Your Daily Mass
UCA News
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar receives six new Salesian priests amid turmoil

Archbishop Tin Win tells ordination of the prophetic, teaching and shepherding roles of priests

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: June 28, 2021 08:01 AM GMT

Updated: June 28, 2021 04:28 PM GMT

Myanmar receives six new Salesian priests amid turmoil

Archbishop Marco Tin Win stands in front of Sacred Heart Cathedral holding a sign calling for the release of detained leaders while anti-coup protesters march in Mandalay on Feb. 8. (Photo: RVA Myanmar Service)

The Catholic Church in Myanmar has received six new Salesian priests as a blessing and hope for a nation that has been in political turmoil following February’s military coup.

Archbishop Marco Tin Win presided over the priestly ordination of six priests concelebrated with Bishop Lucas Dau Ze, a Salesian bishop from Lashio Diocese, at the Shrine of Mary Help of Christians in Nazareth Apostolate School, Anisakhan, near Pyin-Oo-Lwin, on June 24.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the volatile political situation, only the parents of the newly ordained priests and some faithful were allowed to take part in the event.

The ceremony was livestreamed on YouTube by the vice provincial of Myanmar Salesians.

The six new priests are from various ethnic backgrounds in Kachin, Chin and Kayah states where thousands of people have been displaced due to the recent conflict and are in desperate need of food, medicines and shelter.

Addressing the priests, Archbishop Tin Win highlighted the prophetic, teaching and shepherding roles of priests.

The Salesians arrived in Mandalay, the second largest city of Myanmar, in 1939. They were then asked to go to the Lashio region

“As a Salesian and religious priest, take responsibility and accountability and have obedience to your superiors,” he stressed.

The prelate also urged the priests to serve the community by following the example of Jesus in serving others.

“As a priest, we will give sacraments and celebrate the Eucharistic celebration, but it is not just celebration and it’s a participation, giving and sacrifice,” he said.

Father Bosco Zaya Aung, provincial of the Salesian congregation in Myanmar, expressed joy and gratitude over the blessing from the Good Lord for the congregation, particularly in this very difficult situation.

The Salesians arrived in Mandalay, the second largest city of Myanmar, in 1939. They were then asked to go to the Lashio region in Shan state where the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions had already established the first Christian communities.

The Vice Province of Mary Help of Christians has around 60 religious and two bishops — Cardinal Charles Bo and Bishop Dau Ze — along with hundreds of lay volunteers. Salesian priests are serving communities in Yangon, Mandalay, Myitkyina, Kalay, Anisa Khan, Pyin-Oo-Lwin and Thibaw.

Salesians are responding to the needs of children, youth and their families who are in crisis. They also have programs to address poverty such as vocational training for young people.

