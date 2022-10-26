News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar mourns victims of air attack on concert

At least 80 were killed when military jets bombed Oct 23 celebration of the Kachin Independence Organization anniversary

People taking part in a candlelight protest during a demonstration against the military coup in Hpakant township in Myanmar's northern Kachin state. At least 80 people were killed at a concert in A Nang Pa, a village in Hpaknat township, when it was attacked by three fighter jets on Oct 23

People taking part in a candlelight protest during a demonstration against the military coup in Hpakant township in Myanmar's northern Kachin state. At least 80 people were killed at a concert in A Nang Pa, a village in Hpaknat township, when it was attacked by three fighter jets on Oct 23. (Photo: AFP/ Kachin Waves)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 26, 2022 09:29 AM GMT

Updated: October 26, 2022 09:39 AM GMT

People from all walks of life in Myanmar are mourning the death of scores of people killed in the junta’s aerial bombing of a concert in Christian-majority Kachin state.

At least 80 people including leading Kachin musicians were killed at the concert in A Nang Pa, a village in Hpaknat township, when it was attacked by three fighter jets on Oct 23, according to media reports.

The celebration marked the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Kachin Independence Organization, the political wing of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), which hundreds of people attended, including members of the KIA.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The tragedy in northern Kachin state prompted many people to "black out their profile photo on Facebook to show sorrow for the victims and solidarity with ethnic Kachin people.

A group of Christians held a prayer service in Majayang town, Kachin state, which is under the control of the KIA, on Oct. 25.

Some Buddhist groups in the country also prayed for the victims by lighting candles during protests against military rule.

"We are losing too many innocent lives"

The Independent Catholics for Justice in Myanmar (ICJM) group said it was deeply saddened by the tragedy and prayed for the victims and families of the deceased.

“We condemn this inhuman act by the military junta which will set back any effort to achieve peace in the country,” the ICJM said.

Dr. Sasa, an ethnic Chin Christian and spokesman for the opposition National Unity Government (NUG), said his thoughts and prayers were with the victims and he offered his condolences to the victims’ families.

“With the indifference and inaction of the international community thus far we are losing too many innocent lives,” said Dr. Sasa, who uses only one name.

“We need immediate tangible action and support from the international community to hold the junta accountable for their crimes,” he added.

The latest incident was the deadliest air attack in the conflict-torn nation where the military junta has used air strikes and heavy artillery against civilians in several regions including in Christian-majority areas of Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin states since seizing power in a coup on Feb.1, 2021.

Churches and homes have been set ablaze, priests have been targeted and hundreds of people have been killed or are missing.

The deadly attack on Oct 23 saw global condemnation for targeting civilians while rights groups accused the junta of committing war crimes.

The NUG said the junta had launched 240 air strikes against civilians and killed more than 200 people, excluding the tragedy in Kachin state, since the coup.

“We are deeply saddened by the growing casualties and the immense suffering that ordinary people in Myanmar have endured,” the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said, in response to the attack.

“We, therefore, strongly urge the utmost restraint and an immediate cessation of violence and call for all parties to pursue dialogue.”

Kachin state has been gripped by sporadic fighting between the military and the KIA for decades since Myanmar gained independence from Britain in 1948.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodian Church is 'in golden times' Cambodian Church is 'in golden times'
HK’s Catholic media mogul Jimmy Lai convicted of fraud HK’s Catholic media mogul Jimmy Lai convicted of fraud
Filipinos urged to protect environment on All Souls’ Day Filipinos urged to protect environment on All Souls’ Day
Tiny European churches 'can learn from Asia' Tiny European churches 'can learn from Asia'
Myanmar mourns victims of air attack on concert Myanmar mourns victims of air attack on concert
Church welcomes Pakistan's removal from money watch list Church welcomes Pakistan's removal from money watch list
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.