Myanmar

Myanmar mourns monk who promoted interfaith harmony

Myawaddy Sayadaw was a courageous critic of intolerance and military dictatorship

Myanmar mourns monk who promoted interfaith harmony

Ashin Ariya Wun Tha Bhiwun Sa, better known as Myawaddy Sayadaw, at Myawaddy Mingyi monastery in Mandalay in February 2018. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 31, 2022 09:51 AM GMT

Updated: October 31, 2022 10:07 AM GMT

People in Myanmar and abroad are mourning the death of a prominent Buddhist monk who was hailed as a courageous voice against intolerance and military dictatorship and who promoted interfaith harmony.

Ashin Ariya Wun Tha Bhiwun Sa, better known as Myawaddy Sayadaw, from Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, passed away in Mae Sot, Thailand, due to coronary heart disease, on Oct. 27. He was 71.

An interfaith prayer service was held before the funeral at noon on Oct. 30 where the organizers read condolence letters from various organizations.

Myawaddy Sayadaw was a vocal critic of Buddhist nationalism, the military and military-linked organizations and businesses. Due to his open criticism, he faced a lawsuit for defaming the military in 2019.

He was arrested by the junta a few days after the Feb. 1, 2021 coup and held in a prison in Mandalay. After he was released in August 2021 he fled the country and took refuge in neighboring Thailand due to the fear of being targeted again.

Until he died, he continued to advocate for peace, truth, justice and fight for democracy and the Dhamma (universal truth).

People from various religions expressed admiration for the revered Buddhist leader.

The Independent Catholics for Justice in Myanmar (ICJM) said it is a great loss for the country and for the people who fight for truth and the Dhamma.

“He was a courageous advocate who preached for truth, Dhamma and guided the people since before the military coup,” the ICJM said.

“It is a terrible loss for Myanmar/Burma and for all who care about interfaith dialogue and harmony, freedom of religion and beliefs, and human rights,” said Benedict Rogers, a senior analyst for the International human rights organization CSW.

Myawaddy Sayadaw believed the role of Buddhist monks is important as Myanmar transitions to democracy.

“We need to make our voices louder. Open criticism does not mean a divided community – it is to maintain Theravada Buddhism,” he told UCA News.

“We, the religious leaders, need to play a greater role in promoting harmony among the various religions instead of sowing hatred against minorities,” the monk said.

Myawaddy Sayadaw had been an active participant in interfaith activities across the country in collaboration with Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, another vocal supporter of peace.

He was also among the Buddhist leaders who held an interfaith meeting with Pope Francis in Yangon when the pope made a historic visit to the country in November 2017.

