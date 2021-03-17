X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Myanmar military under fire from international Catholic groups

SIGNIS, Pax Christi International and the Focolare movement express solidarity with Myanmar's citizens

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Updated: March 17, 2021 06:35 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Eight Indian Christians hospitalized after attack by Hindu mob

Mar 15, 2021
2

Indian priest excommunicated, accused of attacking bishop

Mar 15, 2021
3

Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders

Mar 15, 2021
4

Pope Francis appoints new nuncio to India and Nepal

Mar 15, 2021
5

Bali churches go quiet on Hindus' Day of Silence

Mar 15, 2021
6

Cardinal Bo calls for week of prayer for China Church

Mar 14, 2021
7

Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban

Mar 16, 2021
8

Vietnamese nuns help lepers displaced by seaside project

Mar 15, 2021
9

Sacked priest in Timor-Leste 'will remain defrocked'

Mar 15, 2021
10

Sri Lankan Catholics step up struggle over Easter attacks

Mar 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Myanmar military under fire from international Catholic groups

The mother of Khant Nyar Hein reacts next to his body at his funeral in Yangon on March 16 after the first-year medical student was shot dead during a crackdown by security forces on protesters. (Photo: AFP)

International Catholic organizations are condemning the actions of the Myanmar military, which has continued to crack down on protesters since its Feb. 1 coup.

SIGNIS, Pax Christi International and the Focolare movement released a joint statement that voiced solidarity with Myanmar's citizens.

In Seoul, South Korea, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung wrote to Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences, and expressed concern about the ruthless military actions.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

By March 15, Myanmar's military had killed more than 125 protesters, according to the Yangon-based rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The three Catholic organizations said in a joint statement March 15 that they had heard the message of the people of Myanmar stating that "this coup is essentially about overthrowing them, their will."

"We deplore the extreme authoritarianism that saw fit to trample on the nation's constitution, which in fact permitted limited democracy while maintaining much of the armed forces' power," said the joint statement.

"It is ultimately not about removing political opponents or supposed public order. It undoes years of patient work for the fundamental rights of citizens and crushes tenuous dreams of a free, democratic country," the statement said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The three groups joined the United Nations and other human rights organizations calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other detained Myanmar officials and leaders. They asked the military to stop using violence and arbitrarily detaining peaceful protesters and journalists. They called for justice and accountability for the atrocities committed against the Rohingya people and other ethnic minorities, as well as prevention of such crimes and abuses in the future.

Cardinal Yeom told Cardinal Bo that he was joining hands with the people of Myanmar.

"I strongly support the Myanmarese and their aspiration for democracy, and I truly hope that they will get it back very soon," he wrote. "Please know that all the clergy, religious and faithful of the Archdiocese of Seoul are sincerely praying for true democracy to be restored in the country."

Related News

Cardinal Yeom asked for Mary's intercession for all the people of Myanmar.

Christine Schraner Burgener, the U.N. special envoy on Myanmar, condemned the continued bloodshed as the military defied international calls, including from the U.N. Security Council, for restraint, dialogue and full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

"The ongoing brutality, including against medical personnel and destruction of public infrastructure, severely undermines any prospects for peace and stability," she said in a statement March 14. "The international community, including regional actors, must come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations."

She said she had heard from contacts in Myanmar heartbreaking accounts of killings, mistreatment of demonstrators and torture of prisoners.

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021
Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion
Mar 17, 2021
Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar
Mar 17, 2021
Filipinos give environmental twist to 500th anniversary
Mar 17, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics show deep devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021
Japanese push back against Confucian tradition of uniformity
Mar 16, 2021
Myanmar needs our prayers and robust action by world leaders
Mar 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Mar 13, 2021
Will Asian cultures be included in the Vatican's fraternity efforts?
Mar 12, 2021

Features

Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics show deep devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 17, 2021
Rosary Garden bears witness to struggles of Pakistani Christians
Mar 17, 2021
Charismatic prayer group unites Filipino migrants in Macau
Mar 16, 2021
Green-fingered South Korean nuns toil to safeguard creation
Mar 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope tells young French activists to start a revolution

Pope tells young French activists to "start a revolution"
African bishops take different approaches to the vaccines

African bishops take different approaches to the vaccines
That passed this can too

That passed, this can too
The Catholic Church in Portugal seeks to redefine its role

The Catholic Church in Portugal seeks to redefine its role
Pope appeals for an end to violence in Myanmar Paraguay

Pope appeals for an end to violence in Myanmar, Paraguay

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 17 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 17 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Father in heaven, teach us always to be patient

Father in heaven, teach us always to be patient
Let us pray for people who act perversely

Let us pray for people who act perversely
St. Cyril of Jerusalem | Saint of the Day

St. Cyril of Jerusalem | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.