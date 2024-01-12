Myanmar mourns ethnic Christians killed in junta airstrike

The Catholic Church in the eastern Indian state of Odisha has postponed a commemorative program to honor martyrs killed during sectarian violence in Kandhamal in 2008 citing a volatile political situation ahead of national and state elections this year.

Archbishop John Barwa of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar said the program scheduled for January 9 was postponed at the last moment. The decision came after local administration and top police officials said the time was inappropriate for a mass gathering ahead of the elections to be held April-May.

An elderly woman gestures at a relief camp in Kandhamal, India on Oct. 23, 2008 after more than 100 people were killed in communal violence in the district. The Indian Church postponed a commemorative program on Jan 9 2024 to honor martyrs killed during the violence, due to a volatile political situation in the country ahead of national and state elections this year. (Photo: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu supremacist Bhartiya Janata Party is seeking a third consecutive term and is accused of instigating communal unrest to polarize voters ahead of polls.

On January 22, Modi will inaugurate a Hindu temple in Uttar Pradesh state which was built after the destruction of an ancient mosque that sparked deadly communal riots in 1992. Last October, the Vatican recognized 35 Christians murdered in the 2008 Kandhamal riots as ‘martyrs’ and gave its nod to start the beatification process.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party has won re-election for a fifth term on Sunday. The final tally showed Awami League candidates winning 222 of the 300-seat parliament while independent candidates, mostly Awami League politicians denied nominations, won 62 seats.

Jatiya Party, the third major political party won 11 seats. The victory was made easy as the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party boycotted the election after its demand to hold polls under a neutral non-party administration was rejected amid heavy crackdowns.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gestures after casting her vote at a polling station in Dhaka on Jan. 7. (Photo: AFP)

The Election Commission claimed the voter turnout was about 40 percent. However, observers and media reports suggest the average voter turnout was no more than 30 percent.

Democracy advocates at home and abroad termed the election a sham that was marked by low turnout, violence, and alleged rigging just like the two previous elections in 2014 and 2018. Critics say the new parliament without an effective opposition solidifies Awami League’s increasingly authoritarian rule in the South Asian nation.

The Sri Lankan government has promised measures to prevent distortion of religious teachings after a Buddhist preacher and seven of his alleged followers committed suicide by consuming poison in separate incidents.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ministry of Buddhist Religious and Cultural Affairs said the cabinet has formed a committee “to look into the activities of people, who mislead the society by distorting religious beliefs.” The move seeks to help people practice their religion within the existing legal framework.

Traditional dancers perform during the annual Buddhist festival in Colombo on Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

The Criminal Investigation Department of the police has started a probe into the death of preacher Ruwan Prasanna Gunaratna, who committed suicide on Dec. 28, and the death of seven persons, including three teenagers, who committed suicide after Gunaratna’s death under similar circumstances.

Police said all seven deaths were the result of ingestion of the same type of poison. Buddhist leaders urged people not to follow misleading preachers who abuse Buddhism.

Indonesian Catholics have paid tributes to the country’s oldest Catholic bishop Anton Pain Ratu of Atambua who passed away last Saturday at the age of 95. The retired Divine Word bishop who is hailed for championing social justice and human rights had suffered from lung and respiratory problems.

He was buried on Tuesday. Pain Ratu led the Atambua diocese, which borders Timor-Leste, for more than two decades from 1982. During Timor-Leste’s struggle for independence from Indonesia in the 1990s, the bishop was involved in helping war refugees. He mobilized relief efforts and urged the government to ensure a decent life for the refugees.

Bishop Emeritus Anton Pain Ratu. (Photo: Supplied)

The bishop also called for reduction in military presence in border areas as the independence struggle turned violent. He also played a leading role in ending communal violence in 2006.

Violent mass protests erupted against the execution of three Catholic farmers who were allegedly involved in sectarian riots in 2000 that left about 200 Muslims killed in Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province. The bishop is also credited for the promotion of interfaith and ecumenical dialogue.

Kindergarten schools and daycare centers run by the Catholic Church in South Korea recorded a 36 percent decline due to various factors such as low birth rate, an aging workforce, and a lack of interest among parishes.