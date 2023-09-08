News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes

On the occasion, devotees prayed for Aung San Suu Kyi whose health has deteriorated and exact location unknown

Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes

The grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Yangon Archdiocese. (Photo: Our Lady of Lourdes, Nyaunglebin Parish)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 08, 2023 11:20 AM GMT

Updated: September 08, 2023 11:24 AM GMT

Despite the violence and continuing army abuses, Catholics in civil war-hit Myanmar celebrated the Feast of the Nativity of Mary on Sept. 8.

 “We hear the bad news on a daily basis, such as people have no homes as they were reduced to ashes and the whole village has been torched,” Myanmar Cardinal Charles Maung Bo said in his homily at the Mass at St. Anthony church in Yangon archdiocese on Sept.8.

We are now “in the midst of suffering and difficult situation that we haven’t expected and wanted,” the cardinal said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The 74-year-old cardinal, who also acts as the president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conference (FABC), stressed, “Mary trusted the Holy One and found courage and faith to go through difficult situations.”

Stay firm on faith and not “lose hope as good days may come in our country,” Bo noted.

Marian devotees, including Hindus, came to St. Anthony church with some of them wearing saffron clothes like Buddhist monks and others barefoot to express humility and devotion.

Thousands of Catholics attended the novena, a nine-day prayer, prior to the feast in various parishes across the Southeast nation on Sept.8.

The feast took place amid worsening conflict where the junta has unleashed airstrikes and artillery shelling against civilians and on places of worship, schools, clinics, and refugee camps in the predominantly Christian states of Chin, Kayah, Kachin and Karen, as well as in the Bamar regions of Sagaing and Magwe regions in central Myanmar.

Armed rebels, including Christians, are fighting against the army that toppled in February 2021 the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose health is reported to have worsened recently. 

Detained since the coup, the Nobel Peace Prize winner has been moved from prison to house arrest in the capital Nay Pyi Taw. The exact location, however, is unknown.

One Marian devotee, Dawson, identified by the first name, wrote on social media, “Our Lady of Velankanni [an Asian name for St. Mary], pray for Aung San Suu Kyi and heal all the sufferings of Myanmar.”

Yangon archdiocese is not been hit by the ongoing ethnic conflict, triggered by the military coup on Feb.1, 2021. But the dioceses of Loikaw, Pekho, Hakah, Kalya, and Mandalay are affected.

On the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN-UN summit in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the world body was concerned at the “worsening political, humanitarian, and human rights situation” in Myanmar.”

The four-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which started on Sept. 5, is attended by United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Myanmar is a member of the ASEAN.

Massive numbers of refugees are living in “desperate conditions” in Myanmar, Guterres told the media on Sept.7. 

According to the United Nations, nearly 18 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, 2 million are displaced, and over 15 million people are food insecure in Myanmar.  The Buddhist-majority nation is home to 54.2 million people.

Guterres further said, “I reiterate my urgent call on the military authorities of Myanmar to listen to the aspirations of its people, release all political prisoners, and open the doors to the return to democratic rule.”

In August, the military officially postponed the election it had promised to hold and extended the state of emergency it imposed in the aftermath of the coup. The generals cited violence as the reason for the delay.

In a statement on Sept.6, the summit condemned violence in Myanmar and urged armed forces to stop “targeted attacks on civilians, houses and public facilities, such as schools, hospitals, and markets.”

However, the junta flayed the ASEAN, and said: “The views are not objective and decisions are biased and one-sided.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Can Haiti Rise Again? Can Haiti Rise Again?
Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life
‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise ‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise
Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity
Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings
Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Mangalore

Diocese of Mangalore

Nestling on the sea-board of Karnataka state is the city of Mangalore, the headquarters of Dakshina Kannada, one of the

Read more
Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh

Besides the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the diocese consists of eight civil districts in Himachal Pradesh, 12 civil

Read more
Archdiocese of Ha Noi

Archdiocese of Ha Noi

In a land area of 4,656 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers most of Ha Noi city, whole province of Ha

Read more
Diocese of Ratchaburi

Diocese of Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi diocese was erected on December 18, 1965. The diocese has a total land area of 31,362 square kilometers. Its

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.