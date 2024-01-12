Myanmar mourns ethnic Christians killed in junta airstrike

Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar paid their last respects to 17 ethnic Chin Christians killed in a military airstrike
Hundreds of Christians attended a mass funeral program to pay their last respects to 17 ethnic Chin villagers killed in a military airstrike in the Sagaing region of northwestern Myanmar. The deceased Christians were buried at a cemetery in Kanan village following the funeral service led by a local Baptist pastor last Sunday.
Videos posted on social media showed relatives break down as the wooden coffins were lowered into the graves while the pastor and Christians offered prayers and sang mournful hymns. Some 17 villagers including six children were killed and at least 30 wounded in the bombings that targeted churches and a community school.
The attack came as many people joined liturgy on the first Sunday of the year. Kanan village is located near Kampat town which became a battleground for the military junta and resistance forces after the rebels seized the town last November.
The military junta denied responsibility for the attack and dismissed the reported air strike as “fake news.”
A girl cries next to a grave site as a mass funeral takes place to bury victims of a military strike on a camp for displaced people near the northern Myanmar town of Laiza last October. (Photo: AFP)
The Catholic Church in the eastern Indian state of Odisha has postponed a commemorative program to honor martyrs killed during sectarian violence in Kandhamal in 2008 citing a volatile political situation ahead of national and state elections this year.
Archbishop John Barwa of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar said the program scheduled for January 9 was postponed at the last moment. The decision came after local administration and top police officials said the time was inappropriate for a mass gathering ahead of the elections to be held April-May.
An elderly woman gestures at a relief camp in Kandhamal, India on Oct. 23, 2008 after more than 100 people were killed in communal violence in the district. The Indian Church postponed a commemorative program on Jan 9 2024 to honor martyrs killed during the violence, due to a volatile political situation in the country ahead of national and state elections this year. (Photo: AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu supremacist Bhartiya Janata Party is seeking a third consecutive term and is accused of instigating communal unrest to polarize voters ahead of polls.
On January 22, Modi will inaugurate a Hindu temple in Uttar Pradesh state which was built after the destruction of an ancient mosque that sparked deadly communal riots in 1992. Last October, the Vatican recognized 35 Christians murdered in the 2008 Kandhamal riots as ‘martyrs’ and gave its nod to start the beatification process.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party has won re-election for a fifth term on Sunday. The final tally showed Awami League candidates winning 222 of the 300-seat parliament while independent candidates, mostly Awami League politicians denied nominations, won 62 seats.
Jatiya Party, the third major political party won 11 seats. The victory was made easy as the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party boycotted the election after its demand to hold polls under a neutral non-party administration was rejected amid heavy crackdowns.
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gestures after casting her vote at a polling station in Dhaka on Jan. 7. (Photo: AFP)
The Election Commission claimed the voter turnout was about 40 percent. However, observers and media reports suggest the average voter turnout was no more than 30 percent.
Democracy advocates at home and abroad termed the election a sham that was marked by low turnout, violence, and alleged rigging just like the two previous elections in 2014 and 2018. Critics say the new parliament without an effective opposition solidifies Awami League’s increasingly authoritarian rule in the South Asian nation.
The Sri Lankan government has promised measures to prevent distortion of religious teachings after a Buddhist preacher and seven of his alleged followers committed suicide by consuming poison in separate incidents.
In a statement Tuesday, the Ministry of Buddhist Religious and Cultural Affairs said the cabinet has formed a committee “to look into the activities of people, who mislead the society by distorting religious beliefs.” The move seeks to help people practice their religion within the existing legal framework.
Traditional dancers perform during the annual Buddhist festival in Colombo on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo: AFP)
The Criminal Investigation Department of the police has started a probe into the death of preacher Ruwan Prasanna Gunaratna, who committed suicide on Dec. 28, and the death of seven persons, including three teenagers, who committed suicide after Gunaratna’s death under similar circumstances.
Police said all seven deaths were the result of ingestion of the same type of poison. Buddhist leaders urged people not to follow misleading preachers who abuse Buddhism.
Indonesian Catholics have paid tributes to the country’s oldest Catholic bishop Anton Pain Ratu of Atambua who passed away last Saturday at the age of 95. The retired Divine Word bishop who is hailed for championing social justice and human rights had suffered from lung and respiratory problems.
