Myanmar people observe ‘silent protest’ as the world looks away

Catholic bishops in the southern Indian state of Kerala have deplored the burning of the Bible allegedly by a Muslim man presumably in retaliation for the burning of the Quran by a far-right politician and anti-Islam provocateur in Europe.

Police arrested the suspect after he uploaded video footage of the burning of a vernacular copy of the Bible on social media, which went viral. Spokesperson of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council said the action was a deliberate attempt to create community discord and demanded the guilty be punished.

Members of the Students Christian Movement of India and other activists stage a protest in Bangalore on Jan. 19, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Police said the man identified as Mohammed Mustafa is mentally unstable but many now believe he may be creating a false impression to escape the law.

Muslims in many parts of the world staged protests against the Quran burning in Europe but those in India refrained from reacting in a similar manner. In neighboring Pakistan, Muslims and Christians joined rallies to denounce the burning of the Quran.

A suicide blast at a mosque inside the police headquarters in Peshawar city of Pakistan on Monday left 100 dead, most of them policemen. Between 300 and 400 policemen had gathered for afternoon prayers at the mosque when the blast blew an entire wall and most of the roof, showering rubble on officers.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing. Police said it was a revenge attack on the security forces. It now appears that the suicide bomber was in police uniform. Low-level militancy, often targeting security checkpoints, has been steadily rising in areas near Peshawar that border Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August 2021.

Authorities use heavy machinery to clear the rubble and search for victims a day after a suicide blast at a mosque inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on Jan. 31. (Photo: AFP)

The assaults are claimed mostly by the Pakistani Taliban, and also the local chapter of the Islamic State, but mass casualty attacks remain rare. The White House on Tuesday called the attack "unconscionable" while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said such violence was "abhorrent."

Church groups joined the rights forums to deplore the deadly attack and called on the government to implement the anti-terrorism National Action Plan formed following the 2014 massacre of more than 130 school children by Taliban militants in Peshawar.

The Department of Fisheries in the Philippines declared Manila Bay a “dead body of water” due to extreme pollution. It claimed the bay was lifeless due to a lack of oxygen and that no fish or living thing can survive in its waters.

The Fisheries Department as well as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources urged fishermen to stop fishing in the bay. Environmental experts tested and found the bay’s water polluted largely due to at least a dozen oil spills over the past 20 years.

Fishermen are seen in Manila Bay in this file image. The Philippine authorities have declared Manila Bay 'dead' due to pollution. (Photo: Ronald Dionisio)

The fisheries department conducted a study on traces of metals such as copper, cadmium, and zinc on the surface of the water coming from the bay’s seabed. Local fishermen disputed the government’s proclamation.

Experts blamed seabed quarrying, as well as land-based human activities, including the discharge of municipal, industrial, and agricultural wastes, land runoff, and atmospheric deposition, for the extreme pollution.

Timor Leste’s former president and four-time Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao has come under fire for joining the birthday party of a defrocked American priest jailed for child sex abuse.

The photos and videos showing Gusmao celebrating the 86th birthday of his long-time friend Richard Daschbach in Becora Prison in the capital Dili on Jan. 26 sparked debates on social media. Photos showed Gusmao, flanked by some other guests, cutting and sharing cake while smiling.

Timor Leste’s former president and four-time prime minister Xanana Gusmao (left) celebrate the birthday of Richard Daschbach, in Becora Prison in the capital Dili, on Jan. 26. (Photo: Facebook)

Daschbach was sentenced to 12 years in jail in December 2021 for sexually abusing several minors in a childcare home he founded in the 1990s. The Vatican dismissed him from the priesthood in 2018.

Supporters of the abuse victims said Gusmao’s act hurt them and it was like a slap in the face to the victims. Despite his crimes and punishment, Daschbach continues to enjoy support from the country’s social and political circles for his contributions to Timor-Leste’s struggle for independence from Indonesia.

