refugees from Myanmar who fled into Thailand last week in the wake of fierce fighting between a rebel group and the Burmese military.

More than 4,000 refugees from Karen state in Myanmar have streamed across the border into Thailand since hostilities erupted late last week between the Tatmadaw, the Burmese military, and the Karen National Union rebel group, according to the UN.

In a statement the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the thousands of refugees are in dire need of assistance in Thailand.

“The UNHCR is concerned for the welfare of these civilians and has approached the Thai authorities with offers of assistance,” the UN body said. “The UNHCR and NGOs have requested urgent access to the refugees to ascertain and deliver to them the necessary humanitarian and protection assistance.” 

Authorities in the northwestern Thai province of Tak said they had been providing assistance to some 3,500 refugees at two locations inside Thailand, adding that they would provide transport for Myanmar nationals who chose to return home.

However, aid groups have said that most refugees are afraid to return to Myanmar and so needed sufficient aid for their continued stay in Thailand.

Everyone knows that Myanmar’s military deliberately targets civilians with deadly force when it goes into the field

The hostilities erupted when Tatmadaw troops entered territory held by the Karen National Union in order to arrest dissidents linked to democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, which was ousted in a coup in February.

The rebel group, which has said that it supports the democratic aspirations of people in Myanmar, retaliated, triggering fierce fighting that caused frightened villagers living near Thailand to seek safety across the border.

The current Thai regime, which itself came into being after a military coup in 2014, has been a close ally of the junta in Myanmar.

In recent months Thai authorities have stepped up their measures to detain Myanmar nationals crossing the border illegally in search of work in Thailand.

Tens of thousands of migrants have been arrested as a result this year with many of them repatriated to Myanmar.

On Dec. 19, Thai authorities sent some 600 refugees from Karen state back to Myanmar despite ongoing fighting in the state.

”More people are willing to go back as they are worried about their property there,” Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj, the governor of Tak province in Thailand, told a foreign news service.

However, rights advocates have expressed doubts about whether many refugees were indeed keen to return home and called on Thai authorities to stop taking refugees back across the border into Myanmar.

“Everyone knows that Myanmar’s military deliberately targets civilians with deadly force when it goes into the field, so it’s no exaggeration to say these refugees are literally fleeing for their lives,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch.

