News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar mourns victims of junta airstrikes

More than 100 people are feared dead in one of the deadliest attacks so far in the conflict-torn nation

Myanmar mourns victims of junta airstrikes

This handout photo from humanitarian group Free Burma Rangers taken on May 3, 2022, and released on May 4 shows a dog running past the burning remains of a building after airstrikes and mortar attacks by the Myanmar military on a village in Doo Tha Htoo district in Myanmar's eastern Kayin state. (Photo: Free Burma Rangers / AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 13, 2023 07:43 AM GMT

Updated: April 13, 2023 08:01 AM GMT

People from Myanmar are mourning the death of scores of people including women and children in an airstrike by the military junta on a crowd gathered in the embattled Sagaing region.

The attack on April 11 which is believed to have killed at least 100 people in the Buddhist Bamar heartland led to an outpouring of sorrow with many people changing their profile pictures and backgrounds to black on Facebook in solidarity with the dead and those still suffering in the aftermath.

There were tears of grief as disturbing photos and videos of the tragic massacre in Pazingyi village, Kanbalu township circulated on social media.

Another airstrike on April 10 claimed the lives of 11 civilians including a local pastor and a school principal in Webula village, Falam township in predominantly Christian Chin state, according to media reports and local rights group.

A group of young people from Majayng town, in Kachin state painted murals showing airplanes dropping bombs and boldly proclaiming, “Together we are strong.”

Elsewhere, young protesters marched into villages in central Myanmar to condemn the airstrikes and called the international community to stop supplying aviation fuel to the junta and impose an arms embargo, according to local media reports.

"The people of Myanmar deserve international support"

The Independent Catholics for Justice in Myanmar, a group of priests, religious and laypeople, said, “The world must act quickly to assist the people of Myanmar to end the impunity of the junta.”

“It is time for action. The people of Myanmar deserve international support and solidarity in their struggle for freedom and democracy,” Mahn Win Khaing Than, the Christian prime minister of the National Unity Government (NUG), the opposition shadow government in exile, said on Twitter.

The attack drew strong condemnation from the United Nations and Western nations including the United States, Britain, Germany, and Canada, as well as the European Union.

Japan and the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also expressed their strong disapproval of the violence against civilians.

“ASEAN strongly condemns the deadly airstrike and all forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians,” ASEAN Chair Indonesia said in an April 13 statement.

Myanmar had been under harsh military rule for more than five decades. It was pushed into further chaos following the Feb. 2021 coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, abruptly ending a 10-year experiment with democracy.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Myanmar mourns victims of junta airstrikes Myanmar mourns victims of junta airstrikes
Saudi hosts landmark Iran, Syria visits as regional ties thaw Saudi hosts landmark Iran, Syria visits as regional ties thaw
Ex-teen idol alleges abuse by Japan music mogul Ex-teen idol alleges abuse by Japan music mogul
Over 50,000 killed in Nigeria for being Christian in last 14 years Over 50,000 killed in Nigeria for being Christian in last 14 years
Synod's 'messy,' 'joyful' North American phase concludes Synod's 'messy,' 'joyful' North American phase concludes
'Keyboard warriors' don't evangelize, pope says 'Keyboard warriors' don't evangelize, pope says
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.