He was buried on Tuesday. Pain Ratu led the Atambua diocese, which borders Timor-Leste, for more than two decades from 1982. During Timor-Leste’s struggle for independence from Indonesia in the 1990s, the bishop was involved in helping war refugees. He mobilized relief efforts and urged the government to ensure a decent life for the refugees.
Bishop Emeritus Anton Pain Ratu. (Photo: Supplied)
The bishop also called for reduction in military presence in border areas as the independence struggle turned violent. He also played a leading role in ending communal violence in 2006.
Violent mass protests erupted against the execution of three Catholic farmers who were allegedly involved in sectarian riots in 2000 that left about 200 Muslims killed in Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province. The bishop is also credited for the promotion of interfaith and ecumenical dialogue.
Kindergarten schools and daycare centers run by the Catholic Church in South Korea recorded a 36 percent decline due to various factors such as low birth rate, an aging workforce, and a lack of interest among parishes.
A survey report sponsored by the Early Childhood Education Subcommittee of the Korean Catholic Bishops' Conference found the Church-run kindergartens and daycare centers dropped to 212 in March 2023 from 345 in 2017.
A teacher leads a class in South Korean capital Seoul in this file image. The East Asian nation is struggling with a demographic crisis fueled by low birth rates and rising elderly population. (Photo: AFP)
South Korea has been struggling to contain a demographic crisis fueled by low birth rates and a rising elderly population. The state-run Statistics Korean reported that the total fertility rate in the country also declined to a record low of 0.7 in the second quarter of 2023.
There were 56,087 newborn babies in the second quarter of 2023, a drop of 6.8 percent. About 18.4 percent of South Korea’s estimated 51.5 million population are aged 65 and above.
The whereabouts of a Chinese Catholic bishop remain unknown days after his alleged arrest by the Communist authorities.
Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou was arrested on January 2, for allegedly opposing the meddling of the state officials in the affairs of the diocese in Zhejiang province of eastern China. Shao was ordained in 2011 with the Vatican mandate. However, he has been arrested several times and detained for months, effectively barring him from performing the role of a bishop.
Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou, China. (File Photo: UCA News)
The Chinese Communist Party does not want him for his refusal to join state-sanctioned Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association.
The latest arrest came after he recently wrote a letter expressing his dismay over the appointment of pro-Beijing native priest Father Ma Xianshi as the head of the diocese, and the decisions Ma made in his absence including the transfer of priests, the division of the parish, and ordination of seminarians.
The Hong Kong government has approved the church-run Caritas Institute of Higher Education as a university, making it the first government-recognized Catholic university in the Chinese-ruled territory. The decision to approve Saint Francis University was announced in a press release from the Hong Kong administration on Tuesday.
The Catholic institution is the fourth self-financing post-secondary education establishment granted a university title. St. Francis University offers post-secondary programs in 35 different disciplines, ranging from social sciences to technologies and economics with about 2,500 students.
The Caritas Institute of Higher Education of Hong Kong is now Saint Francis University. (Photo: Caritas Hong Kong)
Hong Kong’s bishop Cardinal Stephen Chow had promoted the idea of a Catholic university when he was the local superior of the Jesuits before he became bishop. The university began in 1985 as the Caritas Francis Hsu College and became a post-secondary college in 2001.
Education is a major ministry of the Catholic Church in the former British colony. Hong Kong diocese runs 32 kindergartens, 105 primary schools, 85 secondary & middle schools, 1 vocational institute, 16 adult education centers, 8 special schools, and 2 post-secondary schools.
Millions of devotees flocked to the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday to join the grand street procession honoring a historic statue of Jesus Christ on Tuesday.
The procession of the Black Nazarene is dubbed as one of the world’s biggest displays of religious devotion.
Catholic devotees climb into a glass-covered carriage carrying the so-called Black Nazarene statue as they try to touch it during an annual religious procession in Manila on Jan. 9. (Photo: AFP)
There were chaotic scenes as the feverish march got underway before dawn following an open-air mass for the Black Nazarene statue at a seaside park in Manila.
Many Filipinos believe the icon has miraculous healing powers and that touching it, or the ropes attached to its float, can heal previously incurable ailments and bring good fortune to them and their loved ones.
The festival was curtailed since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The original wooden statue was brought to the Philippines in the early 1600s during the Spanish colonial rule.
Many Filipinos believe it got its dark color after surviving a fire aboard a ship enroute from Mexico.
