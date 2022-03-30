News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar onslaught drags on as world watches Ukraine

Despite facing a brutal military crackdown, Myanmar people have shown solidarity with a nation thousands of miles away

Myanmar onslaught drags on as world watches Ukraine
People visit the Uppatasanti Pagoda in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on March 26. (Photo: AFP)
 

By UCA News reporter

Updated: March 30, 2022 06:59 AM GMT

In a recent demonstration, young people from Myanmar painted their faces with the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with the people of the Eastern European nation.

Protesters held placards declaring “We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine” and “We condemn Russia.”

Despite facing the junta’s reign of terror for over a year, the people of Myanmar showed their support and solidarity with a nation thousands of miles away.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Furthermore, Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government (NUG) and anti-coup activists have also slammed the Russian invasion and expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

In mid-March, Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the NUG, said Ukraine’s freedom has not yet perished and neither has Myanmar’s.

“Citizen resistance fighters fighting against tyrant militaries, valiant Myanmar’s PDFs and Ukraine TDFs fighting for freedom and democracy. Free world must support and stop the tyrants,” he said on Twitter.

Amid the lack of a coordinated world response, the military continues to commit atrocities with impunity, burning homes, looting property, killing innocent people, and carrying out arbitrary arrests and torture

Amid the junta’s brutal crackdown, protesters, especially young people, have courageously marched on the streets in several cities and villages to show their opposition to military rule.

More than 1,700 people have been killed by security forces and more than 12,000 have been detained since the coup 14 months ago.

While many world leaders have expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Myanmar’s military junta has backed Russia’s invasion as “justified.”

Russia, a major ally of Myanmar, backed the February 2021 coup and has conducted arms deals with the junta since the putsch toppled the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, which resulted in Myanmar becoming a pariah state following sanctions by several Western nations.

While the nature of the conflicts and contexts of the two countries are different, the people of Myanmar and Ukraine bear the brunt of conflicts inflicted by authoritarian regimes.

The world’s eyes are fixed on Eastern Europe and the West has quickly responded with sanctions against Russia; sadly, Myanmar’s crisis, which has dragged on for over a year, is neither on the radar of the international community nor covered by global media.

While the Russian military launches airstrikes and missiles on cities in Ukraine, Myanmar's military has stepped up its assault on civilians with airstrikes and heavy weaponry.

Amid the lack of a coordinated world response, the military continues to commit atrocities with impunity, burning homes, looting property, killing innocent people, and carrying out arbitrary arrests and torture.

“The international community and all member states of the United Nations must stand with and for the people of Myanmar with not only words but, even more importantly, with action”

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a March 15 report that Myanmar’s security forces have shown a “flagrant disregard for human life, bombarding populated areas with airstrikes and heavy weapons and deliberately targeting civilians.”

Bachelet has called on the international community to do all it can to resolve the crisis and hold the perpetrators of gross violations of international human rights laws accountable.

The US, the UK, Canada and the EU have pressured Myanmar’s military and its associated companies through targeted sanctions while ASEAN has been using diplomatic means to tackle the crisis in a member state.

The UN Security Council has called for an end to the violence in the beleaguered Southeast Asian nation but has failed to issue a binding resolution as China and Russia may veto it.

The people of Myanmar have looked to the international community to solve the crisis but the lack of action has prompted the people to fight for peace and democracy on their own.

“As the military junta escalates its ruthless attacks on the people of Myanmar, the people of Myanmar see only endless expressions of concern from the international community, vague declarations that something should be done and a tedious, endless wait for a consensus to act,” Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, told the UN Human Rights Council on March 21.

“The international community and all member states of the United Nations must stand with and for the people of Myanmar with not only words but, even more importantly, with action.”

VIDEO: Myanmar army vows to annihilate coup oppenents

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Will Pope Francis apologize to Canada's indigenous people? Will Pope Francis apologize to Canada's indigenous people?
Crimes against indigenous women go unpunished in Bangladesh Crimes against indigenous women go unpunished in Bangladesh
Christians accused of religious conversion in India Christians accused of religious conversion in India
Catholic center to assist disadvantaged students in Macau Catholic center to assist disadvantaged students in Macau
Cambodia cracks down on illegal fishing, land grabbing Cambodia cracks down on illegal fishing, land grabbing
Philippine poll hopefuls told to keep campaign noise down Philippine poll hopefuls told to keep campaign noise down

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The Vatican issues text on schools and Catholic identity

The Vatican issues text on schools and “Catholic identity”

A new instruction tries to present a balanced vision of what Church-run institutions should look like

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.